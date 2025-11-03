PREDATOR: BADLANDS "Kill Or Be Killed" Featurette Spotlights New Footage As More Social Media Reactions Land

Some more social media reactions to Predator: Badlands have been shared online following another press screening, and we also have a clip and featurette spotlighting action-packed new footage...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2025 11:11 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands arrives in theaters this Friday, and 20th Century Studios has released a new clip featuring Dek, Thia and a new (potential) alien ally fleeing from a massive carnivorous tree creature, as well as a "Kill or Be Killed" featurette which includes even more action-packed new footage.

Another press screening for Badlands took place earlier tonight, and more reactions have now been shared on social media. These posts are probably more positive than the initial round of reactions overall, and it sounds like Trachtenberg might be 3-for-3 after breathing new life into the franchise with Prey and the animated Predator: Killer of Killers.

The full review embargo lifts tomorrow evening (be sure to look out for our verdict), but for now, check out the latest X reaction posts below along with the clip and featurette.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Set To Become Franchise's Biggest Box Office Hit Following Positive First Reactions
Does PREDATOR: BADLANDS Feature A Xenomorph Or Set Up ALIENS VS. PREDATOR? SPOILERS Follow
Does PREDATOR: BADLANDS Feature A Xenomorph Or Set Up ALIENS VS. PREDATOR? SPOILERS Follow

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/3/2025, 11:39 PM
I'm debating if i wanna see this in theaters or just wait for streaming. I enjoyed PREY quite a bit.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/4/2025, 12:15 AM
And also, I know I'm late but I hope everyone had a safe Halloween.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Halloween costume photos make cool new Avatars 😊 this is my Mandalorian Witcher.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/4/2025, 12:38 AM
@TheVandalore - Nice costume.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/3/2025, 11:40 PM
Weyland-Yutani synth. I didn't know that was official. Opens the door for quite the crossover, so that's really cool. Noah Hawley's ALIENS and Trachtenberg's PREDATOR could make for a spectacular VS film or series.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/4/2025, 12:01 AM

If the predator kills a really humongous heinous monster, will the robot girl give him an incredibly satisfying robot reward reach around handy?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/4/2025, 12:10 AM
I believe it's good, but some of the reactions are too little over the top usually. Imagine advanced press screening saying it's the worst lmao.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/4/2025, 12:39 AM
The reactions are so far going as I thought they were going so I feel optimistic about the film's success.

I wanna rewatch the previous films first though.

