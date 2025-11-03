PREDATOR: BADLANDS "Kill Or Be Killed" Featurette Spotlights New Footage As More Social Media Reactions Land

Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands arrives in theaters this Friday, and 20th Century Studios has released a new clip featuring Dek, Thia and a new (potential) alien ally fleeing from a massive carnivorous tree creature, as well as a "Kill or Be Killed" featurette which includes even more action-packed new footage.
Another press screening for Badlands took place earlier tonight, and more reactions have now been shared on social media. These posts are probably more positive than the initial round of reactions overall, and it sounds like Trachtenberg might be 3-for-3 after breathing new life into the franchise with Prey and the animated Predator: Killer of Killers.
The full review embargo lifts tomorrow evening (be sure to look out for our verdict), but for now, check out the latest X reaction posts below along with the clip and featurette.
Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.
Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.