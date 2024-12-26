Sony Pictures CEO Blames Critics For MADAME WEB & KRAVEN Flopping: "These Are Not Terrible Films"

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra has blamed the critical reaction to the likes of Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web for the movies' poor performance at the box office...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 26, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Though there might still be some life in Sony Pictures' SSU, the franchise will be getting a major overhaul (at the very least) following the abysmal box office performance of the latest Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off, Kraven the Hunter.

We're not sure how much any new take on the SSU would actually be improved, however, as it doesn't sound like the studio's CEO is willing to admit that the quality of the movies has anything to do with them flopping at the BO.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra admitted that Kraven is “probably the worst launch we had” in the nearly eight years he’s been at the studio. “I still don’t understand," he added. "Because the film is not a bad film.”

The movie's 15% Rotten Tomatoes score would suggest that the majority of critics would disagree.

The Spider-Man films aside, none of the studio's live-action Marvel-based movies were hits with the critics, although the first two Venom movies were box office successes, and the recent The Last Dance performed a lot better than Kraven, Morbius and Madame Web.

“Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment,” Vinciquerra continued. “Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix. For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.”

Vinciquerra is obviously entitled to his opinion, but it seems a little short-sighted and stubborn not to at least acknowledge the possibility that critics and audiences didn't like the movies because... they're not very good.

Sony insiders have said that the studio will be "more discerning about which — if any — of the studio’s stable of Spider-Man characters should be elevated into their own movie franchise," but Vinciquerra clearly believes critics are biased towards these movies and wouldn't give any future SSU instalments a fair shake.

“It’s snake-bitten. If we put another one out, it’s going to get destroyed, no matter how good or bad it is.”

We're sure you'll have a few things to say about this, so drop us a comment down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/26/2024, 2:31 PM
Blame the critics or the paying audience

But Never themselves
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/26/2024, 3:10 PM
@WakandaTech - Critics are a mostly accurate metric to tell you if a movie is good. The box office will tell you if a movie is fun and watchable, even if it's not good, like Venom.

If the critics and fans agree on something, then hell has frozen over, and you can bet your movie is pure trash.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/26/2024, 2:32 PM
It's arrogance and also being disconnected from what people actually want
Polaris
Polaris - 12/26/2024, 2:55 PM
@Vigor - Exactly. They want to sell the movie on the basis of it being about a known spider-man villain (which comes with expectations), but fail to give the fans what they want and then act surprised.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 3:09 PM
@Polaris - that’s true

However I do think one should adjust their expectations or even go in without any once footage and details are revealed for a project that perhaps isn’t shaping up the way you thought it would be.

I don’t mean that just for these films but any project based on prior source material & such
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 12/26/2024, 2:34 PM
Having seen it this week, it's by far the best of the ssu movies. Shits all over Venom
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/26/2024, 2:34 PM
User Comment Image
hue66
hue66 - 12/26/2024, 2:35 PM
I didn't like the movie
Luigi
Luigi - 12/26/2024, 2:38 PM
@hue66 - That's because you're a critic and a hater.
Luigi
Luigi - 12/26/2024, 2:37 PM
And no lessons were learned
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/26/2024, 2:39 PM
I hope Sony keeps cranking these out
grif
grif - 12/26/2024, 2:42 PM
not understanding what the point of saying this was. now the dude just sounds like a bigger idiot

MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/26/2024, 2:45 PM
What denial looks like.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/26/2024, 2:47 PM
He literally contradicts himself. First he says critics killed those two movies, but then says Venom succeeded despite critics not liking it. Doesn't that mean audiences agreed with critics on Webb and Kraven, as they didn't support it like they did Venom ? These executives need to learn when to admit that something simply didn't work out as planned. There's no shame in that.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/26/2024, 2:48 PM
I saw Madame Web on valentines day and it was an absolutely terrible movie.

Kraven the Hunter on the other hand was fine.

Both suffered from last minute Script changes though.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 12/26/2024, 2:48 PM
they are not literal shit, but they are really bad
for [frick]s sake dakota johnson was completly emotionless, not trying at all. bella swan showed more emotions
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 2:50 PM
Wait , I thought Tom Rothman was the CEO or am I getting that wrong?.

Anyway , look everyone is entitled to their own opinion and has their own tastes & sensibilities so he may genuinely not believe those are terrible films (I haven’t seen either so I can’t comment).

Plus , it’s movies from his company so of course he’s gonna defend them no matter what which I get it but this just makes him seem like that Simpsons meme lol…

User Comment Image

You could atleast try to self reflect a bit and see areas where you could improve instead of solely blaming critics & such but oh well.

Critics are basically people paid to give their opinions on something , maybe in a more analytical manner then the GA but still so blaming them for an opinion makes no sense to me…

Also when the majority of them are rating it negatively then perhaps there is a problem there you can’t just ignore.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/26/2024, 2:52 PM
User Comment Image
Let's see what they do with Spider-Man Noir. If that ends up being a legit banger, then the Sonyverse may be on to something. There's no way the MCU can show and flesh out, all the Spider-Man-related characters. So Sony could have something to offer, if they locked in.
folieaturd
folieaturd - 12/26/2024, 2:53 PM
Someone at Sony needs to talk to Tony, he's delusional
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 12/26/2024, 2:55 PM
Sony may not be totally wrong! Looking at Kraven's audience score it seems like it is kind of resonating with the audience - at least the ones that saw it. A lot of these critics have a tendency to follow the sheep and pile on if a few critics dislike a film. I have not seen Kraven but I could imagine that if someone who knew nothing about the character was introduced to him through this film, they might enjoy it. It is an expectation bias that seems to take over a huge number of critics. We saw this with the original Top Gun and later Man of Steel. Two films that the audience embraced and many critics maligned yet have difficulty articulating why other than it was not the movie they wanted. Now Madame Web is a horse of a different color. It is a bad film and it is reflected in its mixed audience score!
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/26/2024, 2:59 PM
Wrong.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/26/2024, 3:00 PM
The 3 Venom movies made 1.8 Billion Dollars. Dune 1 made 407 million and Dune 2 made 714 million.

Venom (2018) = $856,085,161

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) = $506,813,864

Venom: The Last Dance (2024) = $475,463,774 made more money than Dune 1.

User Comment Image
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 12/26/2024, 3:00 PM
They really are terrible, and everyone involved probably regrets making them.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/26/2024, 3:04 PM
And this is why they continue to fail; zero accountability nor wits to make better decisions
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/26/2024, 3:06 PM
BREAKING NEWS:

Sony CEO Delusional
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 12/26/2024, 3:09 PM
Wow.
Keja
Keja - 12/26/2024, 3:17 PM
Umm… here’s a thought, stop using characters no one actually cares about. Kraven, comic book people only remember him for one story and one story only. Madame web, don’t make me laugh. Morbius, he’s only remembered now because of the meme. Vemon only worked because of his epic battles with SPIDER-MAN. Besides, what was one of the main narratives though out the vemon trilogy. When is spider-man coming?
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 12/26/2024, 3:19 PM
Objectively, they are not terrible movies. Hell, some of them are even good. The problem isn't even with the movies, and let's be right up front about this: Sony doesn't even make the list of the worst box office bombs of the past decade. It might be partly the marketing; but all the little things can all be boiled down to one thing: Sony Pictures aren't good at producing movies. With a few notable exceptions ("Jumani: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Skyfall" come to mind) their "tentpole" films are chronic underperformers. And this doesn't apply only to "Spider-verse" movies. They have an enormous list of entertaining films that underperformed: "The Dark Tower," "The Emoji Movie," "Ghostbusters (2016)," "Pixels," and "Uncharted." Decent films, but they were in many ways doomed for the get-go. In most cases, Sony has shown to be out-of-touch with modern film audiences. Everyone seemed to want a "Dark Tower" film; but nobody wanted the film they released, even if it was an entertaining watch. "Uncharted" should have been a slam dunk, as an action film somewhere between Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider; but then the cast the film for name recognition instead of for actors that are actually believable in the roles they were playing. And don't get me started on the "Ghostbusters" remake of 2016. When it comes right down to it, the one thing that all these films have in common is Sony Pictures. The problem starts at the top.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 3:24 PM
@LeoAtrox1 - as someone who is a huge fan of the Uncharted games , the movie itself was just ok

The Dark Tower was a dud though imo but I even thought 2016 Ghostbusters had some enjoyment

None were great or even good films though but that’s just my opinion since I honestly don’t think there’s anyway to be objective to about this stuff aside from maybe technically

Their gaming division is their best asset
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/26/2024, 3:30 PM
uhhhhhh
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/26/2024, 3:30 PM
Mr. Sony Pictures CEO look at it this way even with GREAT Critic Reviews and Oscars Dunes 1 and 2 movies were unable to do better at the Box Office. Made even less the Venom movies.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/26/2024, 3:33 PM
The Venom movies are pretty good. If anything, they're perfect popcorn movies for a loud theater. If Sony had decided to include more of Spider-Man, I think they'd have had a MUCH more successful run. "Morbius" wasn't bad, either. Past the Venom movies, they all didn't feel like they had a place in the SSU. Morbius, Madame, and Kraven all seem really disconnected. If that makes any sense.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/26/2024, 3:33 PM
When did David Ayer become the CEO for Sony Pictures?

