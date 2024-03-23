KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES TV Spot Teases An Ape Uprising In Proxima Caesar's New Kingdom

We're nearing the summer blockbuster season and 20th Century Studios has just dropped a new TV spot for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. In that, we see more thrilling footage from this follow-up to the Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves' Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy.

Proxima Caesar has his kingdom and wants to make Noa bow before him; the franchise's new protagonist won't bend the knee, though, and it feels like war could be looming. The question is, how will any of this take us closer to the world first seen in 1968's Planet of the Apes? It looks like we'll have to wait and see.

In a recent interview, The Witcher star Freya Allan opened up on her role as the human Mae in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

"It was incredible," she enthused. "I watched a lot of the series beforehand and yeah, it's my proudest moment in my career so far. I'm really excited for it to come out, and proud of everyone involved – all the other actors and the director, Wes Ball, are fantastic. Everyone behind the scenes is just brilliant. I can't really say anything, but I'm telling you now, go and see it."

"Trust me, it's so weird to watch it and see myself with, what were humans, and now they're just chimpanzees," Allan says of being the movie's lone human. "It's crazy. And I feel like I'm almost part of a secret club, because no one will ever get to really know how much these incredible actors' performances are translated into these animals."

"It's crazy what they're able to do with the technology. But I feel like no one will ever quite know how similar it really is, other than us."

You can watch this Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes TV spot in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

"Welcome to my kingdom."



Experience #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes in theaters May 10. pic.twitter.com/2RMYXQgVyS — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) March 21, 2024

In the movie, director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Producers include Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (Planet of the Apes) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new entry in 20th Century Studios' global, epic franchise, now opens exclusively in theaters on May 10, 2024.