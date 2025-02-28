STAR WARS: Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Breaks Silence On Retirement; Addresses Backlash To Unmade Movies

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has broken her silence on rumours she intends to step down from her executive role and responds to the continued backlash to all those unmade Star Wars movies...

By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

This week, rumours began swirling that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is gearing up to step down from her executive role. The news has been met with relief from Star Wars fans who have lost faith in Kennedy's vision for the franchise. All the while, speculation about a successor has run rampant.

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has interviewed Kennedy and confirmed that, while she does intend to eventually relinquish her position, it's still relatively early in the succession process.

It's been said that an announcement could be made as soon as this April's Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Kennedy, however, says, "The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring."

"What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob [Iger] and Alan [Fine] about what eventual succession might look like. We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing."

"I’m producing the Mandalorian movie right now, and I’m also producing Shawn Levy’s movie, which is after that. So I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in," she continued. "So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it."

That doesn't sound overly different from what's been reported this week, especially as Kennedy is actively searching for her replacement and acknowledges one could be found within months.

The word "retirement" may be the biggest point of contention. Regardless of how soon we learn who will be next to call the shots at Lucasfilm, it seems she intends to remain actively involved with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

"We’ll probably make an announcement months or a year out," Kennedy confirmed, "and I have every intention of sticking around to help that person be successful. I’m already producing the Mandalorian movie, and Shawn Levy’s is after that." Pushed on whether she'll step down this year, the executive said she "[doesn't] know at this stage" and said it's "100%" her decision.

Later in the conversation, Kennedy addressed the continued frustration and backlash surrounding the sheer number of Star Wars projects announced by Lucasfilm that have failed to materialise. Among them are at least two trilogies and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron.

"What’s troubling and frustrating is that our development gets scrutinized, and I don’t know any other production company where their development gets scrutinized like that. It’s very hard for anything to happen within Star Wars without some aspect of it becoming public before you even want it to become public."

"So I guess managing the message in some way is also quite a challenge because, of course, not every single thing we put in development we going to make. That’s not unusual," Kennedy argued. "We want to make those things that we feel are the best. We want to make those things that, as time passes, feel relevant to what the audience is responding to. So there’s constant discussion around that."

"So yeah, that’s a tricky one because a lot of the scrutiny around Star Wars and the negativity has been about development. Of course, we’re going to develop lots of different things with an understanding that not everything gets made."

Kennedy's time as Lucasfilm President is winding down but she intends to step down on her terms and that should make this an interesting year for Star Wars fans.

The franchise needs a steady hand (and there's more to this role than just creative decision), so throwing someone like Dave Filoni into the position might not be as beneficial as many believe. As always, stay tuned for updates. 

STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Retirement Rumor Refuted By New CNN Report
AnEye
AnEye - 2/28/2025, 7:50 AM
Kind of reads like she is leaving LucasFilm but will continue to produce movies.........
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/28/2025, 7:52 AM
"I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies."

These vibes.

User Comment Image 🤣
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/28/2025, 7:54 AM
"I don’t know any other production company where their development gets scrutinized like that." ummm off the top of my head Marvel and DC.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 8:03 AM
@ObserverIO - LOL exactly. she's such a turd
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 2/28/2025, 7:58 AM
Im so done with Star Wars that I didn’t even watch The Acolyte and couldn’t be bothered to check out Skeleton Crew. Judging by the lack of online discussion I’m not alone. Kathleen Kennedy announcement of retirement or lack there of just elicits apathy at this point.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/28/2025, 7:58 AM
In case you hadn't noticed. Disney...?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 8:04 AM
Sounds good!!.

Her comments on development are interesting in that SW ,Marvel & now DC all deal with this…

As she & others in the industry have said , studios develop projects more then they ultimately make and that’s not unusual at all however I do think then they should genuinely stop announcing slates then.

Slates give the impression to the audience who may not know better then these projects are ones we are 100% doing when as we have seen that isn’t the case since plans can change and such…

Marvel has learned this lesson it seems since they don’t talk too definitively about projects that are too far in advance and it seems both SW & DC are learning this lesson.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 8:05 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CookieHound
CookieHound - 2/28/2025, 8:16 AM
If you’re a reasonable fan of Star Wars (or Marvel, or DC), and have a modicum of insight into how media is created, then you understand that not everything in development gets made, rumors are often meaningless, and clickbait ‘articles’ are not real journalism. HOWEVER, when you put out a promotional video with Patti Jenkins rollerskating (for example), and nothing materializes – then that’s on you, Kathleen (and Kevin, and James).
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 2/28/2025, 8:16 AM
"I want to just say loud and clear; I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies."

Why, when I read that, did it feel more like threat than a relief? lol

Why can't this woman understand nobody WANTS her to continue making movies?

To Katleen Kenedy: The fanbase of practically everything you touch WANTS you to GO AWAY!!! LEAVE!!!

Let somebody who actually CARES about what the FANS want take charge.... you'll start making money again and I'd have to think your investors are probably wanting Disney to start doing that again.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/28/2025, 8:18 AM
It's time
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 8:23 AM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 8:24 AM
User Comment Image
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 2/28/2025, 8:25 AM
Her whole comment is my problem with her. Yes, your development gets scrutinized but let's not pretend that this is people's only problem with you. The problem is the stuff that you let get thru development. The sequel movies were a disjointed re-telling of the exact same story as the original trilogy. Solo, which I did not hate or anything, seemed more attempt at cash grab than a story that needed to be told. Rogue One was a great movie. Mandolorian was great, Acolyte was disjointed to me, and Ashoka is good. No comments on the Indiana Jones movie or whatever they tried to do with Willow.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 2/28/2025, 8:26 AM
“that’s a tricky one because a lot of the scrutiny around Star Wars and the negativity has been about development.“

Is it though? That’s the way she’s framing it but it’s been about quality of the produced content for the most part
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/28/2025, 8:37 AM
This woman is an activist through and through even the entire fanbase wants her gone she’ll protest it.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 2/28/2025, 8:46 AM
We need to disregard anymore BS stories about Kennedy leaving Lucasfilm.

View Recorder