STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Comic Adaptation Finally Reveals Force Ghost Army NOT Seen In The Movie

The final issue of Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation makes a key change to the 2019 movie as we finally get to see Daisy Ridley's Rey joined by an army of Jedi Force Ghosts...

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains one of the franchise's most divisive (and poorly reviewed) entries, and for many fans, it's still a hugely disappointing conclusion to the Skywalker Saga.

During the final act, things looked bleak for Rey when she battled her "grandfather," Emperor Palpatine. However, hearing the voices of several Jedi from the past, she declares herself "all the Jedi" to the Sith Lord, and proceeds to vanquish the villain once and for all. 

It's previously been reported that Lucasfilm considered having those characters appear as physical Force Ghosts. For whatever reasons (likely financial and logistical), it didn't happen, and we had to make do with the voices alone. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the final issue of Marvel Comics' adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally delivers the moment we should have seen on screen in 2019. Rey can be seen joined by an army of fallen Jedi.

This would have been a sight to behold in live-action, though it not happening did prove beneficial to subsequent Star Wars projects. Liam Neeson's return as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi would have been nowhere near as impactful had it taken place in The Rise of Skywalker first, and the same could be said for Hayden Christensen's turn as a Force Ghost in Ahsoka

When the movie was released, co-writer Chris Terrio said this about only Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa appearing as Force Ghosts in the final scene on Tatooine:

"We absolutely discussed who would be there at the end. It’s not as though those Force ghosts will never appear to Rey now that she really is the first of the new Jedi. I think she has all of those Jedi behind her. J.J. was pretty clear about the idea that he didn’t want to take away from the moment of Leia finally appearing as a Force ghost and the twins finally being together."

"This might be in the novelization, but we talked a lot about how Leia lost her home. Alderaan is gone. So, she could never take Luke to see where she grew up as a princess, but Luke could’ve taken Leia to see where he grew up as a farmer. But, the twins never got to Tatooine together (to visit Luke’s childhood farm). So, the idea of seeing the twins together after the sabers are laid to rest felt like it was something that was very moving to me and J.J."

Check out this cut moment from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

image host
image host

THE LAST HOPE OF THE RESISTANCE! REY races to confront PALPATINE, but can she stop him before the FINAL ORDER devastates the galaxy? Hope comes from unexpected places as the RESISTANCE makes its last stand!

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #5
Written by JODY HOUSER
Artwork by WILL SLINEY
Cover by PHIL NOTO

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 6:21 PM
Better never than late.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2025, 6:28 PM
Im ALL THE JEDI!!! ...But mostly those with lot of screen time and portrayed by famous actors, not the cool ones.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 6:31 PM
@Malatrova15 - It's unsettling when you don't write in syntax free non-sequiturs.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2025, 6:30 PM
Also ....Ahsoka death by the time of Force Awakens comfirmed....probably getting rekt in a lame side mision whit no impact like her series
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 6:31 PM
@Malatrova15 - That's more like it.
Order66
Order66 - 6/11/2025, 6:34 PM
1. Mandalorian
2. Andor
3. Ahsoka
4. Obi Wan
5. Boba Fett
6. Skeleton Crew
7. Acolyte

1. Clone Wars and Clone Wars movie
2. Rebels
3. Bad Batch
4. Tales
5. Visions
6. Resistance

1. Empire
2. A New Hope
3. Return of the Jedi
4. Rogue One
5. Revenge of the Sith
6. Attack of the Clones
7. Phantom Menace
8. Force Awakens
9. Rise of Skywalker
10. Last Jedi
11. Solo
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/11/2025, 6:50 PM
@Order66 - your list sucks
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 6:36 PM
That’s a pretty sweet image ngl!!.

I wish we got it in the film but I can understand how negotiating deals & scheduling for so many may have been a headache hence it not happening (the voices itself were fine).

I didn’t care much for TROS but the lack of this moment didn’t really factor in for me.

