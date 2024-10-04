Major Studios Are Assembling "Superfan Focus Groups" In An Effort To Combat Online Backlash

According to a new report, major Hollywood studio have begun to put "superfan" ficus groups together in an effort to combat toxic fandom and online backlash...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 04, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Toxic fandom has become an increasingly major issue over the past few years, with more and more people taking to social media to lash out at anything they perceive to be a problem with the particular franchise or movie/series they're invested in.

Being passionate is one thing, but lines tend to be crossed, and in addition to relatively harmless (though we're sure studio execs would disagree) practises such as review-bombing, actors/directors are often targetted for racist/sexist/homophobic abuse.

There's a general perception that studios don't really pay much attention to this sort of backlash, but this is not the case according to a new report from Variety.

“It comes with the territory, but it’s gotten incredibly loud in the last couple years,” says a veteran marketing executive at a major studio. “People are just out for blood, regardless. They think the purity of the first version will never be replaced, or you’ve done something to upset the canon of a beloved franchise, and they’re going to take you down for doing so.”

It seems major Hollywood studios (none are named, but we're going to go ahead and assume Lucasfilm is one of 'em!) are attempting to combat this negativity by putting "superfan focus groups" together to assess possible marketing materials for a major franchise project.

“They’re very vocal,” says the exec. “They will just tell us, ‘If you do that, fans are going to retaliate.’ If it’s early enough and the movie isn’t finished yet, we can make those kinds of changes.”

Apparently, studios will also put their talent through a social media boot camp, and if they feel that a character is "intentionally challenging a franchise’s status quo," they will even take over their social media accounts entirely. Security firms have also been known to scrub talent information from the internet to protect them from doxxing.

Taking additional steps to protect your actors from online abuse is admirable, but making major changes to your projects based on how a focus group believes a minority of fans will react does not sound like a very good idea.

There is always going to be a certain amount of negativity associated with every major franchise. You're never going to please everyone, so why not trust the creatives you've hired to work on these projects while also having a basic knowledge of the lore and source material to avoid making any unnecessary changes in the first place?

What do you make of this report? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Steel86
Steel86 - 10/4/2024, 10:37 AM
For Star Wars just have Sam Witwer prof read everything you do and let him tell you whats wrong, Lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 10:38 AM
@Steel86 - until Sam Witwer agrees with a choice that others don’t then they’ll turn on him aswell as some have with Filoni & Favreau.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/4/2024, 10:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Any new creative turns can be a risk but there are better ways of doing things. For example I really enjoyed Ahsoka and Obi Wan but the light saber logic was waay off. Reva should've been dead and Sabine should have lost an arm or hand. Especially in the case of Sabine the history is already there showing high stakes, injuring the character but keeping them alive.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 10:57 AM
@Steel86 - I mean the Reva thing Made sense to me

It’s said that Sith cling to life with their anger & gated like Darth Maul did so did Reva then imo after she found out Vader had a son.

With Sabine , Filoni himself has said that Qui Gon was at peace with his death which essentially means he could have survived that too if he wanted

It’s like a gunshot shot wound to the head or gut , you can survive it even if one is rarer then the other.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/4/2024, 11:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I have to respectfully disagree. Light sabers are extremely high in temperature. So a cutting of a limb or in half such as Maul instantly seals the wound so there is no bleeding out and so is logical that a Maul could survive. While as a plunge through the middle would destroy your internal organs so Sabine can be argued as to getting to the medical facility fast enough but Reva as a child, stabbed through the middle, no dark side in her as of then and no telling how long it took for someone to get to her would've died.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:10 AM
@Steel86 - oh you meant Reva as a child

Correct me if I’m wrong but she wasn’t stabbed as a child but just pretended to be dead to avoid Anakin?
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/4/2024, 11:15 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah Vis she was full on stabbed by Anakin as a youngling.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:21 AM
@Steel86 - ok then I might give you that lol

Them again , they have consultants like. Filoni and Pablo Hidalgo for that too
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/4/2024, 11:35 AM
@Steel86 - Sam has corrected Dave Filoni, I am all for this idea
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/4/2024, 11:40 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Yes right, that was my thinking. And he did it in such detail as well.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/4/2024, 11:44 AM
@Steel86 - Definitely agree, he should be in the room for sure.

While I don't think Starkiller would work with where Star Wars is currently (just wayyy too OP) I would love to see him show up in another capacity.

I do think Kal could fit in as is though
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/4/2024, 10:39 AM
this will be rich. cause now fans will realize how shitty their ideas are too and start eating each other as well.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/4/2024, 10:40 AM
Here's an easier solution: stop flooding the market with garbage.
PC04
PC04 - 10/4/2024, 10:42 AM
@TheJok3r - What a novel idea!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 10:44 AM
The better thing to do is to adopt better business practices that forces films to be more responsive to their audience. In other words maybe it would be a good idea if the head of DC studios was not making films for his friends and family to earn a living and he in fact sought out the best talent and writers that offered a consensus approach to bringing these films to the screen. Allowing nepotism and cronyism to dictate the films you make might just alienate fans since they will soon see that the products are not in their interest.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 10:52 AM
@Forthas - This has got to be a bit, right?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 11:00 AM
@Clintthahamster - Its a "bit" of advice!
mrpaxx
mrpaxx - 10/4/2024, 11:05 AM
@Forthas - Gunn has a proven track record working with mostly the same filmmaking team. They are paying for him to create more of the sorts of movies he's already made with that team. Why would it be a good business strategy to make him work with new people? Sometimes teams work well with each other...I don't see why that's a bad thing. And if you don't like the movies he makes, that's fine: A lot of people do. That's why they hired him, and they're (seemingly) positioning him to succeed by letting him work with his team.

Actually, it's a better strategy for risk aversion than what's being reported in this article, which is just deferring to fan expectations. Like someone else said, this is how you get focus-grouped, homogenized, neutral, gray, meaningless "art".
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 11:12 AM
@Forthas - Oh, I don't think James Gunn reads this website.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 11:15 AM
@mrpaxx - OK Let me give you an example!

It is rumored that a new Huntress film/show will be set in Korea. Many have speculated that James Gunn is changing the orgin of the character so he can insert his friend - Pom Klementieff - into the role. Guess what! She happens to be of...wait for it....Korean decent. If true it is clear what is driving the decision making. Now we hear word of a potential new project involving Bane. James Gunn just happens to have a friend named Dave Bautista who...wait for it...would like to play Bane.

So I would not blame fans for having a problem with these projects if it is clear that they are making significant changes or casting decisionsthat is not in service of the film or show, but in service of the director/studio head. At this point I would avoid those castings if just to avoid the appearance of cronyism...if true!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 11:17 AM
@Clintthahamster - I believe it is monitored by EVERY major studio. I don't know how much of its content gets to him persoanllly...maybe none, but the studio writ large more than likely does read the comments.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 11:19 AM
@Forthas -
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/4/2024, 10:45 AM
Sh1t is sh1t, you can't force people to like sh1t.
thebamf
thebamf - 10/4/2024, 10:47 AM
Star Wars fans are really something else.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/4/2024, 10:47 AM
Escelation breeds escelation...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/4/2024, 10:49 AM
just hire writers instead of activists.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/4/2024, 10:51 AM
Horrible idea. Tough pill to swallow Hollywood, but how about actually hiring writers who do care and respect the source material for your precious franchise? Stop hiring writers who never even bothered to watch or even entertain the franchise to begin with.
heisei24
heisei24 - 10/4/2024, 11:18 AM
@Spoken - But what if these writers who "respected the source material" turned out to be some talentless hacks? Seen so many of these who claimed their love of the franchise, ended up wrote some trash
Spoken
Spoken - 10/4/2024, 11:34 AM
@heisei24 - True, loving the source material doesn't automatically mean someone's a great writer, but that's where good vetting comes in. The issue is hiring people who have no passion or connection to the material, and then expecting them to deliver something that fans would love. Sure, there might be fans who aren't great writers, but it's a matter of finding talented writers who both understand and respect the franchise. When a writer loves the material, they're more likely to respect its core elements

Big example is Bryan Singer & X-Men. Demanding there be no comics on set, and the colorful costumes change to the more black leather appearance.

Hiring someone who doesn't understand or even like the source often leads to bad decisions that alienate the fanbase. You need skill and passion, not one or the other.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 10/4/2024, 10:52 AM
Major Studios Are Assembling "Superfan Focus Groups" In An Effort To Combat Online Backlash
User Comment Image
Because if there's any fanbase who have a general consensus and are amiable with each other it's the superfans.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/4/2024, 10:54 AM
Hate is irrational, so good luck trying to understand it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 10:57 AM
I get that y'all don't like Star Wars anymore. You outgrew it. It happens. But maybe consider moving on with your lives? I stopped caring about Transformers a long time ago, but I don't haunt Transformers message boards raising the same complaints over and over again. Sincerely, with love . . .

User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/4/2024, 11:04 AM
@Clintthahamster - Why do you care what people discuss in their free time? If it affects you so much, why not avoid message boards that talk about movies?
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/4/2024, 11:09 AM
@Clintthahamster - And yet here you are posting on a comic book site so you must've not outgrown everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:09 AM
@Clintthahamster - it’s crazy to think the toxicity really started 7 years ago when Rian Johnson had the audacity to make a movie that challenged peoples notions about their beloved Jedi which was already the case in the prequels and showed their childhood hero as a genuine flawed human being.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 11:14 AM
@Zorromuerto - Because I'm here. I like it here. I like to talk about things that I love with people who also love those things. But the majority of posts here are about people hating things, and it's [frick]ing tiresome.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 11:15 AM
@JackBurton1 - That's right! I like comic books, and comic book movies, and Star Wars. If there's a post about Transformers, or anything else I don't watch or don't like, I simply don't click on it because I don't care.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/4/2024, 11:36 AM
@Clintthahamster - Why do something you enjoy when you can be perpetually angry and spend your time with things that make you upset?
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/4/2024, 11:42 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - "Why do something you enjoy when you can be perpetually angry and spend your time with things that make you upset?"

You basically just summed yourself up with that one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 10:58 AM
So this is how creativity and art dies huh?.

Basically get ready for safe , homogenized and boring stories with the same old characters so they don’t upset the man babies who throw a tantrum no matter what nowadays.

User Comment Image

For the people cheering this (and I’m sure there are many here) think about your favorite interpretations of characters whether they be movies , comics or shows that have made changes that you liked.

You will basically get no new fresh interpretations now or challenging storytelling…

If you think Hollywood lacks creativity now then wait till this takes affect..sigh.
