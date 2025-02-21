RUMOR: STAR WARS Actor Daisy Ridley Is Being Eyed For A Role In Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN 4

Spider-Man 4 doesn't appear to be taking shape quite as quickly as some fans would like. However, it remains on track for a July 2026 release.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are already confirmed to star and there are lots of vague rumblings doing the rounds about everything from the villain to supporting cast. Of course, only time will tell whether we get another Multiversal tale or a long-overdue street-level adventure.

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, scooper @MyTimeToShineH today brings word that, "Marvel is considering Daisy Ridley for a role in Spider-Man 4."

There's no word on who she could play but at 32, she's only four years older than Holland so could easily be a new love interest for the web-slinger. Black Cat has been suggested by some fans on social media, with others making a case for the likes of Gwen Stacy and even Spider-Woman.

While Ridley is gearing up for a return to the Star Wars franchise with a "New Jedi Order" movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, progress on that project is slow so she'd likely have time to film a role in Spider-Man 4 before production begins.

In 2021, we spoke to Ridley about her role alongside Holland in Chaos Walking and asked about rumours at the time she'd been lined up to play Jessica Drew in Olivia Wilde's now-scrapped Spider-Woman movie.

"Well, it's funny because someone asked me off the cuff about the Spider-Woman rumours recently, and I went, 'Oh, that sounds great.' Apparently, I've now declared myself a frontrunner to be Spider-Woman which isn't true!" she explained. "It's funny because I don't really choose things...I [didn't] set out to do another 'big film.' I just read the [Chaos Walking] script, loved it, and loved the idea of it."

"Basically, should something come along and be great, of course, I'd be open to anything. I just finished WandaVision. What they did with it is so amazing and different and interesting. To be particularly in that world, which is ever shifting and reimagining itself would be very exciting."

We also asked about her experience working with Holland and whether the stardom they both found at a young age helped them bond.

"It's funny because I just feel like it's so different for Tom," Ridley said. "I am part of a group of people that are in this universe people love. I love what I got to do, I love the character I got to play, but I never felt like I was on my own. There was always someone nearby. [Laughs] Tom is literally playing Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man.' Obviously, there's Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon], and it's a beautiful group, but he's literally the face of the thing."

"It feels different and the reaction to him and Nick [Jonas]...people are wild for them," the face of the Star Wars sequels continued. "So, yeah, it really doesn't feel the same. It feels very different. I was always like, 'Wow, he deals with it so well.' He gets approached all the time and he's always so nice and gracious. Honestly, it just feels different. He's super mega-famous."

Who would you like to see Ridley potentially play in Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments section and, for making it this far, check out a first, very unrevealing, glimpse at the Avengers: Doomsday set below...