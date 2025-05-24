Rian Johnson's New STAR WARS Trilogy Has Downgraded To A Question Of "If" Not "When"

Rian Johnson's proposed Star Wars trilogy is still on indefinite hold as The Last Jedi director focuses on more installments of the Knives Out franchise for Netflix.

News
By MarkJulian - May 24, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

On November 9, 2017, Lucasfilm announced that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would helm an entirely new Star Wars trilogy—an ambitious, standalone saga set apart from the Skywalker narrative. The project was initially met with enthusiasm, promising to chart bold, uncharted territory in a galaxy far, far away.

But as the years have passed, and Johnson’s updates have grown increasingly vague, hopes for the trilogy’s future have dimmed. 

Case in point, Johnson was recently interviewed by The Independent who asked about the status of the ambitious project.

Johnson replied, "I’m focused on making other stuff. But that wouldn’t rule out it happening down the line. If I get back in the Star Wars universe someday, I’d be the happiest person.”

In short, it’s no longer a matter of when, but if.

The uncertainty surrounding the trilogy is perhaps unsurprising, given the polarizing legacy of The Last Jedi. While critics largely praised the film for its bold storytelling and subversion of expectations, the audience response was deeply divided. Its Rotten Tomatoes audience score reflects that stark contrast, capturing the rift between fans who found Johnson’s vision refreshing and those who felt it betrayed the series’ core.

Controversial choices, like reimagining Luke Skywalker as a reclusive cynic, framing Rey’s heritage as irrelevant, and the much-debated Canto Bight sequence, ignited passionate debate across the fanbase. To some, these decisions breathed new life into the franchise; to others, they undermined its mythos.

Despite the initial excitement, Lucasfilm has remained tight-lipped about Johnson’s trilogy since The Last Jedi's release. Details about characters, timelines, or story arcs were never publicly shared. What little is known came from early press releases and scattered comments from Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who both described the trilogy as a fresh narrative, separate from existing lore, set in a previously unexplored corner of the Star Wars galaxy.

For now, Johnson remains focused on expanding his Knives Out mystery series for Netflix. And while the door to Star Wars hasn’t been closed entirely, the path back seems increasingly unclear.

Kathleen Kennedy admitted back in 2022 that Johnson was moving on from the Star Wars universe, stating, "Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies."

In regards to his experience making The Last Jedi, Johnson previously stated, "I feel like, for better or for worse, I had my chance at the plate. I swung. I was very lucky to get to do [that] [and thanks to] the people at Disney and Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy [for] protect[ing] the creative process so that we could really go in and I could really do what I wanted," Johnson continued. "That's one thing I don't feel any regrets about or anything like that."

Despite Rian Johnson expressing no regrets about his time in the Star Wars galaxy, a reunion seems increasingly improbable.

The significant backlash from segments of the fanbase following The Last Jedi, coupled with his thriving creative partnership with Netflix on projects like the Knives Out series, suggests Johnson is content focusing his energy elsewhere. 

MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/24/2025, 10:23 AM
He helped ruin it so no thanks.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/24/2025, 11:31 AM
@MarvelousMarty - He definitley took Luke down an unexpected path, but I'd still say his star wars movie was the best in that trilogy. Fight me.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 10:27 AM
he phucked it into the dirt.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/24/2025, 10:27 AM
You either hate The Last Jedi, or you're not a real Star Wars fan
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 10:34 AM
A Rian Johnson Star Wars article…

User Comment Image

Anyway as someone who likes TLJ quite a bit and it remains one of my favorite SW films , I would be down to have him back in that universe for atleast a film (a trilogy felt presumptuous but if it evolves to that then great).

Having him do his own story with original characters rather then pre-existing ones that people already have a connection to might work out better honestly…

However given the divisive nature of that film and the toxicity of the fanbase , I also would rather he stay away from it for his own sake and just focus on his own projects like the Knives Out series & Poker Face amongst other things.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 5/24/2025, 10:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I honestly think that if Kennedy and crew didn't cave and fire trevorrow to bring in jar jar Abrams back it would have helped tlj to age better. Unfortunately we got one of the most disappointing films in any franchise ever. Seriously felt like little kids on a playground wrote star wars 9.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 10:44 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - I like JJ tbh but yeah , TROS was mediocre at best…

It’s just unfortunate that it felt so reactionary in many ways.

Idk how execution wise it would have been but Trevorrow’s Duel of The Fates script was decent and seemed like a better conclusion to the trilogy atleast then TROS was.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/24/2025, 10:41 AM
That's still a thing fans are talking about, seriously ?
jst5
jst5 - 5/24/2025, 11:18 AM
@TheJok3r - No...
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/24/2025, 10:51 AM
While I feel bad for George Lucas, his beloved franchise is going down the toilet along with Marvel and Disney.

It's quite amazing just how a popular property or franchise can go from being on top to rapidly going down the shit hole.

And you know what? I have no sympathy for them. They brought this upon themselves when they chose quantity over quality.

Nolanite out
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/24/2025, 10:55 AM
@Nolanite - KK destroyed Lucasfilm on purpose. She's a special kind of awful.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 10:51 AM
Nothing beats that scene with the halved star destroyer pin drop moment. I loved the last Jedi.

Disney ruined SW too much that subversion of expectations by Rian is very much welcome for me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 10:53 AM
"Nothing beats", I mean in SW.

Anything else cant hold a candle against Ne Zha 2
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/24/2025, 10:53 AM
seriously, why is this even a discussion? The very last thing a dying franchise needs is to welcome back the person who afflicted it with a deadly disease. The Last Jedi is the worst movie ever made simply due to the sheer hate that went into making it.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/24/2025, 11:03 AM
Loved TLJ. Favourite SW film. I resonate with it deeply. Watched it again recently and I love it even more.
jst5
jst5 - 5/24/2025, 11:17 AM
@Prettydeadly - This is like finding someone who saw Bigfoot....it's rare to find a fan of that turd of a movie.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/24/2025, 11:33 AM
@jst5 - lol you are entitled to your opinion. The more people hate it the more I love it. George Lucas was right - “movies haven’t changed, people have changed.” Fans are on their constant periods with this franchise. Y’all bleed too much over nothing but your ego and arrogance. You know what the irony is, I binged watched the entire franchise last Xmas with someone who never liked the franchise. Had no interest whatsoever but they decided to give it a go. Out of all the films from episodes 1-9 it appears episode 8 was their favourite. They even praised it as - “genius.” This person isn’t a fan in the slightest but they understood it perfectly. This is exactly my point.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 5/24/2025, 11:14 AM
Difficult to let a guy back in the room who didn’t know the assignment in the first place and high jacked the trilogy for his own ends.

As a stand alone … last Jedi has gripping moments … as episode 9 with some tweaks it could be masterful …

But as it stands … episode 8 and the Bridge movie / penultimate film of a 9 film saga…

Utter disaster …
jst5
jst5 - 5/24/2025, 11:16 AM
Must be a slow news day to do a story on this...most people know this movie is never going to happen.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/24/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
NOID
NOID - 5/24/2025, 11:36 AM
Loved TLJ… sure it had a few moments I disagree with… JJ and LK ruined the ST by starting off with a remake of ANH… And I blame KK for not having an overall story in place for the 3 films…
JJ, let’s put Kylo in a mask… RJ, let’s get rid of Kylos mask and move on from the past… JJ, let’s give kylo his mask back… Rian should’ve been the overall architect of the ST

