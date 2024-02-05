GODZILLA MINUS ONE Celebrates The History It Made As It Ends Its North American Theatrical Run

Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, was on the verge of becoming the second highest-grossing foreign-language film in North America, but it fell just short of Life is Beautiful.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 05, 2024 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: SFFGazette.com

Just a few days before the film exited theaters, we noted on our sister site SFF Gazette that Godzilla Minus One had the potential to surpass the 1998 Italian-comedy Life Is Beautiful and become the second-highest-grossing foreign-language film in North America.

Unfortunately, Minus One fell a little short. The kaiju pic will end its theatrical run with a final box office tally of $56.418 million in North America,  just short of the $57.2 million made by Life is Beautiful in 1998. Minus One had no chance of reaching the #1 highest-grossing foreign language film, 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which grossed $128 million in North America.

However, that is still a respectable financial figure for a movie that was only supposed to play in theaters for one week.

Recently, director Takashi Yamazaki and the film's cast and crew celebrated the film's Oscar nomination. It is the first for the Godzilla franchise in the IP's history.

It secured a Best Visual Effects nomination, where it will compete against The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon.

Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story) directed and wrote Godzilla Minus One. In the film Ryunosuke Kamiki portrays Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe portrays Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada portrays Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki portrays Sosaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka portrays Kenji Noda.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1, following special fan showings on November 29.

Toho's GODZILLA MINUS ONE Is Closing In On $100M Worldwide; Special Screening Held At Lucasfilm
Scarilian - 2/5/2024, 4:56 PM
Well deserved and a welcome break from the sea of garbage from Hollywood - especially Disney.
Shinzo - 2/5/2024, 4:56 PM
Best Godzilla movie of all time and the best film of 2023.
MarvelZombie616 - 2/5/2024, 5:12 PM
@Shinzo - Almost.
Best Godzilla movie: agreed.
Best live action movie of 2023: agreed.
Best movie of 2023: nope.
The ejector seat should have been a surprise. That scene was a few minutes too long. Otherwise the movie would have Bern flawless.

Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse was the best movie of 2023.
Shinzo - 2/5/2024, 5:14 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Godzilla Minus One & GOTG3 are the best.

Miles Morales Spider-Man sucks in everything so it doesn't even make the list for me.
NinnesMBC - 2/5/2024, 5:27 PM
@Shinzo - Why do you hate Miles?
Shinzo - 2/5/2024, 5:42 PM
@NinnesMBC - because Peter Parker is the only Spider-Man and Miles Morales is an anti white race replacement of the original.
regularmovieguy - 2/5/2024, 4:56 PM
Actually really bummed I missed this in theaters.
Order66 - 2/5/2024, 4:58 PM
I missed it in theaters. Can’t wait to see it digitally.
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 5:05 PM
I've seen it twice, Minus Color is now my preferred version. It's easily the best Godzilla movie ever, not even close
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 5:32 PM
Mondo will have a Timed Edition Screenprinted Poster available from Thurs, Feb. 8 at 12 NOON CT to Mon, Feb. 12 at 11:59 AM CT
Shinzo - 2/5/2024, 5:05 PM
I can't wait to see this again.

Godzilla Minus One was friggin' awesome. Honestly, it is amazing how a movie about a seemingly juvenile topic like a giant monster can have so much more complexity, honor, depth of character, wholesomeness, HISTORICAL ACCURACY as a period piece, and over all much better writing to it than a supposed biopic Oscar-bait crap like the Joaquin Phoenix Napoleon movie.

On the politics side, there is no anti white stuff/mandatory race mixing, no feminism, and no LGBTQP stuff in this film. And on top of that, the story, characters, and special effects were better than anything in an american movie. The movie was made for 15 million, which is a budget lower than even many TV shows, and everything in it looks better than movies with 200 million dollar budgets from Hollyweird.

Godzilla has long been an avatar for Japanese trauma over the atomic bombings that the Allies carried out in 1945, and this movie dealt with that directly: it is literally a period piece set in 1945-1946 in the aftermath of the atomic bombings, and the movie's hero is a Japanese kamikaze pilot, whose weapon of choice is a prototype Imperial Japanese defense plane that was designed to stop American bombers, and is one of the few planes that post-war Japan has left.

The new (((American))) occupied, fake-jap government is unreliable for the well-being of the Japanese people, so former Imperial Japanese soldiers get together to stop Godzilla, even as a completely disarmed country. It was awesome. They created a new and improved Imperial Japan under the radar, basically.

(As for Godzilla, he is a creature mutated from bikini island atomic testing and has literal atomic breath he can project, carrying with it the force of an atomic bomb)

Values of collectivism, unity, community, cosmovision, racial survival, tradition, and valor are extolled in the movie; a japanese baby who is left parent-less by the american atomic bombings is adopted/raised by a woman whose family was killed in the 1945 attacks, and they both stay with the former kamikaze pilot, creating a surrogate family that is supported by the remaining members of their community, while trying to survive in the wreckage of post-atomic bombed Japan, who later has to deal with Godzilla on top of all of this.

This movie was like the antidote to the Oppenheimer suck-fest. It didn't shit on Imperial Japan at all, like I expected, but rather praised it and even rehabilitated it in some ways. This was easily the best movie I've seen all year.
regularmovieguy - 2/5/2024, 5:28 PM
@Shinzo

“On the politics side, there is no anti white stuff/mandatory race mixing, no feminism, and no LGBTQP stuff in this film.”

How old are you dude 😂
NinnesMBC - 2/5/2024, 5:40 PM
@regularmovieguy - There are no ages for bigots, they just are.
Shinzo - 2/5/2024, 5:43 PM
@regularmovieguy - 22
marvel72 - 2/5/2024, 5:05 PM
Release date on 4k blu-ray please.
grif - 2/5/2024, 5:21 PM
@marvel72 - none yet. estimate is this month

NinnesMBC - 2/5/2024, 5:05 PM
I want them to bring the film to Latin America now. I wanna see it.

