KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Final Trailer Reveals Exciting New Footage & Plot Details

The latest instalment in the relaunched Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arrives in theatres exactly ten days from now, and 20th Century Studios has released quite a bit of new promotional material, including an action-packed final trailer spotlighting plenty of new footage.

The teaser tells us a little more about new lead ape, Noa, and reveals why he has a vendetta against the tyrannical Proximo Caesar. We also hear Mae speak, and it seems the human girl is fully aware that the world once belonged to her people before the ape uprising.

Does this mean KOTPOTA will bring events full circle? It's possible, but we might see at least one more movie before things begin to link up to the original Planet of the Apes.

Check out the new trailer, along with a poster and two featurettes, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In 10 days, experience #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes.



Watch the brand new trailer and be one of the first to see it at an Early Access Screening on May 8. Get tickets now, in theaters everywhere May 10: https://t.co/Plo17NWPwL pic.twitter.com/4pGZPf1nSx — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) April 30, 2024 The cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reflect on their journey.



In 10 days, experience #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes arriving in IMAX and in all theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Plo17NWPwL pic.twitter.com/MEIcliEfGA — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) April 30, 2024 The legacy of a franchise.



Experience #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes on the biggest screen possible. In theaters May 10. Get tickets: https://t.co/eU1HXJT15O pic.twitter.com/rrBrTDkVQv — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) April 25, 2024

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.