REVENGE OF THE SITH Rerelease Comes With A Darth Vader Popcorn Bucket And Cup

The past year has seen some incredible popcorn buckets come with the release of new movies. Deadpool & Wolverine had the most notorious popcorn bucket, but Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Dune: Part Two, Batman, Nosferatu, Venom: The Last Dance, Moana 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and more all had some pretty cool popcorn buckets available for purchase.

Now, with the rerelease of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, a new popcorn bucket has been unleashed upon us. This one is much more straightforward than some of the other popcorn buckets released in 2024, but it's definitely cool.

What is it? A metallic popcorn bucket with some very cool new art for the movie on it. On top of that, Darth Vader's helmet comes as a collectible cup. Check it out below.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary. After the sequels era, those bring Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the prequels started getting a lot more love, even more than when they were originally released. The prequels consist of Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Episode II - Attack of the Clones, and Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The original Star Wars trilogy follows the story of Luke Skywalker, while the prequels follow the story of Anakin Skywalker, Luke's father. Revenge of the Sith is definitely the most popular put of the series. The fall of Anakin and rise of Darth Vader happens in that episode and the fight choreography is the stuff of legend.

Revenge of the Sith sat much better with critics than it did fans when it first came out. The movie currently has an eighty percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoe, but only a sixty six percent audience score. Nostalgia has definitely helped the reputation of Revenge of the Sith and all the other prequel films as there was a very vocal section of the Star Wars fanbase that hated them at the time, similar to how vocal people are about the sequels now.

The official announcement for the rerelease on StarWars.com is very supportive of the Empire and reads as follows:

“Anakin Skywalker is about to bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to his new Empire on the big screen.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the final film in the prequel trilogy, Episode III will be re-released in theaters on April 25, 2025, running in select U.S. theaters and international territories for one week only.”

As the announcement says, tickets are available for just one week beginning on April 25. Tickets aren't on sale quite yet, but there’s been a good bit of hype surrounding the rerelease.

Are you going to see Revenge of the Sith when it rereleases in theaters?