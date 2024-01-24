MADAME WEB Character Posters Tease Superhero Identities As New Promo Image Instantly Becomes A Meme

Will Madame Web surprise us all by actually being...good? Sony Pictures doesn't have a stellar track record with its live-action offerings (unless they're teaming with Marvel Studios) but beating Venom and Morbius shouldn't be too tough.

Regardless, a new set of character posters has been released today teasing the costumed identities of each lead.

Ezekiel, who never suited up in the comics, is decked out in his twisted Spider-Man costume, while Madame Web's Spider-Women are all shown in their civilian identities. For them, you'll see only a glimpse of the suits we're hoping get more than a few minutes of screentime in the movie itself.

Take a closer look at these newly released character posters for Madame Web in the X posts below.

A new promo image of Dakota Johnson as "Cassie" has also been revealed and it once again puts the spotlight on the character's costume.

While this version of Cassandra Webb won't be hooked up to a life support machine - or, based on what we've seen so far, be blinded in any way - that suit is pretty comic-accurate!

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.