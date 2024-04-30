KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Final Trailer Reveals Exciting New Footage & Plot Details

With just ten days to go until the release of the next Planet of the Apes movie, 20th Century Studios has debuted an action-packed final trailer and new poster...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2024
The latest instalment in the relaunched Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arrives in theatres exactly ten days from now, and 20th Century Studios has released quite a bit of new promotional material, including an action-packed final trailer spotlighting plenty of new footage.

The teaser tells us a little more about new lead ape, Noa, and reveals why he has a vendetta against the tyrannical Proximo Caesar. We also hear Mae speak, and it seems the human girl is fully aware that the world once belonged to her people before the ape uprising.

Does this mean KOTPOTA will bring events full circle? It's possible, but we might see at least one more movie before things begin to link up to the original Planet of the Apes.

Check out the new trailer, along with a poster and two featurettes, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

tmp3
tmp3 - 4/30/2024, 10:12 PM
Feel like there are so many interesting directions they could take a fully-fledged ape society in terms of themes, but this movie just looks so… basic? compared to the last three. Hopefully I’m wrong, but feel like they could have gotten a more interesting director than the maze runner guy. We’ll see.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 10:14 PM
Planet of the apes and Johna Majors was not invited in the cast? Way to go Spielbergo
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/30/2024, 10:19 PM
Looks great, will it top Dune 2 at the box office? Maybe.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/30/2024, 10:23 PM
@marvel72 - I think it will. Looks far more interesting.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/30/2024, 10:26 PM
Looks great but something about all that CGI makes me yearn for Roddy McDowall in practical makeup...
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/30/2024, 10:34 PM
Another franchise that needs to bite the dust

View Recorder