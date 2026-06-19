Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Details George Lucas' Unseen Plans For An Emperor Palpatine TV Series

Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Details George Lucas' Unseen Plans For An Emperor Palpatine TV Series

Ian McDiarmid reprised the role of Emperor Palpatine in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but there were plans for the actor to return long before that had George Lucas had his way.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Popverse (via SFFGazette.com)

In recent years, Lucasfilm has expanded on the stories of Star Wars icons with movies and TV shows like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. A shift to streaming has made the franchise a small-screen property in the eyes of some, as evidenced by The Mandalorian and Grogu's box-office struggles.

While Star Wars creator George Lucas was focused on the original and prequel trilogies—along with an eventual sequel trilogy—he did have plans for Star Wars Underworld. Unfortunately, the hugely ambitious 100-episode series was scrapped because it was too expensive. 

However, it seems the filmmaker had plans for another TV show, which would finally explore Emperor Palpatine's origin story and his rise through the Galaxy's political ranks.

Appearing at Spacecon San Antonio 2026, actor Ian McDiarmid revealed (via SFFGazette.com) what he was told about Lucas' plans. "[He] was talking about, I think I can tell you now, a television series. At the time, we didn’t think about Star Wars in terms of a television series. Very speculative. We had lunch one day, and he said I’ve got this idea, and I hope you might want to be involved."

"We could sort of follow the Emperor’s progress, like Hitler’s, some of that. There might be an assassination attempt, and of course, it wouldn’t succeed," the actor continued. "It sounded really exciting. And he also said that maybe you could direct one, and then I fainted. But sadly, that didn’t come to pass."

McDiarmid eventually returned to Star Wars in 2019 with Disney's Skywalker Saga finale, The Rise of Skywalker. The Emperor's voice being teased in one of the movie's trailers sent fans into a frenzy, only for Episode IX itself to disappoint by not explaining his resurrection and utilising the villain poorly (the less said about Force Dyads, the better).

Reflecting on his unexpected comeback, McDiarmid said, "I had no idea that I wasn’t dead. So, it’s been a journey. But I think I’m dead now, but don’t quote me. I don’t believe he’s dead."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker went to great lengths to establish that Palpatine's evil had finally been vanquished, so it doesn't seem likely that he'd somehow return in a future movie or TV show. Of course, there's nothing to say McDiarmid couldn't reprise the role in a story set in the past, as he did in Star Wars Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Would you have liked to see an Emperor Palpatine TV series? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Star Wars: Starfighter Character Code Names Revealed, Including Ryan Gosling's Renowned Pilot And War Hero
Related:

Star Wars: Starfighter Character Code Names Revealed, Including Ryan Gosling's "Renowned Pilot And War Hero"
Star Wars Jedi 3 And Star Wars Eclipse Story Details Revealed - But Is The Latter Still Happening?
Recommended For You:

Star Wars Jedi 3 And Star Wars Eclipse Story Details Revealed - But Is The Latter Still Happening?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/19/2026, 12:00 PM
Tony Gilroy would never do it at this point but he would be great for it if Lucasfilm wanted to do a series!
captainireland
captainireland - 6/19/2026, 12:07 PM
"only for Episode IX itself to disappoint by not explaining his resurrection and utilising the villain poorly (the less said about Force Dyads, the better)."

I'm not saying I do or don't agree with these opinions, but here you go again putting opinions into news stories and presenting them like they're facts! Comment sections are for opinions. News articles are for facts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 12:09 PM
A show following Senator Palpatine’s rise could have been interesting but wouldn’t it have to had a younger actor even then rather then Ian McDiarmid?.

Anyway say whatever you want about Rise of Skywalker (I don’t care much for the film myself) but McDiarmid’s Palpatine is a highlight of it since he’s just chewing scenery and having so much fun in the role!!.

User Comment Image
captainireland
captainireland - 6/19/2026, 12:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I got the impression from McDiarmid saying it would follow the Emperor's progress like Hitler that it would have been set after Revenge of the Sith, charting Palpatine's progress as emperor and the Empire's expansion and conquest in the galaxy
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/19/2026, 12:10 PM
“But I think I’m dead now, but don’t quote me. I don’t believe he’s dead."

Time for a nap.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder