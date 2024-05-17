MEGALOPOLIS Reviews Land As Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 50%

The first reviews for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis have landed following the movie's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last night...

By MarkCassidy - May 17, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Francis Ford Coppola's self-funded passion-project, Megalopolis, screened at the Cannes Film Festival last night, and the first reviews for the sci-fi epic have now been shared online.

Depending on which critics you choose to trust, the movie is either a masterpiece, an unmitigated disaster, or somewhere in between!

Despite reports of audiences giving the film a 10-minute standing ovation, reviews have been decidedly mixed, which is represented by an early Rotten Tomatoes score of 50%.

Only 22 verdicts have been added so far, so this score is sure to change when press screening take place down the line. But with such a polarizing reaction, we don't anticipate it fluctuating too much.

Have a read through some of the reviews at the links below.

"An accident destroys a New York City-like metropolis already in decay. Caesar, an idealist, aims to rebuild the city as a sustainable utopia, while the venal mayor, Frank Cicero, has other plans. Coming between the opposing men and their visions is Frank’s socialite daughter, Julia. Tired of the attention and power she was born with, Julia searches for her life’s meaning."

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and D.B. Sweeney.

UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/17/2024, 6:36 AM
Sounds like it was always going to be polarizing.

I'll definitley be checking it out, just not in cinemas.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/17/2024, 6:41 AM
@UniqNo - Same here.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/17/2024, 6:41 AM
“10 minute standing ovation” likely wildly exaggerated. Just like the supposed 7 minute ovation from Furiosa.

I don’t think people know how time works.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/17/2024, 6:46 AM
@JobinJ - Na i beleive that there was a long one, but more for the fact he got his film made with all the difficulties he faced. The celebration in those types of places is around filmaking more than the actual film...at least in my opinion.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 5/17/2024, 6:43 AM
It's as expected. It'll probably be the Cloud Atlas of the 2020s.

