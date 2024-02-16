MADAME WEB Recycles Footage From SPIDER-MAN 2 But What, If Anything, Does It Mean? - SPOILERS

Madame Web may go down as one of the worst superhero movies ever made, but it's leaving us with plenty to discuss...including a baffling use of footage from 2004's Spider-Man 2! Find more details here.

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Madame Web is a strange addition to Sony's slate of Marvel movies. With a 2003 setting, it could have quite easily set the stage for some big stories set in the present day, potentially even tying into franchises like Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

After all, if the live-action Peter Parker is off-limits to Sony for the duration of its deal with Marvel Studios, why not pit the team that The Vulture started assembling in Morbius against Madame Web and her Spider-Women instead?

While Ben Parker and his sister-in-law, Mary, do factor into the Madame Web movie, the latter gives birth to a baby who is never named. As many of you have already pointed out, it's as if Sony forgot they own the rights to the web-slinger and can, in fact, mention him in their movies. Then again, the story taking place in 2003 raises even more questions as none of the live-action Spider-Men are compatible with the date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, for example, is set in 2024 and Peter is 17. You can fudge the numbers by taking The Blip into account, but Madame Web is not an MCU movie, leaving us to wonder how the hero could travel from that reality to Earth-616. It's a clusterf**k. 

Now, though, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Madame Web's final few moments recycle footage from 2004's Spider-Man 2. Is this a clever Easter Egg or was Sony looking to save some cash by borrowing a scene from their archives instead of shooting hitting the streets and filming a new version? 

Neither would surprise us, but in the leaked sequence below, you may also notice that a burglar who fights Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman bears a striking resemblance to Spider-Man's Dennis Carradine (played by Michael Papajohn). 

He was the guy we thought killed Uncle Ben and has undeniable similarities - right down to his clothing - to what we saw on screen way back in 2002. Does this mean Spider-Woman is fending him off in Ben Parker's house? If so, is Ben never shot and killed?!

It's hard to say, though we can't help but wonder whether there was once more to these flashforwards. 

Either way, it's clear Sony Pictures majorly dropped the ball with Madame Web and, like Morbius, we'd bet on the movie looking very different at one time...

MADAME WEB - The team has born and the suits revealed (kind off)
byu/elrincondistroyer inLeaksAndRumors
