MADAME WEB Passes $80 Million Worldwide; Hideo Kojima Shares Telling One-Line Verdict

Madame Web has managed to pass the $80 million mark at the worldwide box office, as video game designer Hideo Kojima shares a brief, but very telling social media reaction...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2024 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web is still playing in theaters, and while it wouldn't exactly be accurate to say it's "hanging in there," the much-maligned SSU movie has managed to pass the $80 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Not too bad, right? Well, despite previous reports placing Madame Web's budget at around $80 million, a recent report mentioned that it's actually believed to be closer to the low $100 million range.

According to the latest box office updates, the movie is expected to bring in less than $3 million in its third weekend in theaters, and is unlikely to surpass $40 million domestic after 17 days of release.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

In related news, video game designer Hideo Kojima (the Metal Gear games, Death Stranding) has shared his latest social media reaction, and while he doesn't actually say anything negative about the movie, his post is very telling.

Kojima is a big film fan, and usually shared much more detailed responses to the movies he really enjoys.

For some context:

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Do you plan on seeing Madame Web on the big screen, or at all? Drop us a comment down below.

dracula - 3/2/2024, 8:23 PM
Well its not getting the other 80 mill it needs to break even
Polaris - 3/2/2024, 8:26 PM
@dracula - It would actually need more than 200 mill, probably close to 250 if it costs 100.
McMurdo - 3/2/2024, 8:32 PM
Lol the transition from Endgame to Captain Marvel. He's so thrilled.....
Nolanite - 3/2/2024, 8:35 PM
What kind of shit article is this?
The only thing I got from this article is that it'll surpass what The Marvels did at the B.O. 😂😂😂
Also, I believe Madame Web will top out a little bit over 100 meaning that it didn't win or lose.
Nolanite out.
RolandD - 3/2/2024, 8:49 PM
@Nolanite -



How did you get a box office surpassing The Marvels? Obviously, that movie did not set the world on fire, but this movie won’t come even close with its box office.
JDL - 3/2/2024, 8:54 PM
@Nolanite - Huh ? The Marvels did $206M WW and MW has done $80M WW. Both are terribad.

As for making money they need at least twice the production and marketing costs. Imo $250M is a reasonable BEP. YMMV.
bl0odwerk - 3/2/2024, 8:41 PM
The MCU should have ended w/Endgame. If Disney wasn't milking it, then it would have.
incredibleTalk - 3/2/2024, 8:41 PM
Why is this even considered a "superhero movie".....
MyCoolYoung - 3/2/2024, 8:51 PM
Who cares about dude reviews lol
LSHF - 3/2/2024, 9:26 PM
@MyCoolYoung - No one that I know of.
LSHF - 3/2/2024, 9:27 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I finally saw Morbius on Disney+.

Have you seen it yet?
Fogs - 3/2/2024, 9:04 PM
Such a random headline

