RUMOR: Miles Morales Could Be The Main SPIDER-MAN In Sony's Reboot Marvel Universe Post-SECRET WARS

When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios parted ways after Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony executives immediately started making plans to continue the franchise without Kevin Feige's input.

We'll likely never know what that would have entailed. However, once both sides managed to get back on good terms, the wall-crawler found himself caught up in the Multiverse with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. That led to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parker Variants, not to mention some familiar villains.

Sony tried to get in on the Multiversal action with Morbius. However, after cutting several confusing nods to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise, the studio settled for one of the worst post-credits scenes ever which saw the Living Vampire meet The Vulture.

The idea of Venom fighting Spider-Man was teased but never followed up on and Sony has now given up on its slate of Marvel spin-offs. Instead, the studio will focus on Spider-Man 4, the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Amazon/MGM's Spider-Noir TV series.

Beyond that? Well, it sounds like Sony's Marvel Universe will get its own Spider-Man post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking about Miles Morales not being part of the MCU's Champions in a recent Q&A, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez said, "[The reason] why, is Miles (according to [the] information I currently have, so please take this with a grain of salt) is going to be set in a rebooted Sony Universe that’s set to be established after Secret Wars."

This raises a lot of questions. Chief among them is whether Marvel Studios will have any creative involvement or whether Sony is looking to piggyback on what many expect to be a soft reboot for the MCU after Secret Wars.

While many fans would have liked to see Miles on the Sacred Timeline, there's something to be said for establishing him in a separate universe and building to a crossover similar to the hugely popular Spider-Men comic book event.

In recent interviews, Tom Holland has been careful not to give too much away about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 plans. He has, of course, repeatedly expressed interest in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU.

"If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me," the actor teased, hinting at a possible future team-up.

Let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below.