DUNE: PROPHECY Trailer Takes Us 10,000 Years Into The Past As HBO Announces Premiere Date

HBO has just dropped the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy (via SFFGazette.com) following a star-studded panel at the New York Comic-Con. It's also been revealed that the six-episode series premieres on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT.

If you're unfamiliar with Frank Herbert's Dune books, you may struggle to make sense of what you see here. There's a great deal of political intrigue, though, with the spotlight put primarily on Bene Gesserit's mysterious origins.

Talking to Screen Rant earlier today, executive producer Allison Schapkey explained how this iteration of the group differs from what we've seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

"I think when you see the Bene Gesserit in the films, first of all, you're really seeing their forward face. They cultivate such a mystique, such a mystery. And they're out there being ruthless and decisive and powerful and trying to play every angle and manipulate every possible outcome. And they're very much in their power." "And I think in our series you're watching, like I said, the birth of that and you're seeing behind the scenes what goes into making an organization like that. And I think Valya Harkonnen is going to take a young institution that's fragile, that is under attack in certain ways, and she's going to grow it and protect it and fight for it and ensure its survival. And how that happens is how we are different, but also speak to the Bene Gesserit later when it's in its full power."

Dune: Prophecy is undeniably intriguing and it does look suitably epic, even if it's missing the cinematic, sweeping visuals we've grown used to in Villeneuve's Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Still, this prequel series is its own thing so it might be best not to compare them too much. For the time being, you can watch this lengthy new trailer for the upcoming HBO series in the players below.

The prophecy begins.



The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres November 17 on Max. pic.twitter.com/YmuXE332KS — Max (@StreamOnMax) October 17, 2024

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first.

As noted, Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO on November 17.