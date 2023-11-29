MARVELS SPIDER-MAN 2: NEW Images of Scrapped Venom Attacks Have Surfaced

We all had an absolute BLAST playing Insomniacs Marvels Spider-Man 2, right?

In fact, what was there not to love? Switching between both Spider-Men, all the cool new missions to complete, and, unequivocally everybody's favorite, actually playing as VENOM!

Though our time playing as the lethal symbiote was only limited to ramming past many unfortunate security guards at Oscorp, no doubt those few minutes were some of the best moments of gameplay gamers and Spider-Man fans ever had to experience.

The fascination of playing as Venom truly shined within the brutes overpowered moveset, where players could unleash absolute chaos in the form of bombs, symbiote surges, and even more carnage.

However, did you know several other special attacks were planned to be part of the symbiotes movepool? We have all the scrapped attacks attached below: