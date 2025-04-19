PACIFIC RIM Live-Action Prequel Series Officially Moving Forward At Prime Video With SHADOW & BONE Showrunner

PACIFIC RIM Live-Action Prequel Series Officially Moving Forward At Prime Video With SHADOW & BONE Showrunner

We had heard that a live-action Pacific Rim prequel series was in the early stages of development, and we now have confirmation that the show is moving forward at Amazon Prime Video...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We first heard about plans for a live-action Pacific Rim series last year, and we now have confirmation that the project is moving forward at Amazon Prime Video.

Variety reports that the show is being developed as part of a deal between lead studio Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Eric Heisserer will serve as writer and executive producer under his Chronology banner.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but we do know that the untitled series will serve as a prequel to the movies. Apparently, "there is still the potential for new films in the franchise as well."

The Pacific Rim franchise launched back in 2013 with Guillermo del Toro's original movie, which was followed in 2018 by Steve S. DeKnight's Pacific Rim: Uprising. Since then, we've had the Pacific Rim: The Black animated series, as well as various comic books, novels, video games and other tie-in merchandise.

The first film grossed $411 million worldwide, while the sequel underperformed with a $290 million global haul.

Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman starred in the original, with John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, and Cailee Spaeny playing the leads in Uprising (Kikuchi and Gorman also reprised their roles). Boyega played the son of Elba's character, Stacker Pentecost, so it'll be interesting to see if this new series features any characters will familial connections.

The concept focuses on giant monsters, or Kaiju, emerging from the depths of the ocean and humankind building massive mechs known as Jaegers in an attempt to fight back.

Heisserer previously served as the showrunner, executive producer and writer of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and also penned the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi thriller Arrival starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, and Netflix sci-fi thriller Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock.

Are you excited by the prospect of a live-action Pacific Rim prequel series? Were you a fan of the movies? Let us know in the comments section down below, and check out the trailer and synopsis for Del Toro's original.

"Long ago, legions of monstrous creatures called Kaiju arose from the sea, bringing with them all-consuming war. To fight the Kaiju, mankind developed giant robots called Jaegers, designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge. However, even the Jaegers are not enough to defeat the Kaiju, and humanity is on the verge of defeat. Mankind's last hope now lies with a washed-up ex-pilot, an untested trainee and an old, obsolete Jaeger."

LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Creates A Universe In Full Trailer For Mike Flanagan's THE LIFE OF CHUCK
Related:

LOKI Star Tom Hiddleston Creates A Universe In Full Trailer For Mike Flanagan's THE LIFE OF CHUCK
Alexander Skarsgård Is A Complex MURDERBOT In First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Latest Sci-Fi Series
Recommended For You:

Alexander Skarsgård Is A Complex MURDERBOT In First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Latest Sci-Fi Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/19/2025, 8:05 AM
It being a prequel makes me think they'll also go back to the more clunky and heavy Yaegers. I did like Uprising, but it was too fluid. Punches didn't feel impactful.
Battinson
Battinson - 4/19/2025, 8:12 AM
Hopefully a return to form
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/19/2025, 8:33 AM

Why return to this after that sh!tty second movie? Even the first one is very overrated though beloved by the Del Toro worshippers.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/19/2025, 8:34 AM
@DocSpock - to undo the shut that it created
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/19/2025, 8:42 AM
It doesn’t need prequel make new series make up for last bad sequel
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/19/2025, 8:44 AM
You know what we really need?, a live Action Megas XRL.

Unsure who would play Coop
Finn Wolfhard as Jamie
Sofia Boutella as Kiva
Tom Hardy as Goat
Clancy Brown as Gorrath

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder