NOIR Casts NEW GIRL Star As The Daily Bugle's Robbie Robertson And Gets A New SPIDER-MAN-Themed Title

NOIR Casts NEW GIRL Star As The Daily Bugle's Robbie Robertson And Gets A New SPIDER-MAN-Themed Title

It's been confirmed today that MGM+ and Prime Video's Noir has been given a new title that better connects the upcoming TV series to Spider-Man. Robbie Robertson has also been cast! Find more details here.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Deadline

Deadline has confirmed that Prime Video's Noir has a new title: Spider-Noir. Noir was a strange name for the series, but adding "Spider" better connects it to Spider-Man, without mentioning the wall-crawler who currently resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Spider-Man: Noir" would have arguably been a more fitting title, but it appears Sony can only have one live-action Spider-Man on screen at a time (it's already been confirmed that Nicolas Cage won't be playing Peter Parker in the show).

Regardless, the trade has also shared the news that actor and comedian Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl) has been tapped as a series regular. He'll play fan favourite supporting character Robbie Robertson.

This version of The Daily Bugle Publisher is described as "driven, hard-working, and won’t take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct, and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

The last time we saw Robbie on screen was in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy where he was played by the late Bill Nunn.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with 'Noir'; is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, Head of Television for Amazon MGM Studios, said when the series was first announced.

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

Few official details about Spider-Noir have been revealed, though Cage has confirmed it was run for 8 episodes and pit the wall-crawling P.I. against monsters. 

We also know that the Prime Video series tells the story "of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Stay tuned for further updates on Spider-Noir as we have them. 

SPIDER-MAN: NOIR Star Nicolas Cage Reveals Episode Count And Confirms Monsters Are Involved
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: NOIR Star Nicolas Cage Reveals Episode Count And Confirms "Monsters Are Involved"
RUMOR: Brendan Gleeson Joins SPIDER-MAN NOIR Cast In A Villainous Role
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Brendan Gleeson Joins SPIDER-MAN NOIR Cast In A Villainous Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/9/2024, 1:43 PM
This sounds fantastic! Is that Leon Edwards?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/9/2024, 1:43 PM
I trust Lord & Miller
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024, 1:48 PM
Can't they call it Spider-Man: Noir? Are they not allowed?

Anyway, the Daily Bugle...
User Comment Image

Hope we see Betty Brant as the classic His Gal Friday, 1940s Lois Lane type and Liz Thompson as a femme fatale.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/9/2024, 1:54 PM
Mmm Robbie lookin like silky milky chocolate! Nic Cage can shoot his webs all ova mah face!
Order66
Order66 - 7/9/2024, 1:55 PM
Meh
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 1:58 PM
Interesting choice for a younger Robbie but cool nonetheless…

I like Lamorne though I have personally seen him in mainly more comedic roles so it will be nice to see him stretch his dramatic chops!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway as someone who hasn’t been a fan of Sony’s live action Marvel offerings recently , this does have me intrigued even if I still don’t like them using an OC apparently rather than Peter Parker.

However , honestly liked Noir better then Spider-Noir though , at that point just point the “Man” there too imo.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 7/9/2024, 2:04 PM
“….who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Does this mean he’s not suited up?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 2:05 PM
@SuperJefe - probably not at the beginning but might suit up during the show , likely early on

Maybe a past villain comes back?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder