MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Responds To Producer Who Said She's Not Pretty, She Can't Act
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/22/2024, 8:23 AM
People only hype up "le body positivity" for fat bitches, when you have a bomb like Sydney they get jelly af.

Sad shit, stay mad tho.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/22/2024, 8:46 AM
@Doomsday8888 -

I haven’t seen anyone attack her for her body e soft for that producer maybe.

If anything her great body is all everyone talks about.

So yeah I don’t see how she’s being attacked here except maybe for her acting.


And if u are referring to the CBM users who say she’s ugly or mid, they’re probably just angry they can’t get a girl like her.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/22/2024, 8:47 AM
@Doomsday8888 -

I mean, I get what you're saying, but there's a difference between simply plus sized thick gals (or guys, no judgment) and morbidly obese folks who actively promote unhealthy lifestyles as the norm.

That said, she does have great tits, so no lies there.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/22/2024, 8:24 AM
I mean the movie is pretty meh, like a modern Shakespeare. I wouldn't say she's the best actress, but she has gotten slightly better since Euphoria. Looks wise, she's going places.. Holy moly. Just watched Immaculate, not bad. I'd say it was better than her first movie with the director from Voyeurs. Also, they're real and they're fantastic
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/22/2024, 8:28 AM
@bobevanz - Immaculate was very bad and predictable, no twists. Whatever conspiracy you think is happening, it's exactly that.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/22/2024, 8:25 AM
This is high school drama levels of stupidity. Why is this an article lol
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/22/2024, 8:29 AM
@abd00bie - I hit that thumbs up as quick as I would prob nut if I had been lucky to be in the company of Sweeney for 45 to 60 seconds.
Origame
Origame - 4/22/2024, 8:34 AM
@abd00bie - exactly. She already said her peace and baum has remained quiet about it. Why is she continuing this? And why is this site feeding into it with articles?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/22/2024, 8:41 AM
@Origame - Sympathy. Attention.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/22/2024, 8:41 AM
@Origame - How is she continuing this? She responded in a mature and poignant fashion. Now she's just wearing a sweatshirt when hanging out with friends and family
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/22/2024, 8:28 AM
just dont act like thats all you have
Origame
Origame - 4/22/2024, 8:31 AM
Ok, she's just trying to get attention from this now.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/22/2024, 8:35 AM
@Origame - Ain't no problem with it. Someone give you negative attention you didn't ask for, then best to spin it in a way that favours themself. 🤷🏾‍♂️. It's not like we're denying she has a great pair, she's averting the attention from her questionable acting. 😅
Origame
Origame - 4/22/2024, 8:49 AM
@UniqNo - ...which she already did and baum has ignored it. So why continue.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/22/2024, 8:32 AM
I would assume probably coincidental. For all you know the pictures were taken before those quotes were published. What an embarrassing article
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/22/2024, 8:35 AM
An embarrassing article based on assumption. Josh is moving like TMZ or Radar Online
tmp3
tmp3 - 4/22/2024, 8:44 AM
@GhostDog - The day Josh feels the touch of a woman is the day the journalism on this site finally starts seeing an upswing
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/22/2024, 8:39 AM
User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/22/2024, 8:46 AM
Is this a response to her though? it's a social post with no direct reference to the comments made. This article is kinda pointless tbh.

The sweatshirt.... it's not a stretch to think her tits have been a topic of conversation outside of this recent discussion by the producer.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/22/2024, 8:48 AM
She's not wrong, but I doubt she was posting this as an attack against said bitter producer.

The girl's a bomb. Deal with it.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/22/2024, 8:51 AM
Anyone remember Kate Upton? Didnt think so

