REBEL MOON - PART ONE And PART TWO Director's Cuts Hit Rotten Tomatoes With Improved But Rotten Scores

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies were meant to kickstart a new sci-fi franchise for Netflix. Unfortunately, reviews from fans and critics alike were largely negative, and it's hard to imagine the streamer now committing to the filmmaker's ambitious (and expensive) plans.

Snyder was, however, given the green light to deliver director's cuts of both Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, now renamed Chalice of Blood and Curse of Forgiveness.

Fans have questioned the need for those, particularly as the whole point of Snyder's deal with Netflix was that he'd be given the creative freedom Warner Bros. took from him in the DCEU. These extended versions clock in at well over three hours each and make some fundamental changes to the stories, but are they better movies?

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, according to Rotten Tomatoes, yes.

Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood has a 29% score compared to the first movie's 22%. As for Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, it sits at 40% compared to the 17% the original cut of the sequel sits at.

While these are better scores, they're still deemed "Rotten" and are only based on 7 and 5 verdicts, respectively. Netflix has done little to promote these new cuts and didn't send them to critics in advance (the first two movies have several hundred reviews counted between them so this comparison is flawed).

Here's how Snyder's filmography now compares according to Rotten Tomatoes:

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – 76%

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – 72%

Army of the Dead (2021) – 67%

Watchmen (2009) – 65%

300 (2006) – 61%

Man of Steel (2013) – 56%

Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – 52%

Rebel Moon Director’s Cut: Part 2 – 40%

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016 – 29%

Rebel Moon Director’s Cut: Part 1 – 29%

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (2023) – 23%

Sucker Punch (2011) – 22%

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver – 17%