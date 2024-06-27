STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce "A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads"

STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce &quot;A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads&quot; STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce &quot;A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads&quot;

Lucasfilm's Rey-focused Star Wars movie is expected to commence production later this year, and a new rumor is claiming that the film will introduce several "young adult" leads...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Official updates on Lucasfilm and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's plans for the Rey-focused Star Wars movie have been few and far between since the project was first announced during last year's Celebration event, but rumors continue to swirl, and we now have word on when cameras are expected to start rolling.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, filming is currently scheduled to begin this September. Previous rumors have claimed that Lucasfilm is casting for actors to play Rey's two Jedi apprentices and the villain, and Richtman notes that the movie will feature "a lot of new young adult leads."

These could turn out to be the students of Rey's Jedi academy, but we've heard that the movie will also feature Dark-side Force-wielders, so perhaps someone else is training a new generation of Sith?

We had heard that the film was going to be titled "A New Beginning," and while this appeared to be debunked shortly after - the project has been referred to as "New Jedi Order" ever since - it seems the initial report may have been accurate after all.

According to Production List, the movie is currently titled Star Wars: Episode X – A New Beginning.

"The production of A New Beginning is set to be a monumental effort, aiming to capture the expansive universe that fans have come to love. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, with pre-production activities already underway. The production will span multiple locations worldwide, utilizing a mix of real-world settings and advanced studio environments to bring the galaxy far, far away to life. Cutting-edge technology, including the latest in CGI and practical effects, will be employed to maintain the high visual standards of the franchise."

There is always a chance this is another working title, but with shooting scheduled to commence just a few months from now, we wouldn't be at all surprised if this turned out to be the final title.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the film will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and that that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" when we catch up with her.

Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, but she did reveal that she did appear to confirm that the movie will be the next big-screen Star Wars project to enter production.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

Are you looking forward to Rey's return? What do you make of the rumored title? Drop us a comment down below.

Marvel Comics Ending Current Era Of STAR WARS Comics With Two Giant-Sized Finales This September
Related:

Marvel Comics Ending Current Era Of STAR WARS Comics With Two Giant-Sized Finales This September
STAR WARS: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Talks Fan Backlash And Plans For Rey; New Jedi Order Logo Possibly Revealed
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Talks Fan Backlash And Plans For Rey; New Jedi Order Logo Possibly Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 12:16 PM
Yes, keep the sith going and give rey the arc of building the jedi academy that was supposed to be Luke's. Truly nothing of the past of this franchise has been destroyed.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 12:16 PM
Star Wars is dead
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/27/2024, 12:17 PM
Disney is agist they kill off the older original cast for a new younger cast
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/27/2024, 12:21 PM
I don't know why Disney is so afraid to move away from this part of the Star Wars canon. Why not jump ahead 200 years or something and give yourself a fresh start ? Everything in the ep1 to ep9 timeline has been explored to death already, why not move on and give us something new ?
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/27/2024, 12:34 PM
@Th3Batman - that would require original ideas and disney doesn't specialize in that much anymore. Then the problem is will they implement good new original ideas people will enjoy?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 12:54 PM
@Th3Batman - agreed. I think it would be good for them to distance themselves from fan expectations. You can't ever satisfy headcannon and that's been a curse of Star Wars since Empire.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/27/2024, 1:10 PM
@EZBeast - I think fans will just appreciate the fact that they will get something truly new. Modern Star Wars, like modern Dragon Ball, are both stuck in a specific period of time that's limiting creativity.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/27/2024, 1:12 PM
@Itwasme - They're setting themselves up for failure by setting their stories in a known time period. This period and its characters have already been explored countless times, there's no reason to not move on and try something new.
valmic
valmic - 6/27/2024, 12:22 PM
What a mess. I was rooting for Rey up until that last movie. It felt like she and the filmmakers just checked out by that point. Making her a Skywalker at the end was so dumb and now theyre gonna double down on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 12:23 PM
That makes sense considering we’ll likely see her training a new generation of Jedi but I also like the idea of someone abandoning the rule of 2 from the Sith and possibly training their own students in the way of the dark side aswell.

I remember there being a rumor that they were looking at Idris Elba for the villain which would be sweet!!.

User Comment Image
PaKent
PaKent - 6/27/2024, 12:27 PM
We need more nonbinary young actors in Star Wars
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/27/2024, 12:29 PM
The same with the superman movie.
I am going to keep calm and move along.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/27/2024, 12:37 PM
Finn was done dirty.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/27/2024, 12:52 PM
The Breakfast Club in Space.... lol

Looking forward to it. Build something new.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 12:56 PM
@Itwasme - yeah , it’s completely uncharted territory which is exciting

Even something like The High Republic has a set destination which is The Phantom Menace
Super12
Super12 - 6/27/2024, 12:56 PM
This would've been fine if they had saved this for Ep X all along and used the ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY to reunite Luke, Han, and Leia on screen and made them the focus of Ep 7-9 LIKE EVERYBODY WANTED. You could still have introduced Rey and built her up as the future of the franchise - totally fine. But to take everything away from Luke for no reason, and then expect us to be happy to see it given to someone else? GTFO.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/27/2024, 1:01 PM
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/27/2024, 1:06 PM
Gen Z is officially in the workforce and out there in the wild
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 6/27/2024, 1:17 PM
This will be the next ''The Marvels'' flop for Disney...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder