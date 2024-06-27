STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce "A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads"

Official updates on Lucasfilm and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's plans for the Rey-focused Star Wars movie have been few and far between since the project was first announced during last year's Celebration event, but rumors continue to swirl, and we now have word on when cameras are expected to start rolling.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, filming is currently scheduled to begin this September. Previous rumors have claimed that Lucasfilm is casting for actors to play Rey's two Jedi apprentices and the villain, and Richtman notes that the movie will feature "a lot of new young adult leads."

These could turn out to be the students of Rey's Jedi academy, but we've heard that the movie will also feature Dark-side Force-wielders, so perhaps someone else is training a new generation of Sith?

We had heard that the film was going to be titled "A New Beginning," and while this appeared to be debunked shortly after - the project has been referred to as "New Jedi Order" ever since - it seems the initial report may have been accurate after all.

According to Production List, the movie is currently titled Star Wars: Episode X – A New Beginning.

"The production of A New Beginning is set to be a monumental effort, aiming to capture the expansive universe that fans have come to love. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, with pre-production activities already underway. The production will span multiple locations worldwide, utilizing a mix of real-world settings and advanced studio environments to bring the galaxy far, far away to life. Cutting-edge technology, including the latest in CGI and practical effects, will be employed to maintain the high visual standards of the franchise."

There is always a chance this is another working title, but with shooting scheduled to commence just a few months from now, we wouldn't be at all surprised if this turned out to be the final title.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the film will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and that that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" when we catch up with her.

Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, but she did reveal that she did appear to confirm that the movie will be the next big-screen Star Wars project to enter production.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

