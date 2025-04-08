PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Trailer Reveals Bloody First Look At PREY Helmer Dan Trachtenberg's Animated Movie

20th Century Studios has announced that Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe, will premiere on June 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer and poster have also been released.

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is helmed by Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film was written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

This is the first of two Predator movies coming our way in 2025, with the next one being the live-action Predator: Badlands. That movie is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

After Prey, the Predator franchise is finally back on he right track. It languished in obscurity for several years after Shane Black's The Predator disappointed, only for Trachtenberg to take the property back to its roots.

It was last year when 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell confirmed that Trachtenberg had helmed a second, secret animated movie.

"After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, 'What do you want to do?' And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool," the executive explained. "We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year."

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres on Huly on June 6, 2025.