Why Does Yoda Speak Backwards? George Lucas Finally Answers

Yoda is one of the most recognizable characters in all of Star Wars. In fact, he might be the most recognizable character. As he is a very small but still agile green alien with big pointy ears that walks with a cane, his appearance is very unique. However, the most memorable part of Yoda’s character is the way he talks. Yoda starts his sentences with what most people would end them with and ends them with what most people would start them with. Some of Yoda’s quotes include, “The best teacher, failure is,” and “Always in motion is the future.”

Now, after many years of leaving fans wondering, George Lucas has revealed why he chose to have Yoda speak in such a unique way.

At the 45th anniversary screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas was in attendance. He was asked quite a few questions that night, but, via Variety, Lucas had this to say about Yoda’s dialect.

“Because if you speak regular English, people won’t listen that much But if he had an accent, or it’s really hard to understand what he’s saying, they focus on what he’s saying.”

“He was basically the philosopher of the movie,” Lucas continued. “I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen — especially 12-year-olds.”

It’s a genius tactic that has gone down as legendary for the character. Clearly, Lucas was focused on making Star Wars for everybody long before the first movie ever released.

On a separate note, Lucas talked about the writing process for the original trilogy and how he writes in general, saying, “I write like a blueprint. It’s not got a lot of detail on it. And when I got the script [for ‘Star Wars’] done, there was a 130 to 180 pages. So I cut it into three parts and said, ‘I’ll focus on the first one, because we’ll never get enough money to make the whole thing.”

This fun piece of information about Yoda comes as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is being rereleased. Without a doubt, Revenge of the Sith is the most popular among the prequel trilogy, and fans have shown up to show their support for the film. This weekend, the rerelease brought in $42.2 million at the box office which is massively impressive for a film that has already come out.

In recent years, the prequel trilogy has been shown a lot more love by fans. While much of it was initially panned by critics and fans, a sense of nostalgia and recognition for the good parts of the trilogy, and a wide disliking of the modern Star Wars movies, have sent the fandom back to the prequels.

What are your thoughts on Yoda’s peculiar dialect? Are you seeing Revenge of the Sith soon? Let us know in the comments!