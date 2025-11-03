PREDATOR: BADLANDS "Kill Or Be Killed" Featurette Spotlights New Footage As More Social Media Reactions Land

Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands arrives in theaters this Friday, and 20th Century Studios has released a new clip featuring Dek, Thia and a new (potential) alien ally fleeing from a massive carnivorous tree creature, as well as a "Kill or Be Killed" featurette which includes even more action-packed new footage.

Another press screening for Badlands took place earlier tonight, and more reactions have now been shared on social media. These posts are probably more positive than the initial round of reactions overall, and it sounds like Trachtenberg might be 3-for-3 after breathing new life into the franchise with Prey and the animated Predator: Killer of Killers.

The full review embargo lifts tomorrow evening (be sure to look out for our verdict), but for now, check out the latest X reaction posts below along with the clip and featurette.

There's no giving up on the hunt



Watch an exclusive clip from PREDATOR: BADLANDS, coming to IMAX and premium screens everywhere Friday

#PredatorBadlands is absolute PEAK. The best Predator yet.



It empathizes with the Predator and offers an action-packed ride with gorgeous visuals. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning are the perfect buddy duo.



It builds the world and has so much fun. pic.twitter.com/BBgtWXEWcW — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) November 4, 2025

I had a blast with #PredatorBadlands — it's both vicious and violent, but also kinda wholesome. Love how it expands Predator lore while also just being a badass monster brawl for two hours. Elle Fanning rocks in dual roles, but the creatures steal the show. Slimy, gnarly,…

Predator: Badlands is a pleasantly charming throwback to old school genre movies that played it straight with a sense of fun, adventure, and sci-fi gooiness (though it needed more). Elle Fanning is also having almost too much fun as the bubbliest synth yet off the Weyland line.

1) While thrilling, action-packed & inventive the latest installment of the scifi franchise may leave classic fans disappointed.



1) While thrilling, action-packed & inventive the latest installment of the scifi franchise may leave classic fans disappointed.

Trachtenberg's #PredatorBadlands is a surprising shift away from horror loaded w/ Mandalorian-style comedy & heart & paint by numbers storytelling.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS has great imagery and stunning creature design and world building. Loved the themes of bonding, discovery of true evil, and building your own path outside the norm. The action was exciting without being over the top, adding both depth and heart to an already…

Predator: Badlands - Uh this is the best Predator movie since the OG?! Even better than Prey. Total blast!! "Tenderness is the new punk" as Predator movie yet balanced with totally badass sci-fi action - not easy to pull off. Danny T is killin' it oh man. Get ready for this... 🤘🏻

PREDATOR BADLANDS is one of my most favorite films of 2025. After endless sequels and remakes that do little to expand a franchise or try to blind us into thinking its something new with grand sets, BADLANDS shakes things up and pushes things in new directions while kicking ass — Steve Kopian (@unseenfilms) November 4, 2025

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.