Marisa Tomei Says "Watching Tom & Zendaya Fall In Love" Was Her Favorite Part Of Filming SPIDER-MAN Trilogy

Marisa Tomei Says &quot;Watching Tom & Zendaya Fall In Love&quot; Was Her Favorite Part Of Filming SPIDER-MAN Trilogy

During a recent appearance at Toronto's FanExpo, Marisa Tomei recalled her favourite moments from working on Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Marisa Tomei played May Parker in Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy, and despite being introduced as a much younger version of the character than we were used to seeing, the Academy Award-winner's take on Peter Parker's beloved aunt ended up being embraced by the fans.

In a somewhat surprising move, May was killed-off in Spider-Man: No Way Home after a run-in with the Green Goblin, most likely (hey, there is a Multiverse out there) bringing her MCU journey to an end.

During an appearance at the Toronto FanExpo over the weekend, Tomei was asked if she could share her favourite behind-the-scenes moments from working on the Spider-Man movies.

“Watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love,” she responded. "Seeing their phenomenal talent and being blown away from the get-go. They are incredible, incredible people."

Tomei was asked about potentially returning as a Multiverse variant during a 2022 interview, and she seemed open to the idea.

“Oh yes, there is a Multiverse," said the actress when asked about May's demise and possible return by Jimmy Fallon. "That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know. But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?’"

"I would love to come back and be a part of that," she continued. "There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore."

May was basically subbed-in for Peter's Uncle Ben in the Spider-Man threequel, laying the "with great power comes great responsibility" speech on her nephew right before she passed. For this reason, bringing the character back in any capacity might not sit very well with fans. That said, Sony Pictures was reportedly considering an Aunt May solo movie at one point, so you never know!

Would you like to see Marisa Tomei return as Aunt May at some point?

Spider-Man 4 is currently in development (though we are still waiting on an official announcement), with Holland and Zendaya both set to return in their respective roles. No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are working on the script, but no director has been enlisted (as far as we know).

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored Production Updates May Reveal When We Can Expect Movie To Swing Into Theaters
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored Production Updates May Reveal When We Can Expect Movie To Swing Into Theaters
SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:03 AM
I initially didn't care for her role. But by the third film I genuinely cared for her and you can see Peter did too. Having all that time to get to know her before her demise made it more impactful
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 8:06 AM
User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/27/2024, 8:09 AM
User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/27/2024, 8:09 AM
Their love interest was forced in the 2nd film and didn't established it at all in homecoming. It felt so abrupt like we missed a big chunk of peter's high school romantic interest.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:25 AM
@Gabimaru - seemed realistic to me. I remember my grade or middle school crushes started out as friends in say 5th grade and then by 8th grade we were known as the couple

The slow burn approach to the bee spiderman had been so refreshing
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/27/2024, 8:23 AM
Great answer.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 8:26 AM

The world is not fair.

If it was, Marisa would be sitting in my lap feeding me grapes.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder