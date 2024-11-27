DUNE: PROPHECY Episode 3 Promo Teases The Aftermath Of Last Week's Intense Final Scene - SPOILERS

DUNE: PROPHECY Episode 3 Promo Teases The Aftermath Of Last Week's Intense Final Scene - SPOILERS

As HBO's Dune: Prophecy continues, we have a promo for next week's episode of the sci-fi prequel series, and it teases the aftermath of an intense face-off...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 27, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Episode 2 of Dune: Prophecy closed out with a face-off between what are widely viewed as the show's most interesting characters, and it looks like the shocking developments that followed have taken their toll on Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson).

Spoilers follow.

Towards the end of "Two Wolves," Valya returned to Salusa Secundus to find herself confronted by the enigmatic Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), who had previously admitted to using his strange pyrotechnic abilities to murder both Revered Mother Kasha (Jinhae) and the young Pruwet Richese (Charlie Hodson-Prior).

Upon learning that Hart - who apparently survived being swallowed by a sandworm on Arrakis - had made it his mission to wipe out the Sisterhood entirely, Valya uses "the Voice" to command the soldier to plunge his own dagger into his throat. Incredibly, Hart manages to resist the order.

"I always wondered what your greatest fear would be," he responds. "Now I have seen it. It's not that no one will hear you, it's that they'll hear you and just won't care."

It seems clear that Hart is going to be a much bigger problem than Valya originally anticipated, and should be a force to be reckoned with for the entire Sisterhood with the might of the Imperium behind him.

HBO has now released a teaser promo for next week's episode, and it looks like we will flash back to Valya in her teenage years as she establishes her role as leader of the Sisterhood. We also see the Mother Superior return to Wallach IX to plan her next move in the present.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

New episodes of Dune: Prophecy arrive weekly on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on Max.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/27/2024, 2:03 PM
Don't understand all the hate this show has been getting, so far it seems pretty solid.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/27/2024, 2:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I liked all the films, hell even the sci-fi series despite the budget flaws but that pilot was so boring I gave up before the last 20 minutes. I don't need action but the dialogue should at least try to keep you engaged. It's cool to see Mark Strong and that Viking guy but their characters feel so dry, I want to like them but it's hard to feel anything for them when there isn't much t latch onto. I'll probably consider trying again once the season is over and if the reviews are strong enough.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/27/2024, 2:30 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I’m trying to love this show but it’s just not keeping my attention like that. I watched the first episode 3 times and just couldn’t stay engaged. It’s not a terrible show so far, I’m just having trouble staying interested
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/27/2024, 2:35 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - idk man, I love this show so far...but I never read any books so maybe they've changed alot of the lore? Either way I'm a huge fan
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/27/2024, 2:35 PM
Idk about others in here but so far I Love this show! Has been a welcome addition to the Dune movies. Granted I never read any books and am going in blind other than watching Dune and Dune Part II but I love it. I love seeing the behind the scenes of how the houses got power and the sisterhood etc... for me it's top notch although maybe others think otherwise. Oh well. Can't wait to keep watching
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/27/2024, 2:38 PM
Show has good elements but it does not feel at all like a HBO production. Some dreadful acting and dialogue, dnd gets with the ridiculous cringe sex scenes? We get it, you're HBO, you can show boobs. Yay.

