Darth Maul’s Epic Return! New MAUL: SHADOW LORD Clip Proves The Former Sith Is Still As Intimidating As Ever

A new clip from the upcoming release of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord has been unleashed, showcasing that the former Sith Lord is still a skillful wielder of the Force.

The series unfolds in the gritty underworld of Janix, a distant world that exists far beyond the Empire’s direct control. Here, Darth Maul is driven by a single goal: revenge against his former Sith master, Palpatine, who cast him aside.

After Maul’s defeat at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Palpatine wasted no time replacing him with Count Dooku. That betrayal comes to a head in Season 5, Episode 16 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when Maul and his brother cross paths with Palpatine. In that tense reunion, Palpatine makes it clear that Maul is no longer his apprentice, and reminds him of The Rule of Two.

On the upcoming show and where the audience finds Maul, Executive Producer Matt Michnovetz previously stated, “We wanted to create an action-packed thrill ride, something that had the rush of a roller coaster, so we do a lot of homages to the classic serials of the day, which gave George Lucas the inspiration for Star Wars. And we've got the perfect character to drive us through this in Maul.”

“We're — all of us, including Sam, — surprised at the new facets that we're finding in Maul on this show, which we're sure the fans are going to be delighted with,” Supervising Director Brad Rau added.

An all-new animated series from Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, will premiere on Disney+ April 6, 2026. Two episodes will premiere each week, with the final two airing on the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.