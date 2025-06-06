STAR WARS: Dave Filoni And Carrie Beck Expected To Take Over From Kathleen Kennedy At Lucasfilm

It seems the recent rumor that Lucasfilm was positioning Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck to take over as new co-CEOs when Kathleen Kennedy steps down was accurate...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Amid persistent rumors that Kathleen Kennedy intends to step down as CEO of Lucasfilm, THR is claiming to have confirmed that the controversial exec is indeed set to pass the torch... but not until "shortly after" Disney's Bob Iger does the same.

When this might be is not clear, but insiders believe it's highly unlikely that either of them will still be in their respective positions by the time the next Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, hits theaters next May. In preparation, the studio is reportedly eyeing two potential candidates to take over from Kennedy once she does decide to step aside.

According to the trade, "The current thinking is a scenario where chief creative officer Dave Filoni and production head Carrie Beck — both Lucasfilm vets — take co-head roles."

Filoni is still highly-regarded in the Star Wars fan community, but as popular as he may be, many seem to feel that he's the wrong man to run Lucasfilm. Filoni's animated projects were incredibly successful, but the live-action Disney+ shows he worked on were less effusively received. Some at Lucasfilm/Disney feel that he "might be too steeped in Star Wars lore and risks steering a show into dense mythology that loses a broader audience."

“He’s not the Andor guy, he’s the Ahsoka guy,” said one insider.

Back in February, Kennedy denied that she is planning to retire, while also indicating that someone will eventually emerge as her successor at Lucasfilm.

"The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring."

"What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob [Iger] and Alan [Fine] about what eventual succession might look like. We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing."

"I’m producing the Mandalorian movie right now, and I’m also producing Shawn Levy’s movie, which is after that. So I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in," she added. "So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it.

Kennedy has had a lot of success at Lucasfilm, but many fans have simply lost faith in her ability to run the company, and are looking for new blood to guide the Star Wars franchise. To be honest, we're not sure how well an announcement that Filoni will be taking over would be received, but we might just find out soon enough.

Would you like to see Filoni and Beck take over from Kathleen Kennedy as CEO of Lucasfilm? Let us know in the comments section.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 3:05 PM
OOOH HELL YEAH ...more cringey childish slop like Asokha and The Acolyte , guess Andor was just a fluke, and its embarrasing to return to The Mandalorian after that
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 3:10 PM
@Malatrova15 - I hope theres room for both. Or a merge of the mediums. I love the lore building of acolyte and ahsoka. And Action

And i love the story telling and excellent script of Andor
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 3:09 PM
Dave Baloni is a failed apprentice, I don't expect a change in quality if he's the one spear heading these cosplay childrens cartoons.
grif
grif - 6/6/2025, 3:10 PM
doesn't matter anymore.

damage is done. might aswell keep her in charge


the results will be the same
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/6/2025, 3:35 PM
@grif - I actually agree with this...100%
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/6/2025, 3:14 PM
Good. You need someone that loves and understands the lore and what fans want. Filoni is the man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2025, 3:23 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - not all fans because some still aren’t happy with him potentially getting the job.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/6/2025, 3:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "fans"
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/6/2025, 3:16 PM
“He’s not the Andor guy, he’s the Ahsoka guy,”

This alone should be enough to disqualify him. They need to find someone who has a wider vision that goes beyond one character.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 6/6/2025, 3:17 PM
What success has Kennedy had in films without Lucas? Rogue one is about it, for me!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/6/2025, 3:22 PM
@tluciotti74 - Define success. Lucasfilm has averaged $1 Billion per film under her tenure.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/6/2025, 3:23 PM
@tluciotti74 - You wouldn't consider the third highest-grossing film of all time a success?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2025, 3:22 PM
Honestly , I’m cool with this if true which is likely since they seem like the most realistic possibility to take over after Kennedy leaves the place…

I could see it structured akin to the DC Studios setup with Filoni being charge of creative while Beck could handle the production & logistics side.

Also hate how fickle SW fans can be or any fandom really man…

All you heard was praise for Filoni for so many years but now that he’s done a couple of projects that maybe haven’t been as well received (which isn’t true) like Ahsoka , some have turned against him.

Those people may want the Andor guy but he would never taken on that role.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/6/2025, 3:33 PM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 3:37 PM
OFF TOPIC!

I just saw Ballerina. John Wick is in this movie.

Ballerina boasts a solid performance from de Armas, genuinely funny moments, and well-choreographed action that starts strong and gets better as it goes.

Gallerina is great with Guns and Grenades.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/6/2025, 3:49 PM
I agree with someone taking over from Kennedy but are these two the right choice,I don't think so.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/6/2025, 3:51 PM
@marvel72 - to last as long as she has, with all the clear cut failures, Kennedy has pictures on someone lol
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/6/2025, 3:50 PM
Breaking news

Lucasfilm were release a trilogy of movies
set in the era off

Knights of the Old Republic

Keanu Reeves to play Darth Revan

This is the only type of news that will get me hyped for Lucasfilm
dinkdock1
dinkdock1 - 6/6/2025, 4:02 PM
Disney Star Wars needs a Fiege/Gunn type of creative producer who cannot just oversee projects but perform good quality control because they're discerning. Kennedy certainly isn't that. She's an old school "throw sh*t against the wall" type of producer; she's produced way more flops than hits in her career. Filoni has shown with Ashoka that he is blind to bad scripts and bad acting. Some people are just like that. No crime there (hell, it keeps community theatres and improv troupes operating), but he will fail for sure if he's the creative lead of Star Wars moving forward. I'd love to be wrong, but I doubt it.
zeon00
zeon00 - 6/6/2025, 4:11 PM
Damage been done
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/6/2025, 4:20 PM
@zeon00 - They've put out so much mediocrity over the past decade that it would take awhile to get things back on track. Star Wars, thanks to Disney, is no longer associated with quality; that's something that can't be changed overnight. To start with, they need to get Star Wars off TV and back where it belongs: the movie theaters.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/6/2025, 4:23 PM
Star Wars is in a really awesome place right now. i cant thank Kennedy enough for her vision.

