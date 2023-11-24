Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present

SJ Clarkson directors from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

We believe the movie is still dated for February 16, 2024, in the U.S., but recently trailers ended with "Coming Soon" (we have, however, been able to confirm it will swing into UK cinemas on February 14).