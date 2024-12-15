KRAVEN THE HUNTER Bombs With Worst Opening Weekend Of Sony Pictures' SSU Franchise

Kraven the Hunter came in behind already low expectations this weekend, landing the worst debut for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe franchise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is going to need a Christmas miracle if it hopes to avoid becoming the latest SSU movie to bomb at the box office.

The latest (possibly final) Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures debuted behind already low expectations, taking the at No. 3 spot at the domestic box office with just $11 million from 3,211 theaters. This marks the worst opening for one of the studio's SSU movies, behind even notorious misfire Madame Web ($15.3 million).

Kraven did receive slightly better reviews than Madame Web (11%) with a still abysmal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, and also earned a C grade on CinemaScore.

The SSU is actually the only major superhero movie franchise (possibly the only movie franchise, full stop?) with every instalment hit with a "Rotten" score on the review aggregator. Venom: Let There be Carnage came closest to getting a "Fresh" score with 57%.

Kraven the Hunter reportedly cost an upward of $110 million to produce (the budget is said to have ballooned after last year’s writers and actors strikes).

 “As the superhero genre has declined over the last five years, Morbius, Madame Web and Kraven have led the race to the bottom,” says David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Kraven’s budget was downsized according to the realities of the market, but it’s still too high for this kind of result.”

Have you seen Kraven the Hunter? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

Things Go From Bad To Worse For KRAVEN THE HUNTER As New Details About MADAME WEB's Issues Emerge
Vigor
Vigor - 12/15/2024, 1:31 PM
Ouch
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/15/2024, 1:33 PM
Remember when ATJ said this was a different, more visceral superhero film
AnEye
AnEye - 12/15/2024, 1:37 PM
@MisterBones - Yes, a different more visceral piece of shit of a superhero movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/15/2024, 1:39 PM
@MisterBones - Not seen it yet but from the actors PoV it can be a different, more visceral film and still be bad esp if it is butchered in post.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/15/2024, 2:18 PM
@MisterBones - tbf the movie itself has plenty of gore I woundnt mind a proper moon knight movie with that level of mayhem
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/15/2024, 1:35 PM
What will it take for Sony to realize these mistakes?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/15/2024, 1:38 PM
@NinnesMBC - Nothing. They don't mind losing $$$ as long as they can stick it to Disney.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/15/2024, 1:39 PM
@TheJok3r - Despite there being nothing at all worth sticking. They're nonsensical then.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/15/2024, 1:37 PM
Shoutout Avi! Lmao
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/15/2024, 1:39 PM
11 is higher than I expected after we started hearing how bad it started.

I expected 9.5 to 10.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2024, 1:42 PM
They are really devaluing the IP just by doing the necessary actions to keep the rights .... seems like really poor business to me. Sony should sell of their Film division and focus on electronics
Vigor
Vigor - 12/15/2024, 1:57 PM
@ProfessorWhy - and I bet nobody is losing their job. Film industry seems to be the only industry where it's common to fail upwards. As long as you play nice with others and don't get blacklisted, you can make failure after failure.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2024, 1:43 PM
Sorry to all of you who have him as your favorite villain or Last hunt as your favorite story.
User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/15/2024, 1:44 PM
Funny that this is the role that ATJ cared about so much not Godzilla not Quicksilver and it's an epic fail.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2024, 1:46 PM
Lost out on Kraven in BP or the Home trilogy.
Hope this is what you wanted Sony.
User Comment Image
vtopa
vtopa - 12/15/2024, 1:48 PM
Its incredible to me that Sony doesn't look at the formula that Marvel put together and said to themselves, "Hey let's do that." Instead, they bring in these idiot directors and writers who ALWAYS decide they know more about the characters than the original comic writers and make the same mistakes over and over. People want respect for canon, interesting villains, and a connected universe. ATJ was good casting. Wasted by Sony's usual idiocy.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/15/2024, 1:51 PM
Water wet.
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 12/15/2024, 1:51 PM
Quick Sony greenlight that Aunt May movie you always wanted to make. That'll get some butts in seats!


User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/15/2024, 1:54 PM
Just replay the missions in Spider-man 2.
User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 12/15/2024, 1:57 PM
You would think as much money as Sony has lost on these movies, they would offer Marvel the Spider-man character for like 3 billion dollars.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/15/2024, 2:03 PM
how could this happen to meee!!!
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/15/2024, 2:06 PM
Kraven is actually an entertaining movie.
I saw every comic book movie in a theater since Superman II (with the exception of Wonder Woman 1984 and Bloodshot, but i watched them on tv and DVD respectively) and Kraven is on par with the first Venom movie only without the dumb humor.
The cgi is bad and the movie would benefit from a tighter pacing (cut ot a few minutes of needles dialogue with the Chameleon).

As it is, it is a 6.5/10
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/15/2024, 2:07 PM
Sony just announced a solo Hobgoblin movie
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2024, 2:39 PM
@Matchesz - consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2024, 2:40 PM
@ProfessorWhy - and the little minds at Sony are consistently putting out rubbish
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/15/2024, 2:14 PM
Keep it up Avi! You are a champ!
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 12/15/2024, 2:16 PM
ok

Forthas
Forthas - 12/15/2024, 2:27 PM
"The SSU is actually the only major superhero movie franchise (possibly the only movie franchise, full stop?) with every instalment hit with a "Rotten" score on the review aggregator"


It pains me to report, that in fact my beloved Underworld franchise also NEVER received a fresh rating after five or so movies. The scary part is that it was also a Sony franchise! Go figure!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/15/2024, 2:31 PM
To be fair it wasn’t the worst Sonyverse film ever.
Just like Aquaman 2 it was dead before it ever came out.
Doesn’t help them when every “CBM News/Spoilers/Leaks/Reviews/Contet” bashes the thing before it can even be given a chance. Not saying the movie would’ve been better but more people would see the film with unbiased eyes if there wasn’t a hundred articles calling it the worst Sony movie ever weeks before it came out.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/15/2024, 2:47 PM
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/15/2024, 2:58 PM
Let’s see. Tobey, Andrew, no spiderman, that’s 3 attempts.
The first one they derailed just when it made the highest box office so far, the next one was debatable, good or bad, and the third universe was definitely bad. We do not need a fourth attempt. No need for a Feige. Or a james Gunn righting the wrongs. Just let it fukcing DIE.

