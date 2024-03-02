MADAME WEB Passes $80 Million Worldwide; Hideo Kojima Shares Telling One-Line Verdict

Madame Web is still playing in theaters, and while it wouldn't exactly be accurate to say it's "hanging in there," the much-maligned SSU movie has managed to pass the $80 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Not too bad, right? Well, despite previous reports placing Madame Web's budget at around $80 million, a recent report mentioned that it's actually believed to be closer to the low $100 million range.

According to the latest box office updates, the movie is expected to bring in less than $3 million in its third weekend in theaters, and is unlikely to surpass $40 million domestic after 17 days of release.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

In related news, video game designer Hideo Kojima (the Metal Gear games, Death Stranding) has shared his latest social media reaction, and while he doesn't actually say anything negative about the movie, his post is very telling.

Kojima is a big film fan, and usually shared much more detailed responses to the movies he really enjoys.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

