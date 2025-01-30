Sony's Marvel Universe Dealt Final Death Blow As Untitled 2025 Movie Is Dropped From Release Slate

In news likely to surprise no one, Sony Pictures has removed its final Marvel movie from its release schedule, leaving only Spider-Man 4 and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse somewhere on the horizon...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Sony's Marvel Universe came to an abrupt, albeit long-overdue, end with last month's Kraven the Hunter. Between overwhelmingly negative reviews and a dismal opening weekend, that movie was the final nail in the coffin of a franchise which already had one foot in the grave thanks to Morbius and Madame Web (not to mention the Venom franchise's diminishing returns). 

The trades have revealed that the studio is moving on from villain-led spin-offs, meaning everything from Venom 4 (widely believed to have been a story revolving around Flash Thompson's Agent Venom) to Silver Sable and Sinister Six have likely been scrapped.

Rumours have since swirled about Spider-Man Variants being Sony's new go-to, starting with the Spider-Noir, though only Spider-Man 4 and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse have been officially announced beyond the Amazon/MGM TV series. 

Among the previously announced movies thought to be somewhere on the horizon were El Muerto starring rapper Bad Bunny and Hypno Hustler featuring Donald Glover; neither received a particularly warm response from fans after being announced, with Sony seemingly handing out characters to whoever was willing to work with them. 

Today, it's been confirmed that Sony has officially removed its final dated Marvel project from its release slate. That had been scheduled for June 27, 2025, though it's been obvious for upwards of a year that nothing was ready to fill a slot once reserved for any one of the titles listed above. 

With that, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe - or Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters - is dead. For now, at least. 

We don't know whether the studio ever had a vague plan for these movies but it appears the idea might have been to pit the Sinister Six (now a group of anti-heroes who had never met Spider-Man) against Knull, God of the Symbiotes. How Madame Web was meant to factor into that is impossible to say. 

Acknowledging that Kraven the Hunter was "probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years [I’ve been at Sony]," departing CEO Tony Vinciquerra recently said, "That didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film,"

"Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment," Vinciquerra continued. "Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix."

"For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason," he concluded. 

Are you disappointed that Sony's Spider-Man Universe is no more? Or, like Spider-Man when he was buried by Kraven the Hunter in the comics, do you live in fear that it might one day rise from the grave?

Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/30/2025, 4:10 PM
1st
Yes!!!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/30/2025, 4:11 PM
It wasn't the press. You made bad movies for a long long time.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/30/2025, 4:12 PM
Why can't these guys sell already?

There must be other franchises they can work on.

Look, the superhero thing won't last forever and even if it does, they can't get it right, so look elsewhere. Make back your losses and sell.

Venom, was your last hope and they even fuccked that up. The last dance was just a 5/10. It was bad.

So let go and save yourself from any more losses.

Sell… Sell… selllooooo(In Mbaka’s voice from Black Panther)

For [frick] sake
QuietMagician
QuietMagician - 1/30/2025, 4:13 PM
"Today, it's been confirmed..."
"The trades have revealed..."
Josh Wilding Cite Your Sources Challenge Level: Impossible.

At a loss cause this wasn't on MTTSH's twitter feed, you absolute hack?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/30/2025, 4:37 PM
@QuietMagician - Are you blind or stupid? Both are hyperlinked in the article.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/30/2025, 5:11 PM
@JoshWilding - I'm truly shocked that some people are unable to read.

User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/30/2025, 4:14 PM
Sell for 15 billion and be done with it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/30/2025, 4:50 PM
@ThorArms - $2 Billion.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/30/2025, 4:56 PM
@ObserverIO - Well, that would never happen, but sure.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/30/2025, 5:13 PM
@ThorArms - 15 billion would never happen. They wouldn't even make half of that money back with this damaged franchise. I mean ever, let alone in the next 60 years.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/30/2025, 4:15 PM
If Sony refuses to sell the rights back they should just work with Marvel Studios to make productions with Spider-Man and his characters.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/30/2025, 4:18 PM
My goodness, I can't wait for a soft reboot of the MCU. Bring some actors over, but recast most
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/30/2025, 4:26 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/30/2025, 4:27 PM
that sycks. El Muerto was my favourite character in the dcu
HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 1/30/2025, 4:29 PM
Tom Hardy was funny as Eddy Brock/Venom and people liked that. Everything else about that movie is garbage. Dimwitted Sony executives then proceeded to throw money away film after film all based on one kind of funny performance.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/30/2025, 4:32 PM
Where's the [frick]ing source Lebowski?!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/30/2025, 4:32 PM
Keep working with Marvel when it comes to Peter Parker Spiderman

and start your own Universe with your own Kevin feige

and make this guy the lead


User Comment Image
redtom
redtom - 1/30/2025, 4:33 PM
What a complete and utter embarrassing waste. All they had to do was hire actual writers and directors. But no, let's just throw any old cheap shit out there, the people are dumb and will just lap it up. Well, how do you like them apples now, Fony?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/30/2025, 4:39 PM
Not sure if this has been posted @Joshwilding but just in case it hasn't

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFQZUo3RCqn/?igsh=MXNnZDd2azhmbHltOQ==
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/30/2025, 4:41 PM
@BraveNewClunge - edit it don't think it's official!

