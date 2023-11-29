MARVELS SPIDER-MAN 2: NEW Images of Scrapped Venom Attacks Have Surfaced

We all had an absolute BLAST playing Insomniacs Marvels Spider-Man 2, right?
In fact, what was there not to love? Switching between both Spider-Men, all the cool new missions to complete, and, unequivocally everybody's favorite, actually playing as VENOM!
Though our time playing as the lethal symbiote was only limited to ramming past many unfortunate security guards at Oscorp, no doubt those few minutes were some of the best moments of gameplay gamers and Spider-Man fans ever had to experience.
The fascination of playing as Venom truly shined within the brutes overpowered moveset, where players could unleash absolute chaos in the form of bombs, symbiote surges, and even more carnage.
However, did you know several other special attacks were planned to be part of the symbiotes movepool? We have all the scrapped attacks attached below:
Whether it would have been playing as, or against -- giving Venom a more versatile and beastly range of attacks would have been a treat to witness after the character being hyped up as the games' main antagonist for so long.
Which of these attacks would have wanted to see make its way to the final cut of Insomniacs Marvels Spider-Man 2?
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, it features a narrative inspired by the long-running comic book mythology while also deriving from various adaptations in other media. It is the third entry in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, acting as a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) and a follow-up to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), with Peter Parker and Miles Morales struggling to navigate the next steps in their personal lives while combatting an assortment of villains.
Among them including a private militia led by mercenary Sergei Kravinoff, the monstrous Lizard, and the extraterrestrial Venom symbiote, which bonds itself to Parker and negatively influences him, threatening to destroy his personal relationships.
It features Yuri Lowenthal As Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Nadji Jeter As Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Laura Bailey As Mary Jane Watson, Jim Pirri As Kraven The Hunter, Graham Phillips As Harry Osborn, Tony Todd As Venom, Mark Rolston As Norman Osborn, Stephen Oyoung As Martin Li, Darin De Paul As J. Jonah Jameson, Jacqueline Pinol As Rio Morales, and Griffin Puatu As Ganke Lee.
