Marvel Has Bigger Plans For Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Than Expected; VENOM 3's Post-Credits Scenes Revealed

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we definitely expect to see more of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker on screen. While Tobey Maguire will likely reprise the role at some point, he's largely retired from acting and it's Garfield whose time as the character reached a premature end.

All three Spider-Men are likely to reunite in Spider-Man 4 and almost certainly the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Today, @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Garfield will have a "big role" in Avengers: Secret Wars. It's not just Marvel Studios, though, as "Sony wants him back for more projects."

Perhaps The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will finally become a reality?

There's no reason we couldn't return to that web-slinger's world for more stories and this gives Sony the best of both worlds. Fans will be happy to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man remain in the MCU and the studio can make its own movies featuring the hero, likely incorporating characters from villain-led franchises like Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

On that note, the scooper also claims to have learned what's in store for Venom: The Last Dance's post-credits scenes. The first reportedly revolves around Knull, God of the Symbiotes, while the second will feature Cristo Fernández's Bartender.

He talked Eddie Brock through Earth-616's history in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, based on the trailers, looks set to play a Variant in the Venom threequel back on the Lethal Protector's homeworld (unless Chiwetel Ejiofor's Symbiote-hunting military man can travel between realities).

No further details have been provided but it's possible the second stinger will be played for laughs. Either way, we're definitely intrigued to see these scenes and whether they're meant to set up a long-awaited meeting in Spider-Man 4, a.k.a. Spider-Man: King in Black.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - Official "Let's finish this Bitch!" TV Spot 21 (New Footage) pic.twitter.com/Mb8g1j8pgM — Venom 3 Verse Updates (@Venom3Verse) October 9, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.