Marvel Has Bigger Plans For Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Than Expected; VENOM 3's Post-Credits Scenes Revealed

We have more big Marvel rumours to share today, including the fact Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man will have a big role in Avengers: Secret Wars! There's also news on Venom: The Last Dance's stingers...

By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2024 03:10 PM EST
After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we definitely expect to see more of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker on screen. While Tobey Maguire will likely reprise the role at some point, he's largely retired from acting and it's Garfield whose time as the character reached a premature end. 

All three Spider-Men are likely to reunite in Spider-Man 4 and almost certainly the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars

Today, @MyTimeToShineH brings word that Garfield will have a "big role" in Avengers: Secret Wars. It's not just Marvel Studios, though, as "Sony wants him back for more projects." 

Perhaps The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will finally become a reality?

There's no reason we couldn't return to that web-slinger's world for more stories and this gives Sony the best of both worlds. Fans will be happy to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man remain in the MCU and the studio can make its own movies featuring the hero, likely incorporating characters from villain-led franchises like Venom and Kraven the Hunter

On that note, the scooper also claims to have learned what's in store for Venom: The Last Dance's post-credits scenes. The first reportedly revolves around Knull, God of the Symbiotes, while the second will feature Cristo Fernández's Bartender. 

He talked Eddie Brock through Earth-616's history in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, based on the trailers, looks set to play a Variant in the Venom threequel back on the Lethal Protector's homeworld (unless Chiwetel Ejiofor's Symbiote-hunting military man can travel between realities). 

No further details have been provided but it's possible the second stinger will be played for laughs. Either way, we're definitely intrigued to see these scenes and whether they're meant to set up a long-awaited meeting in Spider-Man 4, a.k.a. Spider-Man: King in Black.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

cubrn
cubrn - 10/10/2024, 3:40 PM
If Spider-Man 4 isn’t street level, I’m sitting that one out
Vigor
Vigor - 10/10/2024, 3:46 PM
@cubrn - you won't
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/10/2024, 3:48 PM
@Vigor - Do you assume everyone is vapid and weak.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/10/2024, 3:58 PM
@Vigor - im not interested in the slightest by anything Venom related. Never saw a single one of the Venom movies and don’t plan on starting with the third one
Vigor
Vigor - 10/10/2024, 4:20 PM
@cubrn -

"im not interested in the slightest by anything Venom related."
that's cool. But what about SPIDERman 4 😏

Im just innocently trolling ya by the way
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/10/2024, 3:45 PM
Wow marvel is awful now. Garbage ideas, garbage universe, garbage everything. They have no soul left. Just chasing after box office tiktok draw bling

Its pathetic.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 10/10/2024, 3:50 PM
@TehJoker - Who pooped in your cereal this morning jeezus
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/10/2024, 3:52 PM
@UncleHarm1 - You respond that way means you it negativly.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 10/10/2024, 4:00 PM
@TehJoker - What?? Lol
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/10/2024, 4:03 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Ah whatever man. You're a dork
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/10/2024, 4:08 PM
@TehJoker - If you had kept track of all reporting it was Marvel who were supposed to be pushing back against either of the other two version of Spider-man being in SM4 so...

...dunno which rumors are true if any but when it comes to these characters a lot of it is down to Sony using their ownership of the IP to push things thus Marvel isn't always to blame with this character.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 3:46 PM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/10/2024, 3:49 PM
Okay Sony, how much for the golden goose. How much do you want.

You're obviously never getting $4 billion, and the way you're actively [frick]ing up all your successful series (Spiderverse, MCU Spidey) you're never getting $2 billion WW BO ever again either, so how much do you want for the Spider-Man IP.

Will you take $2 billion? Of course you will. $2 billy. Write them a check Mr Iger. Give them their chunk of change and tell them to...
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/10/2024, 3:51 PM
Love to see Andrew Garfield or Toby McGuire back for Secret War, but they don’t need to be in Spider-Man 4. They already did that and we don’t need to rehash it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/10/2024, 4:16 PM
@MrDandy - For sure Secret Wars was the one time I was always fine with Variants turning up, a one off with NWH during the MV saga fair enough but beyond that would only ask for Secret Wars then Sony can take the Variants and play with them inderpendantly in their Venomverse or whatever but MCU should only have Holland and/or their versions of other Spider Characters like Miles or Jessica Drew.

IF however he is included in SM4 and turns out to be a great film anyway, fair enough, but always wanted the next one to be more street level NYC not another multiverse one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/10/2024, 3:52 PM
Garfield is gold as Spider-Man, it'd be dumb to keep letting him go to waste.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/10/2024, 3:53 PM
Movies done by Sony wont get money from me...
Dont care if Andrew's in it
elcapitan
elcapitan - 10/10/2024, 3:59 PM
Please stop referring to Spiderman 4 as King in Black. There's absolutely no way Marvel will call it that.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/10/2024, 4:22 PM
@elcapitan - Josh hates us
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/10/2024, 4:09 PM
Spideman king in black is such a garbage title. How do you go from using the “home” moniker for a trilogy just to name it a comic book title that doesn’t even belong to spidey but rather Venom
valmic
valmic - 10/10/2024, 4:17 PM
They need to learn from the last ghostbusters. They rehashed the scene of seeing where ghosts go. in Afterlife it was a brilliant, beautiful to show Egon ascend into space. In Frozen Empire they do it again with the ghost girl and it had no impact whatsoever on the audience. This is the same thing. You made something special in No way home having all the spidermen together. We dont need to see it again so soon and waste that great moment we all had in that movie.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/10/2024, 4:17 PM
Sony in intent on ruining this. Its a matter of time before there are two different Spideys and Holland will just tap out at some point. Either way, Sony realizes you cant have a Spiderverse without Spidey. This is going to be a tug of war that Marvel can't win sadly.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 10/10/2024, 4:22 PM
Wheres tobey in all of this

