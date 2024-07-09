NOIR Casts NEW GIRL Star As The Daily Bugle's Robbie Robertson And Gets A New SPIDER-MAN-Themed Title

Deadline has confirmed that Prime Video's Noir has a new title: Spider-Noir. Noir was a strange name for the series, but adding "Spider" better connects it to Spider-Man, without mentioning the wall-crawler who currently resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Spider-Man: Noir" would have arguably been a more fitting title, but it appears Sony can only have one live-action Spider-Man on screen at a time (it's already been confirmed that Nicolas Cage won't be playing Peter Parker in the show).

Regardless, the trade has also shared the news that actor and comedian Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl) has been tapped as a series regular. He'll play fan favourite supporting character Robbie Robertson.

This version of The Daily Bugle Publisher is described as "driven, hard-working, and won’t take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

The last time we saw Robbie on screen was in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy where he was played by the late Bill Nunn.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with 'Noir'; is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, Head of Television for Amazon MGM Studios, said when the series was first announced.

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

Few official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters.

We also know that the Prime Video series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Stay tuned for further updates on Spider-Noir as we have them.