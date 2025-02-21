RUMOR: STAR WARS Actor Daisy Ridley Is Being Eyed For A Role In Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN 4

RUMOR: STAR WARS Actor Daisy Ridley Is Being Eyed For A Role In Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN 4

Daisy Ridley is best known for playing Rey Skywalker in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but could she shoot a role in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 before returning to that franchise? Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man 4 doesn't appear to be taking shape quite as quickly as some fans would like. However, it remains on track for a July 2026 release. 

Tom Holland and Zendaya are already confirmed to star and there are lots of vague rumblings doing the rounds about everything from the villain to supporting cast. Of course, only time will tell whether we get another Multiversal tale or a long-overdue street-level adventure. 

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, scooper @MyTimeToShineH today brings word that, "Marvel is considering Daisy Ridley for a role in Spider-Man 4."

There's no word on who she could play but at 32, she's only four years older than Holland so could easily be a new love interest for the web-slinger. Black Cat has been suggested by some fans on social media, with others making a case for the likes of Gwen Stacy and even Spider-Woman.

While Ridley is gearing up for a return to the Star Wars franchise with a "New Jedi Order" movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, progress on that project is slow so she'd likely have time to film a role in Spider-Man 4 before production begins. 

In 2021, we spoke to Ridley about her role alongside Holland in Chaos Walking and asked about rumours at the time she'd been lined up to play Jessica Drew in Olivia Wilde's now-scrapped Spider-Woman movie. 

"Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumours recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true!" she explained. "It's funny because I don't really choose things...I [didn't] set out to do another 'big film.' I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it."

"Basically, should something come along and be great, of course, I'd be open to anything. I just finished WandaVision. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting."

We also asked about her experience working with Holland and whether the stardom they both found at a young age helped them bond.

"It's funny because I just feel like it's so different for Tom," Ridley said. "I am part of a group of people that are in this universe people love. I love what I got to do, I love the character I got to play, but I never felt like I was on my own. There was always someone nearby. [Laughs] Tom is literally playing Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man.' Obviously, there's Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon], and it's a beautiful group, but he's literally the face of the thing."

"It feels different and the reaction to him and Nick [Jonas]...people are wild for them," the face of the Star Wars sequels continued. "So, yeah, it really doesn't feel the same. It feels very different. I was always like, 'Wow, he deals with it so well.' He gets approached all the time and he's always so nice and gracious. Honestly, it just feels different. He's super mega-famous."

Who would you like to see Ridley potentially play in Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments section and, for making it this far, check out a first, very unrevealing, glimpse at the Avengers: Doomsday set below...

RUMOR: Will SPIDER-MAN 4 Serve As A Soft Reboot For Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler?
Related:

RUMOR: Will SPIDER-MAN 4 Serve As A Soft Reboot For Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler?
SPIDER-MAN 4: A Big Actor Reportedly Has Offer To Play Movie's Main Villain
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: A "Big Actor" Reportedly Has Offer To Play Movie's Main Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 10:47 AM
We all know she won't play Black Cat!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 10:48 AM
Perfect casting, they're chemistry in that movie no one remembers was spectacular
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 10:51 AM
What is MyTimeToShine's hit rate? Do they usually get these rumors right?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 10:56 AM
@DarthOmega - She's batting 4 for 1, 000, 000 right now so... better than most.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 10:57 AM
@ObserverIO - lol. Wait she? I never saw them, just always see the name next to rumor
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/21/2025, 11:13 AM
@DarthOmega - Hit or miss. Mostly miss
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/21/2025, 11:33 AM
@DarthOmega - thank you for using they/them pronouns
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/21/2025, 11:36 AM
@DarthOmega - Mark has suggested she gets more than half of her "rumors" correct. But I feel like that's being generous.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/21/2025, 11:47 AM
@McMurdo - ?si=-sCKNqiqTx_Bn445
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/21/2025, 10:51 AM
Screwball
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 10:53 AM
She doesn't have the assets required for Black Cat
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 10:55 AM
@Urubrodi -

Or the talent.

Or the accent.

Or the voice quality.

Or the body.

Or the charisma.

Or the face.

Or the teeth.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/21/2025, 11:09 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yeah, but besides all that?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/21/2025, 11:19 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah, there’s a certain somethings to that character that are pretty irreplaceable.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/21/2025, 11:45 AM
@Urubrodi - Sydney Sweeney would put bums in seats.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 11:54 AM
@marvel72 - She's the reason I even attempted Madame Web, but damn that movie is bad, couldn't finish it
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 11:58 AM
@JustAWaffle - Precisely, and if you remove them might as well not put her in the movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/21/2025, 10:54 AM
shes not even black
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 10:55 AM
Last time we saw Black Cat in live action it wuz the other Star Wars chickadee-doo.
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 10:57 AM
@ObserverIO -

Imagine 1982/1983 Carrie Fisher as Black Cat in a 1983 Spider-Man movie or episode.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 11:10 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Out of the three, she'd be the most preferable. But none of them have the um... well they just don't. You know?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/21/2025, 10:55 AM
Hey say what you want about Star Wars but Daisy Ridley is awesome. Can definitely see her as Jessica Drew but I’m still hoping Anya Taylor Joy is Black Cat, should they introduce her. Either way I’m excited. Would love to see Ridley join the MCU.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 10:59 AM
@fanboy03191 - Sweeney should be Black Cat. It's the type of character that the physical attributes matter a lot.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 11:00 AM
@fanboy03191 -

Is she actually awesome?

She seems - not great.

Whoever play Jessica Drew and Felicia Hardy should have bodies that won't quit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 11:01 AM
@Urubrodi -

Or another attractive lady with more talent.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 11:05 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Don't think she is that deprived of talent as some say nor that Black Cat is that deep of a character that you require the top of the the top acting talent. But the actress does need to be hot, simple as that. Not that I think Anya Taylor Joy is not pretty by any means, but Sweeney would look perfect as her. I'd save Joy for someone like Gwen.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/21/2025, 11:10 AM
@Urubrodi - i like the way you think. more SS
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/21/2025, 11:34 AM
@Urubrodi - "It's the type of character that the physical attributes matter a lot."

Come on, man. Every female character has been drawn with absurd breasts at one point or another. If the producers find the perfect actor for the role, I'd rather they just, you know, cast her, instead of saying "She's perfect in every way, but she doesn't have them thangs, so it's a pass."
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/21/2025, 11:39 AM
@fanboy03191 - Anya? I'd rather they not gender swap this role.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/21/2025, 11:47 AM
@Clintthahamster - There is a difference, Gwen for example is the nerdy pretty girl, girl next door kind of vibe. Black Cat's whole character is centered around her trying to seduce Spider-Man and being a femme fatale. So for her, being very attractive is definitely a must have.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 10:55 AM
Interesting if true.

She wouldn’t have been my first choice but I could see her as Felicia Hardy/Black Cat so I would give her a shot…

There have been versions such as Ultimate where she has been older then Peter so could be possible.

However I think she could be a good Jean DeWolfe aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/21/2025, 10:58 AM
I still think the whole Black Cat rumors are just meant to stir up interest and conversation for the movie online so I doubt they'll bring her in.

Sticking with Peter meeting Debra Whitman who also was a kind of love interest for him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 11:01 AM
@NinnesMBC - I think there might be some truth to it but we’ll see…

I think it could be something different & fun in terms of how they play the dynamic between the characters

Like for example , she could be a thrill seeker like some versions and tries to lure Peter to “dark side” and he might be susceptible given he’s all alone now.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/21/2025, 11:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I don't think you can adapt Black Cat without the aspect of being a thrill seeker, it's what she does with her time when she isn't stealing and how she convinces Peter to tag along and help her take down more dangerous thieves than her. So Felicia's character must have that in her.

The dark side works best on him when the symbiote is around. Felicia by herself is just reckless type of distraction but not dark, it's why he always can turn her down in most of her offers.

If they are gonna use her then that's fine, but for the time being I like to predict with outside the box ideas.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 12:01 PM
@NinnesMBC - true

Dark side is the wrong term to use but moreso on the wrong side of the law so to speak

True , Felicia usually tends to have that thrill seeker element to her but like in the 90’s cartoon for example she doesn’t and is mainly just a hero

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/21/2025, 10:59 AM
She'll be female Doc Ock. I will lose my 💩.

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/21/2025, 11:22 AM
@KennKathleen - User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/21/2025, 11:01 AM
The CBM rumor from aa credited source who knows a guy who knows a marvel studios custodial engineer says she’s being courted for a Madame Webb reboot.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 11:04 AM
Captain Britain's maid. She vacuums and sets the table.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 11:16 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Ooh actually she wouldn't be a terrible Betsy Braddock.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder