Marisa Tomei Says "Watching Tom & Zendaya Fall In Love" Was Her Favorite Part Of Filming SPIDER-MAN Trilogy

Marisa Tomei played May Parker in Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy, and despite being introduced as a much younger version of the character than we were used to seeing, the Academy Award-winner's take on Peter Parker's beloved aunt ended up being embraced by the fans.

In a somewhat surprising move, May was killed-off in Spider-Man: No Way Home after a run-in with the Green Goblin, most likely (hey, there is a Multiverse out there) bringing her MCU journey to an end.

During an appearance at the Toronto FanExpo over the weekend, Tomei was asked if she could share her favourite behind-the-scenes moments from working on the Spider-Man movies.

“Watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love,” she responded. "Seeing their phenomenal talent and being blown away from the get-go. They are incredible, incredible people."

Tomei was asked about potentially returning as a Multiverse variant during a 2022 interview, and she seemed open to the idea.

“Oh yes, there is a Multiverse," said the actress when asked about May's demise and possible return by Jimmy Fallon. "That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know. But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?’"

"I would love to come back and be a part of that," she continued. "There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore."

May was basically subbed-in for Peter's Uncle Ben in the Spider-Man threequel, laying the "with great power comes great responsibility" speech on her nephew right before she passed. For this reason, bringing the character back in any capacity might not sit very well with fans. That said, Sony Pictures was reportedly considering an Aunt May solo movie at one point, so you never know!

Would you like to see Marisa Tomei return as Aunt May at some point?

Spider-Man 4 is currently in development (though we are still waiting on an official announcement), with Holland and Zendaya both set to return in their respective roles. No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are working on the script, but no director has been enlisted (as far as we know).