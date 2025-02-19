Let STAR WARS Be Rated R - The Fans Are Ready To Embrace It

Star Wars is easily the most culturally significant work of science fiction to ever be produced. There are other popular works of science fiction that have been very impactful but none more so than Star Wars. With every modern Star Wars film (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and Rogue One) making over a billion dollars and the prequels nearing a billion dollars over two decades ago, audiences that vote with their wallets have voted for Star Wars time and time again.

There is an argument to be made that Star Wars films and series and even games have taken a dip in quality as of late. While the recent films have all made over a billion dollars, there has been a steady drop from one movie to the next. Episode VII made just over two billion dollars, but the next movie made about seven hundred million dollars less, then Episode IX made about three hundred million less than that. There were parts to love about Obi-Wan Kenobi (everything Darth Vader), The Acolyte (the very awesome fight scene in which many Jedi perished), and Ahsoka (more Vader and Anakin) but there were definitely parts of all those series that were less than desirable. As far as games go, Star Wars Jedi has been a very successful franchise while Star Wars Outlaws was widely panned. I personally tried the game recently and found it overtly boring, making it only a few hours into the game before deleting it from my Xbox.

There is certainly a very vocal section of the Star Wars fan base that dislikes modern depictions for the wrong reasons, but there's others that dislike them for the right reasons. It's commonly known now that Star Wars fans are the most critical of the franchise which is sometimes justifiable as the biggest fans feel more let down than anyone when their favorite franchise doesn't meet expectations.

In all sections of the fanbase, those that like and dislike the modern era, those that grew up with the prequels, and traditionalists that believe the originals will never be topped, there are fans who are ready for Star Wars to make something where the audience is definitely adults. R rated Star Wars could bring something fresh and new to the franchise and maybe unite fans across many eras.

The opposite audience has definitely been reached. With several cartoons aimed at children, while definitely reaching an adult audience as well, and the recent Skeleton Crew series aiming towards an audience of children, it's clear that Disney wants to embrace the general audience and children. But where is the content for just adults? The Acolyte attempted to do this to an extent, but went down some of the wrong avenues in doing so.

What is also clear is that Disney, generally a very family friendly company, recognizes the potential financial results of embracing R rated material. They saw that making Deadpool PG-13 would never fly with fans and it went on to be the most successful R rated film of all time. Daredevil: Born Again is going down the same avenue and likely would have seen boycotts if it wasn't TV-MA. The Punisher is undoubtedly getting a series as well and it would be shocking if this was not TV-MA.

Clearly, Disney is ready to embrace the R rating. Why not apply that to Star Wars? So, what kind of stories could Star Wars tell that would be rated R?

The first idea that comes to mind is the biggest, baddest science fiction villain to grace the screen: Darth Vader.

Picture it: The Empire has risen. Anakin Skywalker has been corrupted and turned into the evil Darth Vader, servant to Darth Sidious, the Emperor. Order 66 has been executed, but is still not complete. There are Jedi in hiding throughout all the corners of the galaxy that still need to be taken down. This is a job for Darth Vader. Driven by pain, loss, and guilt, Anakin, now fully embracing the darkness and his title of Sith Lord, is hunting down all remaining Jedi. The movie or series could be set somewhere between Episode III and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series, as it focuses on the pain Vader actually feels, could start with him being a somewhat sympathetic villain but eventually make the viewer question how bad they truly feel for him as he performs acts of evil. Vader’s full, true power and rage could be unleashed as we see him take on hordes of droids, rebels, or other enemies and completely annihilate all of them. It’s a nice picture, isn’t it?

The second idea that comes to mind is James Mangold’s new Star Wars film. We know the movie will be set twenty five thousand years before the Skywalkers and will explore the origins of the force and Jedi, but that’s about it. James Mangold is no stranger to R rated movies set within known franchises, and it’s possible that, while the movie will explore the origins of the Jedi, it may also explore the origins of the Sith. However, the Sith did form thousands of years after the Jedi, but the film could always explore multiple eras at once. Even if it exclusively focuses on the origin of the Jedi, there is bound to be violence galore when creating a new religious and peace keeping order in the galaxy.

The third idea is something like a combination of Star Wars and John Wick. The fight choreography within Star Wars, outside of lightsaber fights, has never really been all that creative. It’s essentially just point and shoot with visually and audibly pleasing lasers. Imagine that same sound and visuals combined with actually epic fight scenes. Give a Star Wars film to Chad Stahelski. In fact, Chad Stahelski has already expressed interest in directing a Star Wars film. He even called it a “challenge” for Disney, saying on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “I’m a ‘Star Wars’ guy, like, the first ‘Star Wars’ changed my life. Maybe someday out there. Disney, if you’re listening, hit me in a couple of years and I have a couple of takes for Star Wars. I’d take a swing at that. I challenge you … see if Disney could survive me.”

What do you think of Star Wars jumping into R rated content? Let me know what you think in the comments!