RUMOR: Miles Morales Could Be The Main SPIDER-MAN In Sony's Reboot Marvel Universe Post-SECRET WARS

According to an astonishing new rumour doing the rounds today, Sony Pictures is mulling over the possibility of making Miles Morales the main Spider-Man of its Marvel Universe post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios parted ways after Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony executives immediately started making plans to continue the franchise without Kevin Feige's input.

We'll likely never know what that would have entailed. However, once both sides managed to get back on good terms, the wall-crawler found himself caught up in the Multiverse with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. That led to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parker Variants, not to mention some familiar villains. 

Sony tried to get in on the Multiversal action with Morbius. However, after cutting several confusing nods to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise, the studio settled for one of the worst post-credits scenes ever which saw the Living Vampire meet The Vulture. 

The idea of Venom fighting Spider-Man was teased but never followed up on and Sony has now given up on its slate of Marvel spin-offs. Instead, the studio will focus on Spider-Man 4, the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Amazon/MGM's Spider-Noir TV series.

Beyond that? Well, it sounds like Sony's Marvel Universe will get its own Spider-Man post-Avengers: Secret Wars

Talking about Miles Morales not being part of the MCU's Champions in a recent Q&A, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez said, "[The reason] why, is Miles (according to [the] information I currently have, so please take this with a grain of salt) is going to be set in a rebooted Sony Universe that’s set to be established after Secret Wars."

This raises a lot of questions. Chief among them is whether Marvel Studios will have any creative involvement or whether Sony is looking to piggyback on what many expect to be a soft reboot for the MCU after Secret Wars

While many fans would have liked to see Miles on the Sacred Timeline, there's something to be said for establishing him in a separate universe and building to a crossover similar to the hugely popular Spider-Men comic book event. 

In recent interviews, Tom Holland has been careful not to give too much away about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 plans. He has, of course, repeatedly expressed interest in bringing Miles Morales into the MCU. 

"If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me," the actor teased, hinting at a possible future team-up.

Let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below. 

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 5 The Unicorn Unleashed Spoiler Recap: New Villains Are Born
1 2
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 11:16 AM
Miles Morales is Miles Morales not Spiderman
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/5/2025, 11:23 AM
@AllsNotGood - In the comics he's a Spiderman no matter what you think
clogan
clogan - 2/5/2025, 11:23 AM
@AllsNotGood - Shut the [frick] up. Lol.

Blocked.
Irregular
Irregular - 2/5/2025, 11:27 AM
@AllsNotGood - You're correct he isn't Spiderman, he's Spider-Man is more accurate.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 11:28 AM
@AllsNotGood - the name "miles morales" is more of a mantle then an actual person and it's about time people start accepting that fact
AnEye
AnEye - 2/5/2025, 11:29 AM
@AllsNotGood - Well I can tell you the official Marvel.com website does list Miles Morales as Spider-Man so....he is definitely Spider-Man.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 11:31 AM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 11:32 AM
@AnEye -
FredXHerbert
FredXHerbert - 2/5/2025, 11:36 AM
@Irregular - actually he goes by Spin ... much less confusing
Irregular
Irregular - 2/5/2025, 11:38 AM
@FredXHerbert - Nah he goes by Spider-Man. Not confusing at all.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/5/2025, 11:41 AM
@AllsNotGood - And Steve Rogers is Captain America.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/5/2025, 11:43 AM
@AllsNotGood -

ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/5/2025, 11:17 AM
Well, Holland said he wants to quit acting in a few years so not unbelievable
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/5/2025, 11:19 AM
@ThorArms - but in this instance it's separate from Tom's Spider-Man. This is Miles being the Sony Spider-Man while Tom is hanging out in the MCU
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/5/2025, 11:20 AM
That makes sense. Now just get competent people to build movies for the character.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/5/2025, 11:24 AM
@thedrudo - I dont trust Sony with ANY Spiderman thats not animated.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/5/2025, 11:25 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 11:27 AM
@Clintthahamster - yep

Also put Lord & Miller in charge to oversee this new direction since they are already involved with Spider Noir (which I hope turns out well).
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/5/2025, 11:28 AM
Actually, come to think of it, put Donald Glover in charge of The Sony Pictures Universe of Spider-Man Movies Starring Miles Morales and Related Characters (SPUSMMSMMARC.) Let's get nuts.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/5/2025, 11:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Another very good idea.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 11:26 AM
Honestly if they make better & well crafted films then the ones we got recently , I would be fine with Miles being Sony’s Spider Man while we continue with Peter (if Holland wants) in the MCU.

If this is all true then going in this direction with Miles aswell as focusing on various Spider variants & their worlds to me feels like what they should have done from the beginning.

Irregular
Irregular - 2/5/2025, 11:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think we might get the Spider-Island story adapted honestly.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/5/2025, 11:29 AM
Now this is what I'm talking about.

Let's get some more ethnic leads

And more importantly, let's move on from Peter.

He's one character that he's been done over and over again and, to be honest, he's not Batman, no one gets tired of Bruce Wayne/Batman but Peter Parker/Spiderman has run his course, especially now we have seen Miles in action.

Let's get the chocolate flowing

For [frick]s sake
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/5/2025, 11:36 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - "Peter Parker/Spiderman has run his course"

I might have disagreed with you before No Way Home, but having all three Spideys at once . . . that's enough. Let Holland finish his run, and then let's give Miles the baton for a while.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 11:31 AM
Spidei-man
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/5/2025, 11:36 AM
They could totally make live action Miles movies after the animated trilogy is done, or heck, even make a second animated trilogy that moves past the multiversal stuff. I liked the idea I read somewhere that after the Spider-Noir show, they could make different porjects in varied media and genres about different Spider-Men each from a new timeline or timelines already teased/introduced in the Spider-Verse movies.

I think a good long-term investment would be introducing Miles in the MCU in Holland's fifth or sixth film and have him be a supporting player (preferably from Earth 616 and not a different Earth, tho I'm not against the later) and have Miles be the lead of his own live-action franchise after Holland retires the role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 11:43 AM
@WakandanQueen - I always thought you could introduce Miles in the MCU by having him as like Peters neighbor in his new apartment building.

Have them build a friendship that develops as Miles gets powers & such in subsequent installments until if Holland decides to leave , they could then transition him into the main Spidey!!.

Anyway , I like the idea of tackling different mediums and genres with the Spider variants.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/5/2025, 11:38 AM
Once they race replace a white character, it is always the plan for them to become the "main" version at some point.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/5/2025, 11:39 AM
No Thank you
PC04
PC04 - 2/5/2025, 11:39 AM
This is not a bad idea at all. As long as they don't continue the Morbius/Kraven trend.

Having Tobey or Andrew step in as the mentor figure would be a good fit. I think Tobey is a little better but I do love Andrew's Spidey.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/5/2025, 11:39 AM
Sony should have already done this instead of making a bunch of Spiderman movies without, you know, Spiderman.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 11:40 AM
White directors/writers need not apply
AnEye
AnEye - 2/5/2025, 11:44 AM
@AllsNotGood - Man for someone who is against people of different color, they sure do live rent-free in your head.

But hey, stay hating 👍
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/5/2025, 11:40 AM
How's this, what if in the new universe Mary and Richard Parker (SHIELD agents in the comics) were with Rio and Jeff Morales (SHIELD agent in the comics) on the plane when they died. Mary was pregnant with Peter, but Miles, already a little boy, was staying with May and Ben Parker (as he would when his folks were away on missions).

So we have Miles instead of Peter in a time travel sense. You tell the Peter stories, but with Miles in his place.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 2/5/2025, 11:42 AM
You may be Spider-man, but you're no Peter Parker...! ☮️😉
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/5/2025, 11:42 AM
This will only work if they get good people to write and direct these projects. If the people who made Kraven and Madam Web are still involved, then no number of Spider-Men will be able to save these projects.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/5/2025, 11:43 AM
Here we go ...

CoHost
CoHost - 2/5/2025, 11:44 AM
Nope. No one will ever accept that.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/5/2025, 11:47 AM
The day Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man is the day I stop watching Spider-Man movies.
1 2

