PREDATOR: BADLANDS Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land Online

The full review embargo for 20th Century Studios and director Dan Trachtennerg's Predator: Badlands has now lifted (you can check out our verdict here), and critics have been weighting-in with their thoughts on the next live-action entry in the long-running sci-fi action franchise.
Initial social media reactions were mostly very positive, and the reviews have followed suit. Badlands has been getting 3 and 4-star write-ups from the majority of outlets, although there are also a handful of negative verdicts.
Trachtenberg comes in for universal praise for trying something different and shaking up the usual Predator formula, and the lighter, buddy movie vibe was a welcome change for many critics. Others weren't as won over by the more family-friendly approach, however, and some seem to feel that this Predator has been de-fanged to a certain degree.
Predator: Badlands is currently sitting at a very impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 64 reviews. For comparison's sake, Prey is at 94%, Killer of Killers is at 95% - the highest rating of the franchise - and the original Predator has a surprisingly low 65%.
Have a read through the reviews below, and we'll continue to update as more are shared online.
Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.
Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.