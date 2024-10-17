DUNE: PROPHECY Trailer Takes Us 10,000 Years Into The Past As HBO Announces Premiere Date

DUNE: PROPHECY Trailer Takes Us 10,000 Years Into The Past As HBO Announces Premiere Date

HBO has shared the first full trailer for Dune: Prophecy, taking us 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed movies. Find out what to expect from the prequel series here...

Oct 17, 2024
HBO has just dropped the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy (via SFFGazette.com) following a star-studded panel at the New York Comic-Con. It's also been revealed that the six-episode series premieres on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT. 

If you're unfamiliar with Frank Herbert's Dune books, you may struggle to make sense of what you see here. There's a great deal of political intrigue, though, with the spotlight put primarily on Bene Gesserit's mysterious origins. 

Talking to Screen Rant earlier today, executive producer Allison Schapkey explained how this iteration of the group differs from what we've seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

"I think when you see the Bene Gesserit in the films, first of all, you're really seeing their forward face. They cultivate such a mystique, such a mystery. And they're out there being ruthless and decisive and powerful and trying to play every angle and manipulate every possible outcome. And they're very much in their power."

"And I think in our series you're watching, like I said, the birth of that and you're seeing behind the scenes what goes into making an organization like that. And I think Valya Harkonnen is going to take a young institution that's fragile, that is under attack in certain ways, and she's going to grow it and protect it and fight for it and ensure its survival. And how that happens is how we are different, but also speak to the Bene Gesserit later when it's in its full power."

Dune: Prophecy is undeniably intriguing and it does look suitably epic, even if it's missing the cinematic, sweeping visuals we've grown used to in Villeneuve's Dune and Dune: Part Two

Still, this prequel series is its own thing so it might be best not to compare them too much. For the time being, you can watch this lengthy new trailer for the upcoming HBO series in the players below.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. 

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

As noted, Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO on November 17.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/17/2024, 4:38 PM
Claudia Sheinbbaum rules
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/17/2024, 4:38 PM
Man, it'a Mark Strong's Hollywood and we're just living in it. He's everywhere.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/17/2024, 4:46 PM
Yes! This looks great!

Hopefully this property doesn’t get over saturated as is too common in Hollywood, but I’m all in for this!
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/17/2024, 4:46 PM
Does Mark Strong every stop working?

Looks good. Dune II is still my jam. WB can play it safe by creating these sub-shows on Max since they're almost better than their movie counterparts (the exception is The Batman and Penguin actually both being good). Keep 'em coming, WB.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/17/2024, 4:57 PM
Im confused is Dennis involved in any way? I swear when this was announced he was either EP or creator
Mumbo
Mumbo - 10/17/2024, 4:58 PM
Doing the Frank Herbert core books as movies and adapting the Brian Herbert Expanded Dune stuff (like this for Sisterhood of Dune) as HBO series is a smart way to go.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/17/2024, 5:00 PM
... The only shitty thing is that S02 will probably take 2 years to make. **Sad face**
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/17/2024, 5:04 PM
@JayLemle - I hear you, but the quality of these shows nowadays are like extended feature films. And normally a sequel takes 2 to 3 years to materialise, so it's acceptable. Quality > Quantity
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/17/2024, 5:01 PM
Yup! I'm in. Good to see Travis Fimmel back after they wasted him in Raised by Wolves.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/17/2024, 5:08 PM
The more Dune content the better, this looks pretty damn good.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/17/2024, 5:20 PM
Hope this is another Penguin situation where it’s a great spin off to a great movie but the production troubles have me worried. Trailers have all looked fantastic tho
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 10/17/2024, 5:24 PM
Great news. This and the second season of SILO come out the same week. This’ll be some good tv leading into the holidays.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 5:26 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Silo seemed like such a good show, but I just couldn't get into it. The narrative was a bit too messy for me to really get invested in the characters.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/17/2024, 5:24 PM
Great cast, cool setting, some political intrigue? I'm on board with this, even if I wasn't that impressed by Dune or it's world.

OT: what's up with that "don't text and drive" add? I have cookies enabled, so the mighty algorithm should know I don't have a car or drive altogether right?

