REBEL MOON - PART ONE And PART TWO Director's Cuts Hit Rotten Tomatoes With Improved But Rotten Scores

The reviews are in for Zack Snyder's director's cuts of his Rebel Moon movies, but have they fared any better than their "Rotten" predecessors? Not exactly. You can find a full breakdown after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies were meant to kickstart a new sci-fi franchise for Netflix. Unfortunately, reviews from fans and critics alike were largely negative, and it's hard to imagine the streamer now committing to the filmmaker's ambitious (and expensive) plans. 

Snyder was, however, given the green light to deliver director's cuts of both Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, now renamed Chalice of Blood and Curse of Forgiveness

Fans have questioned the need for those, particularly as the whole point of Snyder's deal with Netflix was that he'd be given the creative freedom Warner Bros. took from him in the DCEU. These extended versions clock in at well over three hours each and make some fundamental changes to the stories, but are they better movies?

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, according to Rotten Tomatoes, yes. 

Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood has a 29% score compared to the first movie's 22%. As for Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, it sits at 40% compared to the 17% the original cut of the sequel sits at. 

While these are better scores, they're still deemed "Rotten" and are only based on 7 and 5 verdicts, respectively. Netflix has done little to promote these new cuts and didn't send them to critics in advance (the first two movies have several hundred reviews counted between them so this comparison is flawed). 

Here's how Snyder's filmography now compares according to Rotten Tomatoes:

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – 76%
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – 72%
Army of the Dead (2021) – 67%
Watchmen (2009) – 65%
300 (2006) – 61%
Man of Steel (2013) – 56%
Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – 52%
Rebel Moon Director’s Cut: Part 2 – 40%
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016 – 29%
Rebel Moon Director’s Cut: Part 1 – 29%
Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (2023) – 23%
Sucker Punch (2011) – 22%
Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver – 17%

Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors - outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/4/2024, 9:06 AM
No one is watching this trash. The originals were BAD.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/4/2024, 9:23 AM
@McMurdo - It's no wonder dude won't stop talking about his highlight era in DC.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/4/2024, 9:06 AM
I'm not even gonna waste my time 😩😅

I might watch one day, but the trailers never piqued my interest.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/4/2024, 9:08 AM
This man has a brand out of having director's cuts of his movies at this point
elcapitan
elcapitan - 8/4/2024, 9:47 AM
@WakandanQueen - the man has a brand for sepia toned trash!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/4/2024, 9:12 AM
No one watched the trash that the original ones were.

Who is going to watch an extended cut with even more trash?!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/4/2024, 9:15 AM
top that marvel
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/4/2024, 9:20 AM
@harryba11zack -

Top what?
Fogs
Fogs - 8/4/2024, 9:24 AM
@DrReedRichards - joke
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/4/2024, 9:37 AM
@Fogs -

Yeah, he is. Both of them are.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/4/2024, 9:18 AM
This was the last string for me to watch snyder tbh. I watched part 1 and ignored part 2.

He needs a writing partner.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/4/2024, 9:21 AM
When not even your gimmick works, what then?

What then, you manipulative c#nt?
Fogs
Fogs - 8/4/2024, 9:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - he'll say people aren't smart enough to understand his crap. That popcorn films dumbed the audience down and shit like that.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/4/2024, 9:40 AM
@Fogs -

I've no doubt about it. Still, can't pretend that his director's cut releases were nothing but a gimmicky reception pillow.

Yeah, he sucks, but if we release a watered down version first and THEN the full cut, people will think it's better, right?

...right?

User Comment Image
xfactor
xfactor - 8/4/2024, 9:45 AM
@DrReedRichards - now, honest question. Do you think any of snyders future films will see a theatrical release? Because I expected these cuts to be abysmal. But it left me wondering now all things considered.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/4/2024, 9:48 AM
@xfactor -

Absolutely. So long as the c#nt has his cult, which he clearly still does, there'll be monetary reason for Warner to invest in this moron's adolescent sensibilities.

Plus, Supes is entering the public domain in less than a decade. No IP protection past that point to hold him back in raping that icon yet again.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 8/4/2024, 9:48 AM
@Fogs - MARTHA!!!!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/4/2024, 9:25 AM
I had no idea these were even out. Has Netflix done any promotional stuff for this?

I saw the Rebel Moon and that was enough for me.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/4/2024, 9:40 AM
But guys, this version has tentacle sex!
🤣

Snyder is a pretty terrible director with juvenile impusles and certainly doesn't seem to have the ability to grow as a storyteller. He is one of the few directors who's work is childish as well as pretentious.

That said, this hack gets the movies he wants to make made, including these bullshit director's cuts. I guess it helps to have a wife with pull.
Nepotism is everything in Hollywood.
dracula
dracula - 8/4/2024, 9:43 AM
@Feralwookiee - yeah but what gets studios to pay for them?

what do the snyders have on these executives
dracula
dracula - 8/4/2024, 9:42 AM
Like I say, a directors cut should not be needed to fix a movie, it should enhance a movie

well Snyder couldn't even do that

