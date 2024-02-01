MADAME WEB New Poster Is Wildly Inventive But Definitely Not Suitable For Arachnophobes

Madame Web is right around the corner but will it kick 2024 off in style or be another Morbius? That's the big question among fans right now and, based on the response to Sony's previous Marvel movies, it's fair to say this one could go either way.

While many of you will head into Madame Web expecting ties to the wider Spider-Verse, it's been made clear in recent weeks that this is a largely standalone story. With a 2003 setting, it's either taking place a couple of decades before Venom, for example, or simply in a completely separate part of the Multiverse.

Talking to Total Film recently, director SJ Clarkson was asked whether this adventure has any ties to the Marvel Universe.

"I'm really excited for you to see the film and the potential of what it could be, that's for sure," the filmmaker, who has helmed episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, teases. "But I would probably say watch this space."

A new poster for Madame Web has also been released today. Despite being undeniably inventive, we'd be willing to bet that the arachnophobes among you won't be turning this into your new superhero-themed wallpaper!

The marketing campaign for the movie started a little late but has been mostly solid. Surprisingly, Sony hasn't released a second trailer, though the first one spelled out a big chunk of the story so that may well be for the best.

Take a closer look at this new Madame Web poster, if you dare, in the X post below.

New poster for ‘MADAME WEB’. 🕸️



Releasing in theaters on February 14. pic.twitter.com/Afd7214iM1 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.