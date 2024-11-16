JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Director Teases "A Whole New Chapter" As New Still Highlights Scarlett Johansson

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Director Teases &quot;A Whole New Chapter&quot; As New Still Highlights Scarlett Johansson

Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards has revealed more about his vision for the long-running franchise, while a new still puts the spotlight on Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Zora Bennett.

By JoshWilding - Nov 16, 2024 01:11 AM EST
Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, the franchise will undergo another evolution with filmmaker Gareth Edwards' (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) Jurassic World Rebirth

Anchored by Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (who may or may not end up playing the MCU's Blade), this action-packed new chapter will see an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air.

Now, thanks to Empire (via SFFGazette.com), we have a new look at Johansson's skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, a character contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs.

However, when Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

"It goes back to what I loved about the original," Edwards says of his plan for the movie, "with an embarrassment of riches of different set-piece-type scenarios and tense, fun action moments. There were a lot of opportunities as a filmmaker to have a lot of fun and try and play games with the audience."

Taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the filmmaker notes that this movie kicks off "a whole new chapter in the timeline of Jurassic."

As for what we can expect from Johansson's Bennett, he adds, "She’s looking for meaning in her life after leaving the military, and this opportunity comes along where [after it] basically she’d never have to work again. But through that journey, she starts to question the ethical rights and wrongs of what they’re doing."

You can see a new still from Jurassic World Rebirth in the X post below. 

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

