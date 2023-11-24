Dear Avi Arad: For The Love Of All Things Marvel, Please STOP Making Comic Book Movies
HammerLegFoot - 11/24/2023, 7:07 AM
I am really curious about wtf is this movie.
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 7:24 AM
Somehow, they made costumes worse than CW ever has lol
Urubrodi - 11/24/2023, 8:53 AM
@bobevanz - You and I remember CW costumes very differently
bobevanz - 11/24/2023, 10:21 AM
Blergh - 11/24/2023, 7:26 AM
That image looks like Johnson’s head was cut out and superimposed over some cosplay fanart
VISIONaryNPa2 - 11/24/2023, 7:52 AM
@Blergh - yeah Josh loves doing this dumb shit. His ™️, really.
Batmangina - 11/24/2023, 7:49 AM
Maybe Josh can get some 'FAN ART' showing people watching this in the theater after paying for tickets.

dragon316 - 11/24/2023, 8:15 AM
Her costume is nothing to do with this movie she’s play hero not someone who guides people sittin chair whole time her comic accurate costume to this movie wouldn’t make fit well
DarkeyeZ - 11/24/2023, 8:55 AM
so, does she wear a blindfold in EVERY movie she does or....?
SheepishOne - 11/24/2023, 9:23 AM
@DarkeyeZ - What a weird typecast lol. It's like that guy who played Cyclops in the recent X-Men movies also being the lead in Ready Player One, wearing the headset.
bkmeijer1 - 11/24/2023, 9:12 AM
You know, you don't have to share fan art anymore. Fling a few prompts into Bing Image Creator and you can make whatever you want.

I actually kinda wanna see that instead. Same with a female Silver Surfer, just to give us an idea of what it could look like.
marvel72 - 11/24/2023, 9:50 AM
Shame it probably won't be even that good.
Skestra - 11/24/2023, 10:50 AM
It's not a fan art article without Josh making the thumbnail photo a woman's chest.

