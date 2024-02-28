Rebecca Ferguson Calls Out "Idiot" Co-Star Who "Screamed" At Her On Set; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Responds

Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson has revealed that she refused to work with a former co-star after they exploded in anger while shooting a scene, and, as you might expect, speculation is running rampant online.

While being interviewed for the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson was asked when she feels she's been "proudest of using her own voice." The Mission: Impossible actress then recalled working with an "absolute idiot" who grew frustrated while filming a scene and took it out on her by "screaming" and saying, "aren't you supposed to be an actor?"

The next day, Ferguson told the individual to "F-off," and made it clear to producers that she would only act in a scene with them if they turned around so she could see the back of their head.

“And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.' And I said, ‘The person can turn around and I can act to the back of the head.’ And I did. I was so scared. I feel it now when I’m saying it.”

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

Ferguson didn't specify whether this was a male or female co-star, but the internet believes it's narrowed down the possibilities to: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Grant and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Rock, who worked with Ferguson on Hercules, shared the following response.

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

There is also this:

Who do you think Ferguson is referring to? Drop us a comment down below.

