New JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH TV Spot Features Terrifying T-Rex Attack Footage

Though the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer that screened during CinemaCon has not been (and likely won't) be released, a new TV spot for the latest instalment in the block-busting franchise has found its way online in fairly decent quality (via SFFGazette.com).

The teaser is mostly made up of footage from the first trailer, but there are a few news shots in here, including a terrifying look at the T-Rex dipping her head in the water right in front of a submerged (potential) victim.

This is likely a precursor to the "riverboat chase" scene that played out in Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novel, but was not adapted for Steven Spielberg's movie.

Here's what star Scarlett Johansson had to say about her lifelong love of the franchise during CinemaCon.

“It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie. This time I went to Steven Spielberg directly and told him I’ll play any role, even if I was eaten in the first five minutes. So it’s an incredible honor to be here.”

She also said that she was determined to, "put the scares back into Jurassic."

Recent toy promo art confirmed that some of the prehistoric beasts our protagonists will run into include: Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus Quetzalcoatlus, Maiasaura and a new take on the Spinosaurus.

Other supposed plot leaks recently did the rounds online. None of them sound particularly convincing, but Fangoria did recently share an interesting report about the movie's rating.

Apparently, the next JW movie will be PG-13, but is expected to push the "brutal violence" to levels we haven't seen in any of the previous films.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards helmed the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.