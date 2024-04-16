DUNE: PART TWO's Opening Sequence Officially Released Online As Sci-Fi Sequel Hits Digital

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two released on Digital platforms today, and just in case you'd like to check out an extended preview before purchasing (though we'd still highly recommend trying to catch it on the big screen), the first ten minutes have been officially released online via Fandango.

The opening sequence sees new character Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) recapping the tragic events of the first film, which left House Atreides all-but completely decimated after an attack by their sworn enemies, House Harkonnen.

Irulan and her father, The Emperor (Christopher Walken), are unaware that Paul (Timothée Chalamet) survived, and is currently traversing the deserts of Arrakis with his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and the Fremen.

When we catch up with Paul and his allies, we learn that the Fremen are being tracked by a group of Harkonnen soldiers, and a fierce battle commences.

Have a look at the footage below, and let us know if you plan on catching Dune: Part Two on Digital in the comments section.

"Lisan al Gaib!"#DuneMovie is now available on Fandango At Home! Check out this exclusive 10-minute preview, and pick up the epic at the link below👇https://t.co/jmujVQDZqT pic.twitter.com/54iGIpkyhp — Fandango (@Fandango) April 16, 2024

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.