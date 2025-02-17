SPIDER-MAN 4: J.K. Simmons Plays Coy When Asked About Possible MCU Return As J. Jonah Jameson

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured one of the MCU's most jaw-dropping post-credits scenes when it introduced us to Earth-616's J. Jonah Jameson. Spider-Man trilogy star J.K. Simmons reprised the role, with a version of the Spidey-hating hothead who, in this reality, is in charge of TheDailyBugle.net.

The shock jock proceeded to reveal Spider-Man's secret identity to the world and continued to badger Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumours persist about the direction Spider-Man 4 will head in, but one of the most popular suggestions is the Spidey-obsessed Jameson outfitting the Scorpion with the tech needed to take down the vigilante.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Simmons was asked about his MCU future and whether he'll reprise arguably his most iconic role in the hero's 2026 return.

To that, he replied, "No spoilers. Sorry, I’m not telling."

Unless Spider-Man 4 takes place in another corner of the Multiverse, Jonah returning in the movie is surely a given. With any luck, he'll have a little more to do this time, especially now he's likely more obsessed than ever with learning who's beneath the mask.

Last March, Simmons admitted that, despite Jonah's pursuit of Spidey in No Way Home, he and Tom Holland have never actually met!

"Well, I only really appeared on screen with Tobey [Maguire]," the actor said. "Even people in the industry, in the media are taken aback when I say I have never met Tom Holland. Even at whatever the last premiere that I went to, we just didn't happen to cross paths."

"So obviously I have great affection for what Sam [Raimi] and Tobey and I and the gang did, Kirsten [Dunst], everybody in those films, and my participation in the latest iteration is much more limited."

"But having said that, I love what Jon [Watts] is doing with it too," Simmons added, "and I love the way that they have kept it fresh without completely losing what made Spider-Man appealing in the first place."

Marvel Studios has taken Jonah in a very different direction from both his comic book counterpart and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. If the wall-crawler and Daredevil eventually dethrone Wilson Fisk as New York City Mayor, perhaps JJJ could take office as he did on the page.

Whatever the case may be, Simmons - who has expressed disappointment with no longer rocking Jonah's iconic hair - has acknowledged that Marvel Studios' take is an "appropriate way to bring that character into the 21st century as the kind of media mogul that he is as opposed to the kind of dinosaur that he was."

Are you hoping to see more of Simmons in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise moving forward?