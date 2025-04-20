Nicholas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Possible Release Date Revealed

Nicholas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Possible Release Date Revealed

Nicholas Cage's grizzled, spider themed private investigator will reportedly swing to MGM+ in 2026, but take this news with a grain of salt.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 20, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Spider-Noir is a series featuring Nicholas Cage as a spider themed private detective. Cage first played the character in Into the Spider-Verse, then reprised the role for Across the Spider-Verse and is expected to reprise the role in the third film, Beyond the Spider-Verse. It would make sense for the live action version of this character to be the same one featured in the animated movies, they are played by the same person after all, but there has been no official confirmation on this. 

MGM+ is where the series will initially debut in the US, but will then become available on Amazon Prime Video globally. The series will have eight episodes and, while there aren’t a ton of details about it right now, the series is said to be a hard boiled detective story set in an alternate version of 1930s New York City where Nicholas Cage’s character is based. He’s struggling with his past as New York’s one and only Spider-Man. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as showrunners, who developed the series with Into the Spider-Verse‘s Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal.

There is no word on an official release date. However, it’s been reported by Nexus Point News that the series will debut in early 2026. 

“A precise release date is yet to be announced, however, Nexus Point News can exclusively confirm that Spider-Noir will release in early 2026.”

Unfortunately, no source is mentioned and the site does not clarify at all as to how they acquired this information, so take this news with a grain of salt.

Set photos gave us the first look at Cage’s character and revealed a comic accurate suit that heavily resembles the suit Spider-Noir wore in the Spider-Verse movies. There’s currently no trailer, official images, or promotional material at all but, if the series is truly releasing in early 2026, it would be safe to assume something will be released somewhat soon. 

Spider-Noir will be the first live action Spider-Man related series, but the original plan was for Silk: Spider Society to be the first. Not much was known about the series other than its rocky development, the firing of all the writers, and eventual cancellation.

Sony could use a win. Their Sony’s Spider-Man Universe saw success in the Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance, but the financial gains lessened, as did the reviews, with each film in the franchise. Morbius is notoriously terrible and Sony was pranked by the internet into rereleasing it, no doubt leading to more financial loss. Madame Web is also lauded as comically bad and lost the company money. The last movie in the cinematic universe that was connected by nothing was Kraven the Hunter which, like the others, lost money and critically panned. 

Spider-Noir might give Sony the win it needs. There’s been speculation that, if the show is successful, it could lead to some sort of live action Spider-Verse style series or movie, but we’ll have to see how things go. 

Are you excited for Spider-Noir? Let us know in the comments!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/20/2025, 5:19 PM
So... 2035...by that time Trump Will be in his third term
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2025, 5:29 PM
If true then I’m surprised that it won’t be later this year but if they need more time for VFX & such then so be it…

I’m interested in this , atleast far moreso then I had been for any of the SUMC films.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/20/2025, 6:08 PM
We’ve gotten so little from this show that I forgot it was even a thing. I’m still interested to see how this show plays out though.

