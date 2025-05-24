An R-Rated STAR WARS Movie? Ryan Reynolds Gave A Bold Pitch To Disney

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s had talks with Disney about the possibility of an R-rated Star Wars project, one that he'd write but not star in.

By MarkJulian - May 24, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Ryan Reynolds is apparently setting his sights on a galaxy far, far away, and his vision is decidedly darker than what Star Wars fans are used to.

The multi-talented star, who's rumored to currently be working on a Deadpool ensemble film (possibly X-Force), recently revealed on Scott Mendelson's The Box Office podcast that he pitched a bold idea to Disney: an R-rated Star Wars movie.

"I pitched to Disney," Reynolds shared, "I said, ‘Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property? It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use."

Reynolds quickly clarified that his push for a mature rating wasn't about gratuitous content. "I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar," he explained. "R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.

While the image of Deadpool brandishing a lightsaber might be amusing, Reynolds was quick to distance himself from an on-screen role. "I’m not saying I want to be in it. That would be a bad fit," he admitted. "I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.

The fate of Reynolds' audacious pitch remains unknown. Disney has historically kept the Star Wars franchise family-friendly, with the critically acclaimed Disney+ series Andor (TV-14 rated) being the most mature offering to date. An R-rated entry would mark a significant shift from this established norm.

Interestingly, the concept of a darker, more mature Star Wars isn't entirely new. Before selling Lucasfilm to Disney, George Lucas himself announced Star Wars: Underworld in 2005. This live-action TV series aimed to explore the criminal underbelly of Coruscant during the Galactic Empire's reign, promising a grittier and more adult look at the galaxy. However, its ambitious scale and a reported $40 million per episode budget ultimately led to its shelving.

Could Ryan Reynolds' bold pitch spark a new, more mature direction for Star Wars, or is it destined to become another fascinating "what if" alongside the unproduced Star Wars: Underworld?

Time will ultimately reveal if Disney is prepared to gamble on such a different kind of "surprise" for its devoted fanbase. Following the significant backlash from the recent sequel trilogy, Lucasfilm has noticeably adopted a more cautious approach to greenlighting new projects.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 11:59 AM
Oh god no
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/24/2025, 12:15 PM
Does he think he’s Zack Snyder?

Star Wars doesn’t need to be R-Rated.

It’s not just for kids but that’s just unnecessary.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 5/24/2025, 12:16 PM
I’m a fan of Ryan Reynolds Deadpool as much as the next guy. Keep him away from Star Wars though. You need stewards of that franchise and individuals who care about it like it’s a sacred text, unlike most of what they’ve been doing with D+ stuff.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 12:22 PM
Too late, Fortnite did it first. The genie is out of the bottle. Pandora has let the demons out of her box and now she can't seem to shove enough demons back up there. Star Wars is now an R-rated franchise. Or whatever the video game equivalent is.

Actually an R-rated Andor kinda thing could be good. Not like an irreverant Deadpool kinda thing, just a more mature adult-oriented Star Wars show or movie might be nice.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/24/2025, 12:36 PM
Just goes to show just how much control Marvel has over their hired heads.

Like seriously, who would want to work for them?
The minute you sign the contract, you basically give away all of your rights and creativity for your own film.

Nolanite out

