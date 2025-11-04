PREDATOR: BADLANDS Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land Online

The full review embargo for Predator: Badlands lifted earlier today, and the movie has now generated an initial Rotten Tomatoes score. Find out what critics made of the movie right here...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 04, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The full review embargo for 20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtennerg's Predator: Badlands has now lifted (you can check out our verdict here), and critics have been weighting-in with their thoughts on the next live-action entry in the long-running sci-fi action franchise.

Initial social media reactions were mostly very positive, and the reviews have followed suit. Badlands has been getting 3 and 4-star write-ups from the majority of outlets, although there are also a handful of negative verdicts.

Trachtenberg comes in for universal praise for trying something different and shaking up the usual Predator formula, and the lighter, buddy movie vibe was a welcome change for many critics. Others weren't as won over by the more family-friendly approach, however, and some seem to feel that this Predator has been de-fanged to a certain degree.

Predator: Badlands is currently sitting at a very impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 64 reviews. For comparison's sake, Prey is at 94%, Killer of Killers is at 95% - the highest rating of the franchise - and the original Predator has a surprisingly low 65%.

Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll continue to update as more are shared online.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Originally Featured Return Of PREY's Naru; Director Teases AVENGERS-Level Endgame
Colton
Colton - 11/4/2025, 4:38 PM
Will definitely see it. Pity he isn't sticking with period pieces ala Prey but that's just a personal thing. Like a lot of ppl would have loved to see a samurai take on the Predator in the midst of a Japanese feudal war.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 4:43 PM
Sweet , glad to see the mostly positive reception so far and hope that continues as more reviews pile up…

Also, I will say that the Predator would have always been “de-fanged” to an extent if/when given the lead role since you get to know its motivations & personality thus see it as an actual being rather then just a scary creature in the shadows trying to kill you so that’s unavoidable imo and if you don’t like it then this approach isn’t for you which is fair.

However as someone who likes this direction and was a fan of Prey & Killer of Killers , I’m looking forward to this film!!.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/4/2025, 4:47 PM
OG Predator at 65%

GET THE [frick] OUT OF HERE
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/4/2025, 5:24 PM
@Batmangina - That’s insane. That film is an incredible testosterone fueled action/horror with a pitch perfect Arnold. A classic, brutal and adrenaline pumping game changer that introduced the Yatja. How is it not high 90s! Dammit Dylan you son of a bitch! I love that first film!
mountainman
mountainman - 11/4/2025, 5:30 PM
@Batmangina - I’m sure this CGI slop fest buddy comedy is better 🙄
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/4/2025, 5:31 PM
@Bucky74 - "testosterone fueled" that right there is exactly why they have marked the movie so low.
Goes against the type of dudes who run that site.
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/4/2025, 4:56 PM
I don't trust these piece of shit reviews anymore

Reboot the MCU and DCU

