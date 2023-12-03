GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE First Official Stills Tease Godzilla's "Powerful New Form"

Ahead of the first trailer, which should be online later on today, Legendary has released the first official promo stills for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2023 10:12 AM EST
The first trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is expected to debut during CCXP later today, and the first official promo stills for Adam Wingard's MonsterVerse sequel are now online (via IGN).

The images spotlight a slightly miffed-looking Kong wielding his club, some of the movie's human characters, and the King of the Monsters frozen in ice.

We're not sure exactly what's going on with Godzilla here, but it sounds like he is in some sort of hibernation or chrysalis-like state, and Wingard mentions that he is "evolving into a powerful new form."

"The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know,'" Wingard explained. "I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it."

 "So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination," the director added. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."

As for the movie's title, Wingard says a team-up between the two former enemies was always the plan.

"As soon as the [last] movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, 'You just can't separate these two guys again.' It's too exciting having them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up."

Check out the stills at the link below.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.

Origame - 12/3/2023, 10:05 AM
Cool. He absorbed 18, tamed the 9 tails, unlocked his devil fruit, accepted his demonic nature, achieved ultra instinct, unlocked his inner hollow, and learned he's the reincarnation of some alien.
EZBeast - 12/3/2023, 10:07 AM
@Origame -
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 10:15 AM
@Origame - lol
Gabimaru - 12/3/2023, 10:18 AM
@Origame - Yet he will still get obliterated by saitama
TheLight - 12/3/2023, 10:52 AM
@EZBeast - Exactly😂.

Godzilla Minus One gave me what I wanted.
ChocolateMousse - 12/3/2023, 10:07 AM
Isn't the trailer out soon
EZBeast - 12/3/2023, 10:08 AM
@ChocolateMousse - today hopefully!
thewanderer - 12/3/2023, 10:09 AM
@ChocolateMousse - I’m guessing one will drop later today or tomorrow.
ChocolateMousse - 12/3/2023, 10:39 AM
@EZBeast @thewanderer - while some aspects of GvK were incredible there were a lot of weak moments namely every Millie bobby brown scene. I think the design of Mechagodzilla could have been better. His movement was too fluid. Would have liked to see him move more like a Jaeger in The first Pacific rim.
GeneralZod - 12/3/2023, 10:09 AM
Can we talk about how great a movie Godzilla Minus One is?
ChocolateMousse - 12/3/2023, 10:40 AM
@GeneralZod - I can't wait to see it Sunday
Slotherin - 12/3/2023, 10:58 AM
@GeneralZod - every Godzilla article has people already doing that...
tylerzero - 12/3/2023, 10:12 AM
ASSumption: Godzilla Minus One > Godzilla x Kong
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:20 AM
@tylerzero - don't care. Seeing both. Enjoying both
MyCoolYoung - 12/3/2023, 10:29 AM
@Vigor - right on
Gabimaru - 12/3/2023, 10:20 AM
How embarrassing that Japanese are schooling hollywood how to make blockbuster movies.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:23 AM
@Gabimaru - minus ones marketing dollars were spent hiring ppl all over the internet to rave about rhe movie apparently
cubichy - 12/3/2023, 10:24 AM
@Vigor - nope, the movie is very well done, saw last night and love it. Way better than all legendary godzilla movies.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:30 AM
@cubichy - it has me suspicious I'm not gonna lie. And I'm not conspiracy theory kind of person

Nevertheless can't wait to catch it on streaming
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 10:31 AM
@cubichy - why do you feel the need to compare? Is it not a good movie if you don’t compare?
EZBeast - 12/3/2023, 10:38 AM
@Vigor - are you seriously implying that the world is conspiring to positively promote a film about a giant monster?

I don’t even have the words to describe how sad that makes me feel about the human race…
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:47 AM
@EZBeast - don't be so dramatic
I'm implying that given the movies tiny budget, that their marketing could conceivably co sist of a grass roots campaign to promote it. I acknowledge its unlikely and I'm only 50 percent serious. But I've never seen a movie ever get the universal praise this movie is getting. Which suggest yes it's a really good movie. The casablanca of monster movies

Or something else is amiss ha
TheLight - 12/3/2023, 10:53 AM
@Vigor - Trust me, once you watch it, you'll see why it's being raved.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:20 AM
Speaking my language
cubichy - 12/3/2023, 10:23 AM
Love godzilla, have watched all films. My favorite is Final wars,legendary godzilla is ok, they really haven't captured godzilla correctly, hate the small stream breath. Just saw godzilla minus 1 last night, absolutely loved it. Best movie I have seen all year, much better than all legendary films. Go watch it.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/3/2023, 10:28 AM
this and a gta trailer? yeaaa
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 10:31 AM
What's up with the 'X' instead of just Godzilla vs Kong?

Also, not a huge fan of Godzilla's design.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 10:33 AM
@lazlodaytona - because they're not versing
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 10:53 AM
@Vigor - What are they doing then? Be buddy buddy in a 2-player feature of Rampage?
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/3/2023, 11:06 AM
@lazlodaytona - X represents the 10 year anniversary of the Monsterverse
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 10:50 AM


Give me tequila, cookies, & big stupid monsters.

Bring it on. WHEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Slotherin - 12/3/2023, 11:00 AM
[frick] yeah.

Also seeing Kong with an ax again gives me a funny image in my mind that right after he dropped it to bury the hatchet with Godzilla, he just picked it back up the moment Godzilla was out of sight 😂
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 11:02 AM
WE ARE ENTERING THE GOLDEN AGE OF NON CBM CINEMA
grif - 12/3/2023, 11:11 AM
last movie was so shit i dont care.

