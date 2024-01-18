MADAME WEB Reshoots Rumor Points To Major Timeline Change - Possible SPOILERS

We had been led to believe that Madame Web was going to be set in the early 2000s, but a new rumor suggests that recent reshoots may have made some major changes to the movie's timeline...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 18, 2024 09:01 PM EST
Shortly after Madame Web was first announced and some details about the SSU movie began to find their way online, we learned that the Spider-Man spin-off was to be set in the early noughties.

Later, word got out that Emma Roberts and Adam Scott had been cast as Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben, so the assumption was that the timeline allowed for either the introduction of a young Peter, or his conception. 

While this may still be the case, Jeff Sneider has shared a very interesting rumor on the latest episode of The Hot Mic.

Apparently, Madame Web was actually going to be set in the '90s - and in The Amazing Spider-Man universe! Though Sneider doesn't know if Andrew Garfield was going to appear, he was originally supposed to be this continuity's Spider-Man (and possible the SSU's Webhead going forward) until the decision was made to pivot to Tom Holland's take on the hero.

This does make a lot more sense - especially if Sony is hoping for sequels and spin-offs - but it means that the '90s setting no longer fits!

Sneider has heard that the majority of the movie's reshoots were needed to remove every '90s reference from the movie in order for the timelines to match up. This is very much just a rumor for now, but if accurate, we may be able to tell while watching the film!

For now, check out a featurette with some new footage below.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

