THE ELECTRIC STATE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Tear Into Russo Brothers' Disappointing Movie

The reviews are in for the Russo Brothers' new Netflix movie The Electric State, and it's not a good start. In fact, it's landed the worst Rotten Tomatoes of their career behind You, Me and Dupree (20%).

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025
Following the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the Russo Brothers left the MCU to focus on their own production company, AGBO. Unfortunately, outside of Extraction, the content they've produced hasn't been particularly well-received. 

Cherry and The Gray Man received largely negative reviews, while Citadel - an Amazon TV series meant to take over the world with regional spin-offs - largely fell flat. Can The Electric State, which is another streaming exclusive for Netflix, turn things around? 

Based on the first wave of reviews, no. In fact, the movie is taking a mauling from critics and currently sits at a lowly 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's worse than both Cherry (37%) and The Gray Man (47%). 

"The movie’s message about taking a step back from technology to reconnect on a human level is a hackneyed one we’ve heard countless times before," reads The Hollywood Reporter's verdict. "But it’s especially rich coming from Netflix, Kingdom of the Algorithm."

Variety describes The Electric State as "a bland Millie Bobby Brown vehicle" and argues that "the filmmakers have diluted the source material, showing a clear lack of interest in making their creation just as haunting, searing and satisfying as the original product." 

Empire concludes, "The Electric State loses some of the quiet profundity of the original text, but as a breezily watchable retrofuturistic jolly, it has just enough juice." The Guardian, meanwhile, says "There’s no soul, no originality, just a great big multicolour wedge of digital content." The Independent was similarly unimpressed by a movie they argue is "both punishingly obvious and completely incoherent."

Metro had little positives to share. "Netflix’s The Electric State is the streamer’s most expensive original movie to date – but sadly it doesn’t show much value for money as the Millie Bobby Brown flick is far from its best," the site's critic writes. IndieWire's D- review wraps up by stating, "Despite all of the clout and capital at their disposal, the Russo brothers can think of nothing better to do than stick our faces in [an ocean of piss]."

The Telegraph's review is positive - it's hailed as a "Spielbergian treat" - but Digital Spy echoes other outlets by explaining, "The Electric State is indicative of too many blockbuster offerings from the streaming service that do just enough to get you to watch, but are rarely good enough to be memorable."

This won't be what fans want to hear ahead of Joe and Anthony's MCU's return to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, they've never delivered a bad Marvel Studios movie, and they're only struggling to produce hits outside of that sandbox.

However, the filmmakers had a screenplay from Captain America and Avengers franchise veterans Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (along with a star-studded cast led by Chris Pratt), so it's a real challenge to figure out where it all went wrong for The Electric State

Either way, the Russos arguably need Marvel Studios as much as the studio needs them at this stage. 

The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and arrives on Netflix on March 14. 

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/7/2025, 1:38 PM
Predictable.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/7/2025, 1:39 PM
This thing cost $320m, started at 0% fresh and will likely never be talked about again 5 weeks from now. Feels like we’re in a fake movie epidemic.

Gonna guess Feige will have a lot of notes on set for the next two Avengers films, haha
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/7/2025, 1:50 PM
@tmp3

Ehrlich’s review of this got a big laugh out of me.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/7/2025, 1:53 PM
@tmp3 - fake movies is a great way to describe these awful “blockbusters” that have come out over the last few years. Everything feels like those fake movies that would be in the background of real movies back in the 90s. Makes me wonder if there was a serious use of AI prior to the strikes a couple years ago and we are still seeing the last results of those movies.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 2:08 PM
@regularmovieguy - will have to peep it
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/7/2025, 2:08 PM
@regularmovieguy - he obliterated this and rightfully so
nibs
nibs - 3/7/2025, 2:21 PM
@tmp3 - generous of you, I'm thinking 5 days
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/7/2025, 1:39 PM
oh shit that means doomsday and secrets wars is gonna suck!, is it too late to fire them?
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/7/2025, 1:41 PM
@harryba11zack - If this was Lucasfilm, they’d be packing their bags by EOD
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 1:44 PM
@harryba11zack - At this point there is no one else for the job.

Directing 2 avengers movie is too big of a job for a starting director, and no seasoned director out there would risk damaging their career and be Disney's bitch for 18 to 24 months.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/7/2025, 2:16 PM
@harryba11zack - BRING BACK JOSS WHEDON TO RIGHT THE SHIP!
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 1:41 PM
oh boy
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/7/2025, 1:41 PM


But seriously, outside of marvel these guys are hot trash 😅
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/7/2025, 1:55 PM
@BraveNewClunge - they just are. their resume says so. End Game was not good either, IMO. the time travel was some of the worst of all time.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/7/2025, 2:06 PM
@JacobsLadder - So I'm not alone in thinking that after all.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/7/2025, 2:11 PM
@RitoRevolto - nope.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/7/2025, 1:43 PM
We go live with the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige. Kevin, What's your reaction to this news?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 1:44 PM
That sucks though I’m not too surprised honestly given the Russo’s directorial track record outside of the MCU (never saw Cherry but thought The Gray Man was enjoyable)

I personally have thought the movie looked decent from the footage I saw so I’ll check it out…

If I enjoy/like it then cool but if not then oh well , onto the next.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/7/2025, 1:47 PM
Anyone surprised? I'm sure people like the visionary would like it. He blocked me so if someone could relay the message I'd appreciate it
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/7/2025, 1:59 PM
@AllsNotGood - at this point he only talks whit himself
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/7/2025, 2:08 PM
@AllsNotGood - He blocks anyone who breathes in his direction. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/7/2025, 2:34 PM
@AllsNotGood - Given your track record, deserved. Visionary is one of the few people on this site that is level headed and takes it back to the good days of CBM.

You’re part of the plague that’s here.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 1:48 PM
Say what you want but I enjoyed the Gray Man. That should have had a theatrical release.

I think they maybe packed a bit Tooo much action in where it wasn't needed but still a good action flick and a great performance for Gosling and especially Evans.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/7/2025, 1:55 PM
@NoDaysOff - I’d agree. It didn’t deserve the hate. I enjoyed it too. Even this movie will probably be fine to watch with kids. Sometimes these critics take things too seriously, but in the other hand, this could really suck.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/7/2025, 2:10 PM
@NoDaysOff - Yeah id have given gray man a 7/10 not great but better than average. It had issues but I can't remember what they were. I definitely enjoyed seeing Evans as a villain
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/7/2025, 1:50 PM
This is why Netflix doesn't like theaters. This would have bombed, most of their big movies would have bombed. They push the wrong movies during award season like Emilia Perez and it doesn't even matter. They raise prices, people keep subscribing. Oh well
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/7/2025, 1:52 PM
Still plan see this does this mean people like avatar movies they have high scores and good reviews?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/7/2025, 1:53 PM
they've made three good movies (WS, CW, IW). the rest are either mid or terrible. these guys are as overrated as they come.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/7/2025, 1:53 PM

Danger Will Robinson! DANGER!!!
mountainman
mountainman - 3/7/2025, 1:54 PM
The trailer looked bad so this isn’t surprising at all. Russo’s have a bad track record outside of the MCU.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/7/2025, 2:05 PM
Worse than Cherry? Damn I doubt it could be that bad.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/7/2025, 2:07 PM
Not shocked...They have been mid outside of the MCU. Honestly was shocked that most of you celebrated their return. Im sure Avengers will be fine tho.
TopBoy
TopBoy - 3/7/2025, 2:08 PM
The Russos are only good when Christopher Markus is writing the script. The fact that he isn’t returning for the Avengers movies means those films will probably end up just like this 😬.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/7/2025, 2:09 PM
@TopBoy - he helped write the script for this film
TopBoy
TopBoy - 3/7/2025, 2:41 PM
@MisterBones - No he didn’t.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/7/2025, 2:09 PM
I have to admit, I never really saw the appeal of this film...It looked like a CGI and comedy filled mess.

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 2:10 PM
Makes you wonder if this is partially why Markus decided against coming back for Doomsday. Perhaps he sees the writing on the wall and is tired of having his name attached to hot garbage. I can't imagine McFeely hasn't keyed him in on the story for Doomsday so him deciding against it has to be for a reason.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/7/2025, 2:13 PM
It's on Netflix.
What did you think it was going to be as good as the movies on Disney+?

Wait that doesn't work either.

I'll be honest. There's just shit coming out these days. I haven't seen a great movie in years.


I watched The Gorge over the weekend at it was ok. I liked but I wouldn't be running to tell people it's a must see movie.
Kadara
Kadara - 3/7/2025, 2:17 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - It was surprisingly good, I didn't hear too much advertisement for it and honestly just stumbled upon it.
