RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out SPIDER-MAN 5 And 6; New Hints About 4's Female Villain Revealed

According to a new rumour, Marvel Studios already has plans for Spider-Man 5 and Spider-Man 6, its second trilogy revolving around the web-slinger. We also have an update on 4's rumoured female villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man 4 has been a long time coming and, assuming we get no further delays, it should swing into theaters next summer. It feels like a long time since we all sat down to watch the Spider-Men assemble in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but what exactly will this movie be? 

Who knows at this point, especially after an endless stream of rumours that have so far only served to muddy the waters when it comes to figuring out what Marvel Studios is planning. 

Tom Holland's Peter Parker is expected to be a huge part of Avengers: Doomsday and will likely return for Avengers: Secret Wars, Spider-Man 5, and Spider-Man 6

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the wait for the latter two movies might be a little more manageable as "Marvel has already mapped out a plan for Spider-Man 5 and 6." Based on previous comments from Holland, Spider-Man 6 might be his last and it's there we could see the mantle permanently passed to Miles Morales.

Well, that or Sony will reboot Spider-Man on its own and, based on past experience, we're sure you can guess how that'll go. 

Yesterday evening, there was also chatter online about Spider-Man 4 featuring a female villain. Since then, several social media scoopers have chimed in to strongly hint that it could be Adriana Soria, a.k.a. Spider-Queen. 

In the comics, she was a World War II Super Soldier whose latent "insect gene" was activated, granting her telepathy, insect control, superhuman strength, and a sonic scream. She went insane and started transforming people into spider-monsters, something many of you will likely remember best from the Spider-Island storyline. 

Jeff Sneider has also chimed in to suggest a redhead actress - not Sadie Sink - will be cast as Spider-Man 4's big bad, with the two most popular suggestions being Susan Sarandon (Blue Beetle) and Sarah Snook (Succession). There are also those who believe it could be Sydney Sweeney.

So, will Spider-Man 4 be a Multiversal Spider-Island? It's the latest possibility and one that's undeniably exciting. 

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink recently said of the possibility of playing Jean Grey in the movie. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/20/2025, 12:16 PM
Or it will be like the Tokyo 2099 Map in Marvel Rivals where the Spider Society has their base of operations
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/20/2025, 12:17 PM
Bye Bye Marvel.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/20/2025, 12:20 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Marvel also bids you farewell, and asks that you do not return
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 12:23 PM
@ProfessorWhy - lol this strategy has worked out really well in the past 😂👍
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 12:25 PM
@DaHULK2000 - See you later, enjoy your trip 👋
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 12:22 PM
SUSAN SARANDON?!?

WHAT THE ACTUAL HOLY FCK?!!

No way Marvel is this stupid. It's impossible. This has to be a troll attempt.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/20/2025, 12:26 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - It’s as if they watched Blue Beetle and thought that it would be great to feature a geriatric woman as the lead comic villain in their movie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 12:28 PM
Spudey, yeaaahh!

"There’s nothing magical in Snow White, but it nevertheless feels uncanny; spending $250 million to make a film in which absolutely nothing works is a kind of dark art in and of itself -Toronto Star"
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/20/2025, 12:28 PM
Really should just make a Spider-Man vs the real sinister 6 with a new Norman Osborn. It could be a grounded epic action flick with cameos from DareDevil, Punisher, Black Cat, Gwen and Miles.
I’m not into the gender swapped Doc Oc, so please just stay away from that.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/20/2025, 12:29 PM
Spider queen move along for better choices

