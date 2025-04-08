PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Trailer Reveals Bloody First Look At PREY Helmer Dan Trachtenberg's Animated Movie

The first trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers has been released, and it sees Prey director Dan Trachtenberg unleash the Yautja against Vikings, the Samurai, and a World War II pilot. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

20th Century Studios has announced that Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe, will premiere on June 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer and poster have also been released.

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is helmed by Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film was written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

This is the first of two Predator movies coming our way in 2025, with the next one being the live-action Predator: Badlands. That movie is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

After Prey, the Predator franchise is finally back on he right track. It languished in obscurity for several years after Shane Black's The Predator disappointed, only for Trachtenberg to take the property back to its roots. 

It was last year when 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell confirmed that Trachtenberg had helmed a second, secret animated movie. 

"After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like, 'What do you want to do?' And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool," the executive explained. "We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year."

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres on Huly on June 6, 2025. 

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 4:36 PM
Where the [frick] did this come from?

Where the [frick] were they hiding this?

This is [frick]ing beautiful.

Count me mother[frick]ing in.

Predator is a franchise that they have not gone down this route before and to be honest, looks like there was no time better than [frick]ing now.

And it's the same [frick]ers behind “Prey”, which was just a good watch.

Looking forward to this.

For [frick]s sake
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/8/2025, 4:36 PM
F*** YEAH! This looks so good! Trachtenberg is a great director so I'm not surprised why this looks incredible
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 4:37 PM
Is majors
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 4:43 PM
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/8/2025, 4:44 PM
Looks really good.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 4:44 PM
Oh hell yeah! Super down to check this out
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/8/2025, 4:48 PM
i dig it... but why... why the f*ck didnt they make this a live action movie?? this has soooooo much potential and would of been amazing!! im still pumped this is happening and will be a day 1 watch for me
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/8/2025, 4:50 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

They are probably still getting a new Predator film in production but this is probably just filler to keep Predator fans appeased for content until a new film is announced or we get a teaser.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/8/2025, 4:52 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - 100%

There's like 3 different movies they could get out of this. 😭
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/8/2025, 5:27 PM
@MahN166A - They already did announce the new Predator movie. It’s called Badlands and it releases November 😊
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/8/2025, 4:55 PM
Live action mobie would have made $ as Alien.
On Hulu this will make nothing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 5:12 PM
Seems fun , I’ll check it out!!.

I’m interested in all 3 narratives but the one I’m looking forward to the most is the ninja one since I have wanted that concept for awhile now…

Anyway , I dig the animation aswell!!.
Order66
Order66 - 4/8/2025, 5:15 PM
Disney is the reason Predator and Alien are back on track. Prove me wrong.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/8/2025, 5:19 PM
Didn't see this coming as the secret Predator Movie? AWESOME

