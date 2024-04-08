REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Character Posters Highlight The Sci-Fi Sequel's Eclectic Leads

New character posters for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver have been released by filmmaker Zack Snyder and they put the spotlight squarely on the upcoming sci-fi sequel's unique heroes and villains.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

With just over a week to go until Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix, filmmaker Zack Snyder has taken to X to share 9 new character posters for the sci-fi sequel (via SFFGazette.com). 

The spotlight is put on Kora, Jimmy, General Titus, Nemesis, Tarak, Gunnar, Milius, Devra Bloodaxe, and Noble, an eclectic group of characters who definitely sound like they were dreamed up by the director behind movies such as 300, Watchmen, and Justice League

We believe that a new trailer is on the way and, as the first movie has a dire 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, all eyes are on whether this follow-up can improve on its predecessor and end this story in style.

This summer, Netflix is expected to release director's cuts of both Rebel Moon movies, with the expectation being that they'll clock in at upwards of six hours combined. Those may prove to be the best possible versions of both and should be a must-watch for Snyder's fanbase.

In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they’d defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, The King’s Gaze.

It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld - and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts.

Boutella returns to fight another day as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Skrein rises from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy.

Part Two also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Take a look at the latest Rebel Moon character posters in the X posts below.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver starts streaming on Netflix on April 19.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/8/2024, 9:07 PM
I wouldn't dare waste my 4/20 watching this lol thanks Netflix!
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/8/2024, 9:10 PM
They're actually moving ahead with this thing ?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/8/2024, 9:10 PM
even the posters are in slo-mo 🤣

electric
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/8/2024, 9:28 PM
@ThorArms - every poster is by your thinking lol
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/8/2024, 9:30 PM
It was OK nothing special, some cool visuals.

