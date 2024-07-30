Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Shares New Look At SPIDER-MAN's Comic-Accurate Suit From NO WAY HOME

In Spider-Man: No Way Home's closing moments, Peter Parker moved into a Manhattan apartment following the death of his Aunt May. The hero then swung through New York City's skyscrapers in a classic costume which appeared to ditch the many gadgets typically created for him by Tony Stark.

It took three movies but, with that, the MCU finally had a Spider-Man more in line with his comic book counterpart.

The suit had only seconds of screentime but has since been added to the Spider-Man 2 video game and turned into action figures courtesy of companies like Hasbro and Hot Toys.

Ryan Meinerding, Character Designer, Creative Director, and Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, was at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend and hyped up his appearance with a gorgeous piece of artwork.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man - in his new suit - is put front and centre alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). While there was no Spider-Man 4 news in Hall H, we remain hopeful that the movie is still in the works and heading our way in the next couple of years.

When that does eventually happen, here's hoping Peter Parker is still wearing this suit.

"Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of Spider-Man 4. "We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon."

"We love [director] Jon [Watts]. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us," he added in a separate interview. "He's got lots of things going on now. So we'll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he's busy."

Check out Meinerding's new MCU artwork below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy wherever you get your movies.